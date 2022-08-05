The coolest indoor lights to revamp your home decor in 2022

Lighting is an integral part of your home, but it might be one of the last decor items you think about. That won't be the case once you add any of the coolest indoor lights in 2022. Discover them in the blog.

The coolest indoor lights to revamp your home decor in 2022
Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting in use

Lighting is nothing to overlook in your home. While basic recessed lights are necessary, you can make things more interesting when you add layers of light. Think of ceiling lights with nature-inspired hues and table lamps with off-center orbs. They’re some of the coolest indoor lights in 2022, and we’re rounding them up today.

Is your style natural and minimalist? Then have a look at the Graypants Roest lighting collection. These simple, tubular lights add stunning simplicity to any space.

Or maybe you’re going for something a little more flashy and tech-like. The Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles jazz up your walls with high-contrast RGB animations.

Elevate your home with these unique lights in 2022.

1. The Graypants Roest lighting collection adds artistic, nature-inspired light to your walls and other spaces with its minimalist designs.

Graypants Roest lighting collection installed on the wall

The Graypants Roest lighting collection isn’t like other lamp series. Inspired by the reaction between water, oxygen, iron, and time, these fixtures add a natural look to any space.

This collection’s price is TBA. Contact the company on its official website for pricing.

2. The Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting adds gaming-inspired light in triangular shapes above your setup.

Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels product demo

If your lighting tastes tend more toward RBG, the Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting are the indoor lights for you. What’s cool about them? When you shut them off, they appear as black triangles.

Get it for $219.99 on the official website.

3. The Kobble Collection contemporary light series features futuristic table and floor lamps full of soft, plant-inspired shapes.

Kobble Collection contemporary light series on a table

You likely haven’t seen lamps like those in the Kobble Collection contemporary light series. This modern lamp collection relies on soft yet quirky designs adding freshness to your space. They’re definitely some of the coolest indoor lights in 2022.

This collection is priced at $148 on the official website.

4. The Gingko Smart Book Light brings bookish lighting to your desk, nightstand, or shelf. Disguised as a wooden book, it opens 360° into a lamp.

Gingko Smart Book Light on a table

Infuse your passion for books into your decorating with the Gingko Smart Book Light. This lamp looks like a wooden book. But when you open it 360°, it becomes an LED lamp with a beautiful glow.

Get it for $49 on the official website.

5. The Gantri Cantilever Table Light‘s off-centered globe adds a warm, calming glow to nightstands, stacks of books—even your countertops.

Gantri Cantilever Table Light in use

Place a pop of design on tables, corners, and empty spaces around your home that need lighting with the Gantri Cantilever Table Light. It provides 360° of light in a small footprint and comes in 5 colors.

Get it for $128 on the official website.

6. The Yeelight x Razer LED Smart Lamp D2 has a sleek modern shape and has 2 lighting modes that are great for games and anything else.

Yeelight x Razer LED Smart Lamp D2 in use

Shine the ideal level of light on your games with the Yeelight x Razer LED Smart Lamp D2. Connect it via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi or integrate it with the Razer Choma RGB ecosystem. It’s one of the coolest indoor lights in 2022.

Get it for $81.89 on the official website

7. The Wyze Night Light brings modern lighting to your hallways and stairways. Best of all, they switch on automatically when you approach.

Wyze Night Light on the staircase

You won’t have to stumble in the dark with the Wyze Night Light. This hallways nightlight uses motion sensors to switch on when you’re present. It also adds a stylish look to your walls.

A pack of 3 costs $19.99 on the official website.

8. The Govee Glow smart table lamp shines 16 million colors with a 1,800–3,000K temperature range, giving you the ideal light any time.

Govee Glow smart table lamp on a bedside table

Transform your room with the Govee Glow smart table lamp. It has color options and temperatures to suit any mood or moment. And the Music mode syncs with your audio.

Get it for $69.99 on Amazon.

9. The Moonside Lamp One brings smart lighting with dynamic color zones and smart assistant capabilities to your nightstand.

Moonside Lamp One in use

Create any lighting effect with the Moonside Lamp One. It has endless lighting options, illuminating areas like your nightstand and desk. Plus, you can control it with your smartphone and sync it to your music which is why it’s one of the coolest indoor lights in 2022.

Get it for $69.90 on the official website.

10. The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance gradient lightstrip places beautiful, statement-making hues behind entertainment centers.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance gradient lightstrip in use

Illuminate your kitchen, shelves, living room, and more with a gorgeous backlight when you go for the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance gradient lightstrip. It’s 80 inches long, but you can add 1-meter extensions up to 10 meters.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

The coolest indoor lights in 2022 add personality to your space and accentuate your living areas. Which one(s) do you love the most? Let us know in the comment section.

