Best dash cams for drivers on a tight budget

Check out 3 of our favorite dash cams on the more affordable end of the spectrum. Everyone deserves a dash cam—no matter their budget!

The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 has a compact design

If you’re ever in a vehicle accident and want to prove that the other party was at fault, one of the best dash cams can save your bacon. One of the primary benefits of a dash cam is the accident recording capability that will put any he-said-she-said arguments to rest.

In fact, Tesla’s dash cams have helped many people supply evidence to support their personal injury cases.

If you own a vehicle that does not have a dash cam, there’s no need to worry. You can install an aftermarket unit to capture real-time evidence if you’re involved in an accident, document road trips along scenic routes, and record inside the vehicle for whatever reason.

Are you looking for a dash cam that won’t break the bank? Consider these budget-friendly options. They’re not the cheapest, mind you. But they offer a lot for a relatively low amount.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2

While the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 is indeed small, don’t let that fool you. The tiny dash cam lands itself among the best dash cams because it records footage in full high definition at 30 frames per second with high dynamic range.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 with its app

If your main reason to get a dash cam is to have protection in the event of an accident, you don’t want a dash cam offering low-quality recordings. The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 will produce footage that will easily pick up essential information like license plates.

One reason the small size is an advantage is that it won’t swallow up a lot of space on your windshield or dashboard. It’ll be out of sight and out of mind—until the time comes when you need to see the footage.

Rove R2-4K Dash Cam

Another of the best dash cams, the Rove R2-4K Dash Cam offers a 150-degree field of view, 4K footage, and continuous recording so you don’t miss a thing. One thing to know is that the unit affords excellent recording dependability since it saves everything recorded automatically in 3-minute chunks—unlike many of its rivals.

The Rove R2-4K Dash Cam

The screen is bigger than the aforementioned Garmin dash cam. But, if you want to see what’s on the screen better, the bigger screen can be a godsend.

Daytime footage is great, but nighttime footage isn’t as stellar. In fact, the Rove R2-4K might struggle to capture license plates in a clear-enough way.

The user interface will require a higher learning curve than you might want, but it’ll be worth it since the dash cam is a great option. It should definitely be on your short list of candidates if you want a dash cam for a pretty good deal.

Kingslim D4 4K Dual Dash Cam

Another option for a budget-friendly dash cam is the Kingslim D4 4K Dual Dash Cam. It features a 3-inch display, phone connectivity via an app, backup assist if a rear camera is installed above the license plate, and a GPS. There are multiple installation options. You can set it up inside the car as a rear camera or above the license plate if you want a backup camera.

Kingslim D4 4K Dual Dash Cam has a touchscreen

You’ll get a 170-degree field of view as a front camera and a 120-degree field of view as a rear backup assist camera. If you like touchscreen devices, you’ll like the Kingslim unit. It doesn’t have a lot of buttons, but the touchscreen makes up for this. Some people prefer buttons while others favor touchscreens. You’ll get a mix of both with the Kingslim.

These options are worth considering if you are in the market for a solid, relatively inexpensive dash cam. There are many reasons to consider buying a dash cam if your car didn’t come with one. You’ll find many options on the market, so do some research to see what you want.

You can find dash cams at different price points and with a range of features. So the right one for you depends on your criteria for a dash cam.