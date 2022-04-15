Segway E110A eScooter has secure locking, a generous seat bucket, and a digital display

By Mark Gulino on Apr 15, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

In the market for an eScooter? You're in luck because Segway has a brand new offering well on its way. It has plenty of capacity, passenger seating and lots of range. There's even a digital dashboard and security enhancements too. Read on to find out more.

Segway’s new E110A eScooter (center)

There are lots of different ways to get around town. One such way is the eScooter. They might not be an ideal replacement for a full-sized vehicle, but there are scenarios in which a full-sized vehicle may not be an option. Because of this, eScooters are great for navigating narrow spaces or areas vehicles can’t go. For those unable to drive a car and need an alternative, eScooters provide exactly that. This is why today we’re taking a look at the upcoming E110A eScooter from Segway. Let’s check it out!

The E110A in 3 different colors

Features more than 35 miles of range up to 30 MPH

Range and speed are certainly important factors for any kind of electric vehicle. After all, what’s more, important than getting to and from your destination in a timely fashion? That’s why the Segway E110A eScooter provides enough range to get you through the week. It can go 35.4 miles on a charge, which averages out at around 5 miles per day (over 7 days). It can also reach speeds up to 30 MPH. Of course, if you want a little extra distance, you can purchase an additional battery to expand its range capabilities.

Official Promo for the Segway E110A eScooter

Provides safety, security, and a digital dashboard

Being able to get around safely should always be a concern for those traveling between locations. Not only that, but security is another factor worth considering if you’ll be leaving your eScooter unattended for any length of time. This is why Segway has included automotive-grade headlights and proper turn signaling, along with a built-in automatic anti-theft system. They might not sound like the most exciting features, but they certainly make a difference. Lastly is the sleek digital dashboard which makes it far easier than ever to see important information while you’re driving.

Includes passenger seating, plus a 27-liter seat bucket

Another huge benefit of Segway’s E110A eScooter is its seat design. It has passenger seating in case you need to take a friend or family member along with you. There’s also lots of storage. The seat bucket can hold up to 27-liters which is a reasonable amount of capacity if you’re seeking to store some items or pick up a few groceries.

The E110A has a 27-liter seat bucket

A perfectly well-rounded eScooter to get you around town

If you’re not able to drive a car or you want something smaller to navigate in, the E110A is worth keeping on your watchlist. It’s a well-rounded eScooter to get you around town as it offers suitable speeds, effective range, and generous storage capacity. Segway is also a trusted brand that you can rely on, which is an added bonus right there.

The Segway E110A eScooter is coming soon. You can find out more here on the official website.

