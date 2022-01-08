Best of CES 2022–30 top gadgets you need to see

Madhurima Nag

Be it the Metaverse or the new smart home standard Matter, CES 2022 made it clear that the future is definitely more connected on the web. We've seen hardwired smart doors take over individual smart locks and doorbells. On the other hand, we've also seen the new age robots becoming more assistive and life-like. So, what made CES 2022 special? Check out our top 30 gadgets from CES 2022 curated by the Gadget Flow team.

Best of CES 2022 curated by Gadget Flow

We always love this time of year because CES is so much fun. And CES 2022 didn’t disappoint. Sure, we didn’t see as many amazing concept gadgets as we would’ve liked, but the real devices coming our way are pretty exciting.

In particular, LG’s InstaView refrigerator, which lets you see inside without opening the door, is awesome. Then there’s the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, which does more than you could ever hope a laptop—or tablet—would.

That’s not all, of course, so check out the link below for more of our favorites from CES 2022.

1. OPPO Air Glass AR eyewear supports touch, voice, head movement & hand motion interactions.

OPPO Air Glass AR eyewear

Invest in a revolutionary piece of tech: the OPPO Air Glass AR eyewear. Equipped with advanced technology, the Spark Micro Projector and cutting-edge Micro LED, this eyewear supports four different user interactions through voice, touch, and head movement and motion. As a result, you can access information faster and easier rather than reaching for your phone.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

2. LG StanbyME battery-powered TV includes a height-adjustable stand you can move around.

LG StanbyME battery-powered TV

Watch TV anywhere—in the bath, in the corner of a room, etc.—with the LG StanbyME battery-powered TV. Without any cords to restrict you and a wheelable, height-adjustable stand, you can watch content for up to 3 hours in a location of your choosing. It’s the solution to TV freedom! The LG StanbyME, which has a 27-inch screen, features a touchscreen interface.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

3. Dell Concept Pari magnetic webcam attaches anywhere on your monitor for videoconferences.

Dell Concept Pari magnetic webcam

Upgrade work calls with coworkers with the Dell Concept Pari magnetic webcam. It seamlessly connects anywhere on your laptop or computer screen to enable others to see you clearly during videoconferences. Magnetizing itself to surfaces, you can maneuver its position to suit you. In fact, place it directly onto your screen to maintain eye contact with a coworker while you talk.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

4. LG tiiun indoor gardening appliance cultivates vegetables, herbs, and flowers in your home.

LG tiiun indoor gardening appliance

Enjoy fresh veggies and beautiful flowers the easy way with the LG tiiun indoor gardening appliance. It provides all of the benefits of an outdoor garden without the worries of climates, maintenance, or pests. The LG tiiun features 2 shelves that can accommodate up to 6 all-in-one seed packages and various seed kits. Best of all, each seed package contains 10 holes for seed germination, enabling you to create home-ground goodness in just 4–8 weeks.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

5. LG PuriCare AeroTower home air care solution is also an effective fan and heater.

LG PuriCare AeroTower home air care solution

Adding an air purifier to your home is ideal, but the LG PuriCare AeroTower home air care solution is so much more. In fact, it’s also a heater and a fan. With a stylish form factor, it provides you with personalized comfort. Ideal for year-round use, it delivers 360º pure, clean air in 3 modes: Heating, Fan, and Diffusion. The first creates a blast of warm air up to 30º C (86º F) maximum. This increases your room’s temperature by 5º C (41º F) in fewer than 10 minutes.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

6. Bluetti NA300 & B480 sodium-ion battery power stations have up to 3000Wh of solar input.

Bluetti NA300 & B480 sodium-ion battery power stations

Stay warm all winter long with the Bluetti NA300 & B480 sodium-ion battery power stations. The NA300 boasts an innovative 3,000Wh sodium-ion battery. What’s more, the sleek, wheeled design looks good anywhere you place it and is easy to move from room to room. It also features 4 20A plugs and one 30A L14-30 output port with a 3,000Wh pure sine wave inverter. This way, the gadget can power most of your household appliances.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

7. Evvr Pad S home automation control pad offers seamless control for your smart home devices.

Evvr Pad S home automation control pad

Control smart devices in your home with one single device: the Evvr Pad S home automation control pad. It replaces light switches and multiple control systems with one gadget that resembles a picture frame. In fact, this home automation control pad allows you to use touch and voice control without the need for dozens of apps on your phone.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

8. Levoit VeSync Core 600S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier traps allergens, dust, hair, and more.

