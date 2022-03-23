The best gadgets for audiophiles you can buy for your workplace

You love music and can't work without it. But what gadgets should you buy to make your office a true audiophile's paradise? Read on.

Tivoli Audio Model One Digital Gen. 2 smart radio in black

Working to the beat goes way beyond listening to your Spotify playlist on your desktop speakers. But you knew that already. From high-end headphones to a sustainable turntable, the best gadgets for audiophiles at work make your office music anything but ordinary.

Though pricy, we love the Mark Levinson x Harmon N° 5909 headphones. They’re the result of decades of research into acoustics, turning your workday music into a true performance.

For the vinyl lovers out there, we recommend the Pro-Ject Audio A1 Automat turntable. It’s affordable and sustainably made, letting you enjoy your records right in your office.

Upgrade your office to fit your music tastes with these cool audiophile gadgets for workspaces.

1. The Monogram Creative Console modular control collection makes quick edits and helps with music production.

Monogram Creative Console in a workspace

Are you an audiophile who likes to dabble in creation? Add the Monogram Creative Console modular control collection to your workspace. These modular tools streamline your photo edits, and the slider makes controlling virtual instruments a breeze.

Get the collection starting at $99 on the official website.

2. The Nocs Design NS1100 AIR audiophile wireless earbuds calibrate music to fit your unique sense of hearing.

Nocs Design NS1100 in a video

Enjoy music calibrated to your ears with the Nocs Design NS1100 AIR audiophile wireless earbuds. Their tech makes a model of your hearing and adapts the audio appropriately. Keep them at your desk to enjoy customized music while you work.

Get them for $150 on the official website.

3. The Pro-Ject Audio A1 Automat automatic turntable is handmade in Germany, and its minimalist design looks great in any office.

Pro-Ject Audio A1 Automat on a table

Show off your love for vinyl with the Pro-Ject Audio A1 Automat automatic turntable. Handmade, sustainable, and affordable, it plays your records while you type away at the computer. It definitely belongs on a roundup of best gadgets for audiophiles at work.

Get it for $499 on the official website.

4. The Universal Audio SD-1 dynamic microphone adds a professional quality to vocals, livestreams, instruments, and more.

Universal Audio SD-1 on a workspace

Do you record your own songs? The Universal Audio SD-1 dynamic microphone adds polish, amplifies clarity, and even ignores background noise, making it one of the best gadgets for audiophiles at work.

This gadget is priced at $299 on Amazon.

5. The Anker SoundCore Mini portable Bluetooth speaker fits on any desk, providing deep bass and powerful sound.

Anker SoundCore Mini in a person’s hand

A cool audiophile choice for home offices, the Anker SoundCore Mini portable Bluetooth speaker doesn’t take up much space. It fits in your hand, plays for 15 hours on a single charge, and has a mic so you can use it for calls.

Get it for $24.99 on Amazon.

6. The Tivoli Audio Model One Digital Gen. 2 smart radio brings Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and radio to your office.

Tivoli Audio Model One Digital Gen. 2 video

Work to your jam when you add the Tivoli Audio Model One Digital Gen. 2 smart radio to your office. This beautiful gadget plays music from AirPlay 2 and Chromecast as well as other apps. Plus, it’s a traditional radio, playing local broadcasts.

Get it for $349.99 on the official website.

7. The Roland BTM-1 Bluetooth speaker has an instrument input, letting you strum your guitar during break time.

Roland BTM-1 on furniture

Break time in your home office is about to get cooler with the Roland BTM-1 Bluetooth speaker. While it plays high-quality audio, its guitar input sets it apart. Plug in your guitar and use the speaker as an amp for a midday instrumental interlude.

Get it for $75.41 on Amazon.

8. The Mark Levinson x Harman N° 5909 hi-fi headphones deliver rich, sonorous audio. They even provide crystal-clear calls.

Mark Levinson N° 5909 on a woman

Another of the best gadgets for audiophiles at work is the Mark Levinson x Harmon N° 5909 hi-fi headphones. Although pricey, they play impressive expertly tuned sound and let you take calls.

They cost $999 and are available from select retailers. See a list on the official website.

9. The Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Computer Speakers make your music more immersive and keep your desk elegant.

Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Computer Speaker on a desk

If you’re serious about listening to music while you work, you’ll love the Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Computer Speakers. With 80 watts of power, they deliver punchy bass and crisp mids all workday long.

Get them for $119.99 on the official website.

10. The Cambridge Audio Evo all-in-1 music players provide detailed sound and support an array of streaming services.

Cambridge Audio Evo on a shelf

Play music from your favorite apps with the Cambridge Audio Evo all-in-1 music players. The series includes 2 models and both support AirPlay 2, Spotify, Tidal Connect, etc. while playing premium hi-fi audio.

These gadgets start at $750 on the official website.

Your office will match your music tastes when you add any of these gadgets for audiophiles. Do you own any of these gadgets? Let us know what you think about them in the comments.

