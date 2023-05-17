3 Ways fleet maintenance software saves you money

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 17, 2023

Rev up your business with fleet maintenance software. These programs organize your fleet's maintenance, helping you keep your business vehicles in long-lasting condition.

3 Ways fleet maintenance software saves you money
Fleet maintenance software saves companies money (Image Credit: JavyGo, Unsplash)

Before sinking money into any software for your business, you want to know if there will be a return on investment (ROI). That’s what you get with fleet maintenance software.

Buying vehicles for your company’s needs takes a tangible investment. And the only way to ensure these vehicles remain in good shape over the long haul is proper maintenance.

But what are the ways that fleet maintenance software saves your company money? Keep reading to learn about 3 ways taking the plunge gives you the ROI you want.

Fleet Maintenance Software
A company car (Image Credit: Raphael Schaller, Unsplash)

1. Vehicle management software reduces costly repairs

If your company has a variety of vehicles and doesn’t have a way to keep track of their use, falling behind on essential maintenance can happen easily. But regular preventative maintenance at proper intervals helps keep your cars in great shape. So, it pays to invest in an easy-to-use and intuitive system that simplifies maintenance management.

Preventative maintenance can spare you from expensive repairs. For instance, if you’re not servicing your brakes annually, the end result can be ruined rotors, brake pads, and calipers. It’s much cheaper to service the brakes than avoid doing so.

Not servicing your brakes can lead to brake system damage or failure, necessitating a replacement of the braking system. Similarly, changing the engine oil, oil filter, and cabin filter regularly helps prevent premature wear and tear to your engine.

So, preventative maintenance keeps your fleet of vehicles in good repair, and this can steer you away from costly damage caused by a lack of proper care. Fleet maintenance software facilitates the process of caring for your vehicle assets, which will save you a ton of money.

Fleet Maintenance Software
Mechanic refilling motor oil (Image Credit: Tim Mossholder, Unsplash)

2. Fleet management software keeps vehicles on the road longer

Whether to replace your fleet vehicles depends on factors like age, use, and mileage. If you buy your cars outright, you most likely want to keep them on the road longer, since purchasing new ones costs a small fortune. Your vehicles will have a longer lifecycle with proper maintenance and timely repairs.

Preventative maintenance, which is a lot cheaper than ignoring proper care to the point where significant repairs are needed, can save you a lot of money. So, if you want to squeeze as much life out of your vehicles as possible, getting a fleet maintenance solution will work in your favor.

With a fleet maintenance solution, you know what work needs to be done, you can ensure the right components are on hand, and you can keep your cars on the road longer than would otherwise be possible.

Fleet Maintenance Software 03
Cars at a business (Image Credit: Obi-@pixel7propix, Unsplash)

3. Cut down on business downtime

Unplanned downtime costs money. It isn’t business as usual when one or more of your vehicles are inoperable. Depending on how important your fleet of vehicles is to your business, downtime can have a damaging impact.

Do your drivers need to deliver products to customers or pick up products from suppliers? Are your salespersons required to visit and nurture relationships with clients? Do your workers use company cars for all things work-related? If so, downtime means that business will be at a standstill until the vehicles have been fixed.

Plus, failing to maintain cars means there will be problems down the road. You might not know when vehicle issues will rear their ugly heads, but there will be issues, nonetheless.

Using a fleet maintenance solution keeps your cars in shape, helping you avoid unplanned downtime. And, if downtime occurs too frequently, your workers will become frustrated, and your clients will question your company’s reliability.

Fleet Maintenance Software
A tire being serviced (Image Credit: Enis Yavuz, Unsplash)

Fleet maintenance software keeps your business going

Overall, fleet maintenance software helps your business cut down on costly repairs, extend the longevity of your vehicles, and avoid unplanned downtime. The question is, which fleet maintenance software should you invest in?

You want a tool that makes it easy to stay on top of maintenance so you can have oversight of your entire fleet. That requires researching who the players are and what they offer for your business. But the effort is worth it when you rack up the savings.

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