Levoit VeSync Core 600S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier

Purify the air in your home with the Levoit VeSync Core 600S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier. Featuring a 3-stage filtration system, it traps dust, lint, fibers, pet fur, and hair. In fact, the H13 HEPA filter captures at least 99.97% of airborne particles, 0.3 microns in size and even 99.9% of viruses, mold, and bacteria. Moreover, this Levoit air purifier also has a high-efficiency carbon filter.

You can get it for $299.99.

9. Yukai Engineering AMAGAMI HAM HAM comforting pet robot nibbles on your fingers like a baby.

Yukai Engineering AMAGAMI HAM HAM comforting pet robot

Relax after a stressful day with the Yukai Engineering AMAGAMI HAM HAM comforting pet robot. This cuddly gadget mimics the motion of a pet or a baby nibbling on your finger with their teeth. It’s a pleasant sensation that communicates emotions. But while you might want to discourage the habit in a pet or baby, it’s something you can experience over and over again with this cuddly robot.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

10. LG InstaView Double Oven Range smart cooking appliance lets you see inside when you knock.

LG InstaView Double Oven Range smart cooking appliance

Get a little extra help in the kitchen with the LG InstaView Double Oven Range smart cooking appliance. Impressively, the InstaView tech illuminates the oven’s interior when you knock twice on the glass. That way, you can see inside without opening the door and, thus, lowering the oven’s temperature. Meanwhile, the ProBake Convection technology provides quick cooking without preheating, saving energy.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

11. Samsung Eco Remote 2022 charges using radio waves from your Wi-Fi router to stay powered.

Samsung Eco Remote 2022

Turn your router’s radio waves into energy with the Samsung Eco Remote 2022. Instead of allowing your router’s energy to go to waste, this gadget uses the waves emitted to stay powered. Or opt for wired charging via its USB-C port for a more traditional way of powering this remote. Furthermore, you can also charge the Samsung Eco Remote 2022 using solar energy thanks to the solar panel on the rear of the remote.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

12. Samsung Frame TV 2022 features anti-glare, anti-reflection, & anti-fingerprint properties.

Samsung Frame TV 2022

Expand your TV experience with the Samsung Frame TV 2022. Boasting low-reflection panel technology and an embossed Matte Display, it offers anti-glare, anti-reflection, and anti-fingerprint properties. By avoiding fingerprints and smudges, you can enjoy your favorite artwork when the TV is in idle mode. Moreover, the Samsung Frame TV 2022 features a new Smart Hub to guide you into your favorite shows or assist you with finding new content.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

13. Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing device controls how your bathtub fills via voice command.

Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing device

Sink into a freshly prepared bath without lifting a finger with the Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing device. Featuring built-in voice assistant, you can control how your bathtub fills, heats, and drains via voice command. The Kohler PerfectFill will add ease and convenience to your life (imagine running a bath for your child while you’re downstairs cooking dinner). Consisting of a drain kit and a digital valve that work together, it’ll run your preferred depth and temperature.

The product is coming soon for $2700.

14. Kohler Stillness Bath freestanding tub uses PerfectFill technology with a smart drain.

Kohler Stillness Bath freestanding tub

Combining light, fog, and aromatherapy, the Kohler Stillness Bath freestanding tub truly feels like a spa. In fact, with PerfectFill technology, its smart drain works with an app for just the right temperature and depth. Even manage it with your voice. Choose from four different styles: Soak Freestanding Bath, Smart Soak Freestanding Bath, Experience Freestanding Bath, and Infinity Experience Freestanding Bath.

