Travel through different ages of time with this fun online strategy game. Do you dare try? Discover more in this blog.

Travel back in time with Glorious Revenge strategic online game
Discover this online strategic game

If you’ve ever wondered what it’d be like to travel back in time armed only with your bare hands, the Glorious Revenge online strategy game might be for you.

Meet Glorious Revenge, a game that allows you to discover endless forests, clear rivers, and stone. You’ll begin the game in a hostile environment, thousands of years in the past, with only food, wood, and stone to survive.

However, you can put your communication skills to the test by connecting with others and taking revenge on your enemies to succeed. Intrigued? Discover more below.

Glorious Revenge video

Travel through 7 stages of time in Glorious Revenge

Glorious Revenge focuses on prehistoric times, the stone age, the time of the traders, the mystic time of sorcery, the bronze age, the iron age, and the glorious age.

Let’s discover more about how to dominate through the ages and grow stronger and wiser.

3 of the stages of time in Glorious Revenge

1. Prehistory

During prehistoric times, you can easily become an ancient predator’s snack. You’ll start the game in the middle of a basic mainland set 15,000 years ago where you’ll have only basic resources: a hideout and a tent.

During this period, you’ll be able to manage your cavemen and gatherers to send them into the wild to gather food, wood, or stone. Fortunately, scouts will inform you of any attacks before they happen.

But that doesn’t mean you’re completely safe, because the predator can soon become prey. Your men in the wilderness can be attacked by animals or collide with neighboring tribes at any point. Or the animals or other tribes will attack or even rob your shelter. What will you do? How will you fight back?

2. Stone age

Once you’ve accumulated an intelligent strategy for survival, you’ll reach the new stone age, which is set around 12,000 years ago. During this era, you’ll discover more advanced tools and weapons and gain a safer residence.

These new tools will provide you with new facilities like walls, a warehouse, and archery. So you’ll need only a few seeds and animals to produce your own food. As a result, fewer of your men will need to be in the wild, and you’ll even be able to feed more people to grow the population.

However, be on your guard for the birth of crime. In particular, be aware of thieves robbing your warehouse and stealing your resources.

3. The traders

With enough resources and a far denser population, you’ll have your own marketplace, quarry for passive stone, ancient barracks, and more. Best of all, you can trade these resources with other players to get ahead of the game.

Alternatively, obtain new tools and weapons by buying your own or using the right technique to design them. But it’s not that straightforward; one wrong deal can land you in poverty.

4. Mystic time of sorcery

Congratulations! You managed to avoid any wrongful trades, and your village population is becoming bigger. At this point, you can obtain clay and build a defensive tower and a house of sorcery. The result? Your village is now a city.

But be careful of witchcraft, which is an essential part of life for ancient societies. For example, ancient sorcerers used magic to catch animals, heal, see the future, and more.

Moreover, during this mystical age, you’ll also have the option to gain some supernatural powers. You might even be able to obtain new powers to strengthen your army, perform curses, and more. All the while, during this age, it’s the first time in human history you’ll ride a horse.

5. Bronze age

You’ve jumped through hurdles and landed at the bronze age—around 3,300 BC. Humans can now make sharp objects and a variety of weapons. Some of the most important upgrades are made, like obtaining a workshop. Therefore, you can design shields, swords, and blades to fight off the enemy.

Additionally, use these new tools to upgrade your army of warriors. But you’re not completely safe. Some of your enemies can still rally together and steal your weaponry.

6. Iron age

You fought the enemy, and you’ve now landed in the iron age—1,200 BC. At this point, you can smell the glorious victory, but don’t lose your focus. With all of that wealth and power you’ve accumulated, your opponents have their eye on you more than ever.

Fortunately, your iron tools and weapons are strong and less likely to break during fights. Above all, your enemies fear your weapons and skills. So you can take revenge on those who stole from you in the past. But remember to keep your eyes on the future to get the ultimate revenge.

7. Glorious age

After putting up a fight for so long, you’re finally at the glorious age. You’re on your way to victory, and almost nothing can hold you back. But, as with anything else in Glorious Revenge, life is not so simple. Are you prepared for your final fight?

This final stage will rock your world as you face your ultimate enemies and get to discover the finish line by yourself.

Glorious Revenge strategic game

Overall, if you think that Glorious Revenge sounds like something you’d love to be a part of, visit the website to apply for a demo. Alternatively, support the Kickstarter campaign to help launch this online game.

