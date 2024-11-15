Best drones for photos and video: Black Friday steals

Ready to score big this Black Friday? Check out these top drones for photos and videos at awesome prices!

A man launching the drone / Image Credit: Andrei J Castanha, Unsplash

Being on a boat with just a handheld camera means I can only capture what’s directly in front of me. I’m surrounded by gorgeous, forest-covered mountains to the north and south. It’s just breathtaking. The best drones for photos and video let you add something special to your footage by providing a whole new perspective. That extra context is exactly what I wish I could have captured here.

If you’re considering a drone to film incredible views like this, starting with a budget-friendly option is a smart move. It’s the perfect way to get familiar with your drone’s movement and keep it safe in the air. But if photography and videography are serious passions of yours, investing in a top-tier drone could be one of the best additions to your gear. Ready to check out some budget-friendly Black Friday picks?

1. Holy Stone HS720G

The top drones out there are the pricier ones (we’ll get to those), but there’s a solid lineup of budget-friendly beginner drones that offer essential camera and flight features at a fraction of the cost. The Holy Stone HS720G is a great example.

This drone comes with GPS positioning and a few impressive flight modes—features that are typically found on more advanced models. You’ll get options like Point of Interest/orbit, Follow Me, and Tap Fly for pre-planned routes. The Point of Interest/orbit mode is a personal favorite. It automatically adjusts the drone’s altitude and distance from your chosen subject. This keeps your shots smooth and clear, without any jerky movements.

If you’re new to drones and want an affordable model that still shoots basic 4K video, the Holy Stone HS720G is a reasonable choice. It’s currently It’s currently on sale for $227.99, a 24% discount.

Holy Stone HS720G

2. DJI Avata Fly Smart Combo

After checking out both expert and user reviews, I can say the DJI Avata Fly Smart Combo is pretty versatile. It’s great for FPV-style filming, but it can also capture traditional drone shots with a steady horizon. And honestly, it does both pretty well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mgf2hjX7jg DJI Avata drone tested in real-world conditions

The image quality isn’t quite up there with the DJI Air 2S or Mavic 3, but it’s still good enough for nice cinematic shots without needing an extra camera.

One of my favorite uses for drones is exploring hard-to-reach places. I look up cool spots on Google Maps and fly out to check them out. What’s great about the Avata is that if it bumps into something like a tree trunk or thick branch, it often just bounces off and keeps going. With the 17% discount, it’s down to $969, which is a solid deal!

3. DJI Mavic 3

Photographers who want to capture more detail in both the bright and dark parts of their shots know how important dynamic range is. It’s basically the difference between the lightest and darkest areas of an image. Even the best digital cameras capture only about half of what our eyes can see. That’s why I’m a fan of the DJI Mavic 3. It has a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera with a 12.8-stop dynamic range, which helps retain more detail in both highlights and shadows.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/wf9drey_SZ0 DJI Mavic 3 in a video

The DJI Mavic 3 has a quadcopter setup, making it perfect for steady shots. Furthermore, it offers 46 minutes of flight time. Because creating a great photo is all about patience and effort! And right now, you can grab it for $1,799 with a 12% discount.

4. Autel Robotics Evo Lite+

If you want to avoid DJI or are into a 6K camera, the Autel Robotics Evo Lite+ is definitely worth checking out. It’s super easy to fly, offers a 6K camera, and gives you up to 40 minutes of flight time. Plus, unlike DJI drones, there are no major security issues with this one. The video quality might not be as sharp or vibrant, though.

A lot of people say Autel drones are just as easy to fly as DJI ones. The Autel Sky app is pretty good too, offering a range of autonomous flight modes. And it’s available on both the Apple and Google app stores—something DJI can’t say about its Fly app. While my Autel pick isn’t discounted like the others, it’s still a great deal at $1,149.

Autel EVO Lite+ captures volcanic eruptions up close

Parting thoughts

To wrap things up, there’s a drone for every type of flyer—especially with Black Friday deals on the horizon! Whether you’re just getting started with the Holy Stone HS720G or looking to capture stunning shots with the DJI Mavic 3, each option offers something unique. I personally love how versatile the DJI Avata is for exploring cool spots. What’s more, the Autel Evo Lite+ is perfect if you’re after a 6K camera with easy flying.

I’ll be updating this blog regularly as more of the best drones for photos and video go on sale, so be sure to check back for the latest deals and top picks. Whether you’re upgrading or getting your first drone, I’ve got you covered!