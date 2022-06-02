10 Gadgets and accessories that belong in your carry-on

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 2, 2022

Traveling by plane this summer? Pack these gadgets and accessories in your carry-on for a more comfortable flight.

10 Gadgets and accessories that belong in your carry-on
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) in use

You’ve waited for the 2022 summer travel season for—what seems like—eons. But you might not be so thrilled about traveling the skies again. And who could blame you? The long security lines, tiny economy seats, and blasting AC are all pretty uncomfortable. But it’s possible to enjoy the flight with these gadgets and accessories that belong in your carry-on.

Nothing enhances a flight like great audio. And with the Sony WH-1000XM5’s noise cancellation that adapts to your environment, you can focus on your music, podcast, or shows.

Then, if sleeping during the flight is one of your goals, the Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow ensures you don’t wake up with a sore neck since its memory foam core supports your head in all 360°.

Kick back and enjoy the flight—because these travel gadgets are everything you need.

1. The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) powers your iPhone 12 and 13 series for 17 extra hours while you travel.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery MagGo
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) on an iPhone

If you’re taking a long-haul flight, or one with stops, your iPhone could run out of batteries mid-way through the trip. And that’s where the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) comes in. Palm-sized, it snaps to your phone for a magnetic charge and includes a built-in stand.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

2. The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer cutting-edge noise cancellation customized to your environment.

Sony WH-1000XM5 in a video

The latest edition to the Sony WH-1000 line, the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones pick up where their predecessors left off. They feature a sleeker, more lightweight design that folds flat. Plus, the noise cancellation automatically optimizes to your environment.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

3. The Moshi IonBank 10K Portable Battery lets you power your devices in style with its aircraft-grade aluminum and vegan leather.

Moshi IonBank
Moshi IonBank 10K Portable Battery in use

Give extra power to your devices in-flight or while you wait at the terminal with the Moshi IonBank 10K Portable Battery. It packs a 10,300 mAh battery with fast charging at up to 2.4 A. With hideaway USB-A and Lighting cables, it’s one of those gadgets and accessories that belong in your carry-on.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

4. The Vue Lite 2 eyewear series connects to Siri and Alexa, letting you send messages, check the weather, etc. hand free.

10 Gadgets and accessories that belong in your carry-on
Vue Lite 2 on a person

Your carry-on should also hold gadgets that help in the airport. The Vue Lite 2 eyewear series, for instance, keeps you connected and lets you listen to audio, hands free. So, yes, you can totally check your schedule while you walk to your next gate without fiddling with your phone.

Get them starting at $199 on the official website.

5. The OwlzzZ Sleep Mask creates a total blackout with its 3D memory foam, helping you get better Zs on the plane.

10 Gadgets and accessories that belong in your carry-on
OwlzzZ Sleep Mask on a person sleeping

Need to get some in-flight rest? Pack the OwlzzZ Sleep Mask in your carry-on. Its 3D memory foam lets you open your eyes completely and it blocks out all light. Super soft, you’ll sleep comfortably in transit.

Get it for $24.99 on the official website.

6. The NEWYES SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen writes traditional and digital notes, giving your eyes a break.

SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen in a video

Do your eyes strain from staring at your phone? Take a break and jot down your thoughts or sketches with the NEWYES SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen. It writes traditional notes and electronic editable ones, making it one of our favorite gadgets and accessories that belong in a carry-on.

Get it for $145 on the official website.

7. The Bellroy Venture Sling day bag series keeps your travel essentials close or works as an extra, packable bag.

Bellroy Venture Sling
Bellroy Venture Sling in green

Traveling with a carry-on only? You’ll want to pack an extra bag and the Bellroy Venture Sling day bag series has some great ones. They come in 3 capacities, from 6L–10L. Made from 100% recycled fabric, these bags have plenty of compartments.

Get them for $148.67 on the official website.

8. The NEWYES Scan Reader Pen 3 text-to-speech pen translates 112 voice and text languages and much more.

10 Gadgets and accessories that belong in your carry-on
NEWYES Scan Reader Pen 3 scanning text

Language won’t be an issue for international travel when you have the NEWYES Scan Reader Pen 3 text-to-speech pen. It translates text, spoken language, 9 UI languages, and 55 OCR languages. It even reads text aloud. So you won’t have to guess about the menu in another language.

Get it for $179 on Amazon.

9. The Lexon Guillaume Delvigne Nomaday Lock unlocks with your fingerprint in 0.5 seconds and adds style to your gear.

Guillaume Delvigne Nomaday Lock
Lexon Guillaume Delvigne Nomaday Lock on a door

Secure your carry-on in transit and when you leave it behind at the hotel with the Lexon Guillaume Delvigne Nomaday Lock. It opens using your, or up to 10 different users’, fingerprint, ensuring no one else can unlock it.

Get it for $49.90 on the official website.

10. The Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow gives your head a comfy resting spot in any position, avoiding those in-flight neck cramps.

10 Gadgets and accessories that belong in your carry-on
Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow on airplane passengers

If you tend to doze off while flying, bring the Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow. Its memory foam core is supportive and adaptive, cradling your head at any angle. Moreover, it compresses to 60% of its normal size for easy packing.

Get it for $60 on the official website.

Stay comfortable, connected, and entertained with these carry-on-friendly gadgets and accessories. Can you recommend any cabin-suitable products? Tell us about them!

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
