Top board games of the week: DC Deck-Building Game, The Dark Quarter, and more

By Mark Gulino on Apr 21, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Kickstarter has a number of new board games this week and today we're taking a closer look. From DC to The Dark Quarter, to accessories, join us as we explore these cool new products. Ready to start gaming? Read on to find out more!

The DC Deck-Building Game

We love playing board games, but sometimes, after a while, we burn out. That’s why it’s nice to have more than one. This way there’s always an alternative you can pivot to when things become mundane. So which games are worth trying out? We’re glad you asked! Here’s a handful of exciting new board games you can back on Kickstarter–some of which include fun backer rewards. Let’s check them out!

Birds of a Feather: Western North America

Birds of a Feather: Western Northern America

In this aviary-inspired card game, you’ll have an opportunity to get your bird watching on. Travel to a myriad of habitats throughout Western North America and enjoy spotting a wide range of beautiful birds. You’ll need to watch your opponents too because they’re trying to one-up your bird-watching score. Can you outsmart them to complete sets and obtain the highest score?

Birds of a Feather supports up to 7 players and games that last around 20-minutes each. Not only that but the game’s materials are manufactured with sustainability in mind, along with a Journey North partnership. That right there is worth showing some love to this thoughtful card game.

You can get the Birds of a Feather: Western North America card game on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $20.

Anastyr by Mythic Games, Inc.

Anastyr by Mythic Games, Inc.

How do you feel about dragons? Because in Anastyr, your task is to take on the role of the hero and embark on a quest to save the world from the threat of the human Queen Of Dragons. You’ll have opportunities to work with other players, ride domestic and wild mounts, and battle it out for the fate of humankind.

Anastyr supports up to 4 players (ages 14+) and runs at around 90-minutes per game. That’s a solid allotment of time for gamers who like a lengthier session to sit and enjoy. There are all kinds of things this game offers and Mythic Games, Inc. clearly has exciting plans for Anastyr.

You can get Anastyr by Mythic Games, Inc. on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $130.

DC Deck-Building Game 10th Anniversary

DC Deck-Building Game 10th Anniversary Official Promo

Calling all DC fans, there’s a new campaign for the popular DC Deck-Building Game and you won’t want to miss it. The new 10th Anniversary edition is bringing a slew of new content, like Injustice, Rivals, Bombshells, and even the Multiverse Box.

Whether you’re an existing fan of the DC-Deck Building Game or a newcomer, there’s a seemingly endless amount of expansions and add-ons for you to enjoy. It’s certainly worth checking out if DC superheroes (and villains) are your thing.

You can get the latest version of the DC Deck-Building Game and its new content on Kickstarter. Pledges start at $70.

The Dark Quarter

The Dark Quarter

It’s 1981 in New Orleans and something sinister is afoot. It’s the hottest day of the year a brutal murder has taken place. In this game, you’re put right in the middle of the action and must navigate a digital hybrid narrative that incorporates all kinds of memorable places and characters.

This one is for the older crowd due to its ‘Mature’ (16+) rating and supports up to 4 other players. Sessions can last as long as 180-minutes and use a combination of game boards and miniatures with your smartphone or tablet. The dedicated app enriches the experience by expanding features and even supplying ambient background music. Pretty darn cool.

You can get The Dark Quarter on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $64.

An Unexpected Wedding Invitation

An Unexpected Wedding Invitation

If you enjoy the writing and storytelling of Jane Austin, you may like this romance-mystery game inspired by her work. After being formally invited to an elvish wedding, you attend the event with the utmost excitement. Of course, things only escalate from there. Navigate romances, friendships, duels, and social disasters–and even solve a mysterious murder, if you can.

An Unexpected Wedding Invitation is 5e compatible and supports all kinds of players, including those that are LGBTQ+. It’s also great for newcomers to card games, tabletop RPGs, and board games.

You can get An Unexpected Wedding Invitation on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $27.

Bonus Accessories: Planeswalkers Playmats and Kobold Plushies

If you’re looking for some cool accessories to add to your board game kits, here are a few worth mentioning. They’ll add a little flair to your next game session.

The Planeswalkers Playmats by Aleksi Briclot is a gorgeous collection of playmats that feature Magic: The Gathering’s ‘Lorwyn Five.’ They come in two different sizes and are USA-made at the Ultrapro factory.

You can get the mats on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $44.

Planeswakers Playmats by Aleksi Briclot

The Gallant Goblin’s Kobold Plushies are adorable little pals you can keep with you as you venture on quests and explore dark and dangerous dungeons. After all, who wouldn’t want something cute to balance out the carnage of battle, right? From Rory the red wizard to Shep the green jokester, there are plenty to choose from.

You can get these uniquely designed plushes from Kickstarter with pledges starting at $35.

Kobold Plushies

More board games and accessories are coming soon

Thanks for checking out this week’s roundup of the best board games and accessories. Because these board games are making a huge comeback, more of them are set to release throughout the year. This means you’ll want to continue checking back with us as we’ll be covering all the latest releases. Stay tuned!

Have a board game you’d love to recommend? Let us know in the comments below.