The product is coming soon for $8000.

15. Kohler Robern IQ Digital Lock Box provides smart, secure storage within a medicine cabinet.

Kohler Robern IQ Digital Lock Box

Safely store medication, important documents, personal items, and more with peace of mind when you have the Kohler Robern IQ Digital Lock Box. Designed to fit into medicine cabinets, it keeps luxury and essential items out of arms’ reach. Moreover, this smart safe features remote access based on your preferences and is easy to use. Using the digital touch keypad or the IQ app, it’s effortless for owners to access the interior.

You can get yours for $449.

16. Actronika Skinetic haptic VR vest lets you simultaneously touch, see, and hear all events.

Actronika Skinetic haptic VR vest

Enhance your gaming experience with the Actronika Skinetic haptic VR vest. This wearable allows you to see, touch, and hear all events occurring in virtual reality for an incomparable gaming session. Moreover, this haptic VR vest features 20 highly innovative voice-coil motors throughout the torso to provide a wide variety of tactile sensations. To create a realistic experience, the designers optimized the feeling and perception of effects in games.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

17. Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame gives art, photos, NFT & crypto-art a lifelike form.

Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame product demo

Show off your NFTs and crypto-art in the Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame. With Async Art compatibility, it showcases programmable NFT artwork, which updates your Meural throughout the day. It comes in 16″ by 24″ and 19″ by 29″ sizes as well as black, white, dark wood, and light wood. Moreover, it lets you curate your artwork based on style, season, time of day, or mood. So you can showcase your best shots without going through the hassle of printing and framing.

You can get yours for $399.95.

18. L’Oréal Colorsonic handheld hair color device has an oscillating brush for coverage.

L’Oréal Colorsonic handheld hair color device

Color your hair at home easily with the L’Oreal ColorSonic handheld hair dye device. It dispenses the correct amount of color and applies it to the hair using a nozzle of moving brushes. This brush oscillates 300 times per minute, covering your hair quickly. And since it’s been tested against leaking, dripping, and oversaturation, this is a gadget you can rely on.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

19. Eve x Coulisse smart MotionBlinds are Matter ready and have motors that support Thread.

Eve x Coulisse smart MotionBlinds

Add style and simplicity to your home decorating scheme when you choose the Eve x Coulisse smart MotionBlinds. These smart shades have motors that support Thread for easier installation, automation, and control. The MotionBlinds are also Matter ready, so they are pretty much future proof and work with Apple HomeKit technology. So you can operate them right from your iPhone.

You can get yours for $400.

20. LG G2 2022 OLED TV Series has 6 sizes and OLED evo technology for realistic images.

LG G2 2022 OLED TV Series

Upgrade your movie and gaming nights when you add a TV from the LG G2 OLED TV series 2022 to your home theater. This series includes quite a range of sizes, 7 to be exact. Get one in either the 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, 83-, and 97-inch models. That way, you have a TV that fits your room. Meanwhile, the OLED evo technology provides increased brightness for true-to-life images with clarity.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

21. Withings Body Scan connected health station records a 6-Lead ECG & assesses nerve activity.

Withings Body Scan connected health station

Take your health into your own hands with the Withings Body Scan connected health station. A revolutionary gadget, it can actually record a 6-lead ECG. This means it can assess your nerve activity and heart rhythm. These measurements detect arrhythmias and heart patterns associated with atrial fibrillation. This helps you take proactive control over your health. It does this with its 4 weight sensors and 14 ITO electrodes in the platform and 4 stainless steel electrodes in the handle.

The product is coming soon for $299.95.

22. Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control lets you switch it on and off with hand motions.

Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control

Practice good hygiene with the Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control. Featuring touchless technology, you can control the temperature and water flow using simple hand motions. In fact, this unique technology makes it quick and easy to select the exact temperature you need. So you can choose from hot, warm, or cold water with a simple swipe of the hand over the sensor. You can even set default temperatures based on your own personal preferences.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

23. LG One:Quick Flex all-in-one display includes a built-in camera, microphones, & a speaker.

LG One:Quick Flex all-in-one display

Make videoconferences stress-free with the LG One:Quick Flex all-in-one display. Featuring a 43″ screen, a camera, microphones, and speakers, it’s simple to connect with coworkers, remotely. Moreover, the LG One:Quick Flex features In-Cell touch technology turns ideas into reality. For example, the dedicated touch pen allows you to make notes and draw and save files digitally. To maximize productivity, this all-in-one display supports screen rotation when using the dedicated stand.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

24. TCL NXTWEAR AIR smart glasses have a portable and slim profile for stylish comfort.

TCL NXTWEAR AIR smart glasses

Wearables offer great tech, but they’re only as good as they look. That’s why the TCL NXTWEAR AIR smart glasses are pretty great. They have a portable, light, and slim frame that looks awesome. The front lens is exchangeable, and they have exceptional display technology. They’re 30% lighter and much more comfortable than previous generation glasses, delivering an opportunity for entertainment and productivity.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

25. Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi router offers a combined Wi-Fi speed of 7.8 Gbps.

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi router

Speed up the internet in your workspace—whether that’s at home or in the office—with the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi router. Delivering a combined Wi-Fi speed of 7.8 Gbps, it minimizes delays to enhance productivity. Moreover, this tri-band Wi-Fi router also features a 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi 6E devices and bandwidth-hungry applications.

The product is coming soon for $399.99.

26. Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K curved monitor can easily turn on its side.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K curved monitor

If you’ve come across a curved monitor before, the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K curved monitor is definitely going to draw your attention because of its innovative design. This 55-inch monitor comes with a stand, using which you can actually flip the monitor vertically. Additionally, the panel features quantum dot color and Mini LED backlighting.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

27. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in helps you manage your home and connect.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in

Add smarts to your home with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in. This smart home gadget keeps Alexa t at your side, so you can ask her to set alarms and reminders or add products to your Amazon cart. What’s more, the assistant can even help you manage your smart home, connecting to devices like lights, plugs, and others. Even better, the bright display shows you the weather and time in a way that’s easy to read.

The product is coming soon for $59.99.

28. Chipolo Card Spot wallet tracker works with Apple Find My app to find your wallet.

Chipolo Card Spot wallet tracker

Stay calm when you’ve misplaced your wallet with the Chipolo Card Spot wallet tracker. This EDC gadget adds the Apple Find My app to your wallet. That way, you can find its location on a map and follow its sound if it’s nearby. Otherwise, activate Lost Mode in the Find My App. Then, the Card Spot can notify you if your wallet is found. What’s more, the gadget even alerts you if your wallet gets forgotten—say, at a restaurant or a friend’s house.

You can preorder the product for $35.

29. eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual has a downward-facing camera, preventing package theft.

eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual

Keep a watchful eye on your deliveries with the eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual. This useful smart home gadget comes with a 2K front-facing camera and a 1,080 p downward-facing one. The downward-facing camera informs you of package arrivals and helps you monitor them. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera gives you a 160-degree field of view. What’s more, PIR and radar detect people and reduce false alarms.

The product is coming soon for $259.99.

30. Asus ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors are pixel-perfect with a micro-texture coating.

Asus ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors

By putting OLED panels in their gaming display, ASUS has made the Asus ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors perfect for immersive, fast-paced action. The series include two models – the 42” ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ and the 48” ROG Swift PG48UQ. These monitors offer true 10-bit color, covering 98% of the wide DCI-P3 color gamut for vibrant, lifelike images.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

With that said, we come to the end of CES 2022. Which one of these gadgets is your favorite? Share with us in the comments below.

