Snap Pixy flying camera can take photos of you as it hovers and follows with auto-tracking

Why use a selfie stick when you can use a selfie drone? Not only that, a selfie drone made by the creators of Snapchat? Oh, and did we mention it integrates with Snapchat? Today we're checking out the next best thing in selfies and picture-taking. Read on to learn more.

Snap Pixy has autonomous tracking and photo capturing

There are drones and then there is the Snap Pixy flying camera. While drones tend to feature a wide range of capabilities–many of which require you to monitor and control–the Pixy is far more autonomous. In fact, you barely need to control it at all. From its convenient size to its Snapchat support, there’s certainly a nifty product here that you’re sure to love. So what’s it all about, exactly? Let’s take a look at what makes Snap’s Pixy so cool.

The Snap Pixy can land in your hand by itself

Features one-touch autonomous tracking and navigating

Right away, one of the most impressive features (also one of its primary functions) is the Snap Pixy’s ability to fly and maneuver by itself. It only takes a single push of a button to launch. Then, it tracks, follows, and orbits you automatically. For those that don’t want to be bothered with learning complex or even simpler drone controls, it’s a user-friendly way to get that extra range without any hassle.

Includes an intelligent gesture-based landing system

You take your Snap Pixy out to the park or the beach and it lifts off into the air. After a brief photo session, you’re ready to put it away. But how do you get it back without a separate controller, you ask? It’s as easy as putting out your hand. The Pixy is capable of recognizing your outstretched hand and landing safely on it. We’d call it a handy feature, but we’ll spare you the pun–this time.

Official Promo for Snap Pixy

Provides multiple ways to take photos while maneuvering

There are a few different methods by which the Snap Pixy can capture pics while moving around you. It can hover and pan in front of you, higher up to reveal the larger backdrop, and even with a 360-degree flight path. Of course, by default, it can follow your lead and move with you ask you walk. This ensures you have more than one way to retrieve a great shot of your mini-adventures and other activities.

Offers the ability to edit photos using the Snapchat app

Whether your casual fan of Snapchat or a Snapchat power user, Pixy lets you edit your photos using the app. In fact, you can also add lenses and share your creations to the platform as well. Though, if there’s another platform you’d like to share, you can certainly share there too. Flexibility is always a welcome inclusion with gadgets like these.

You can launch Pixy’s automatic activity with one button

A clever and practical way to snag great pics anywhere

At first glance, it’s easy to dismiss the significance of something like Snap’s Pixy drone because there are so many other more advanced drones out there. But again, not everyone is looking for “advanced.” Pixy simplifies things by creating a one-touch, self-operating, auto-landing, drone that literally can fit inside a large pocket. It doesn’t really get any easier than that. If you’re looking for a slick selfie drone that you can start using out-of-the-box, this should absolutely be on your watch list.

The Snap Pixy flying camera is coming soon and you can pre-order it here for $250.