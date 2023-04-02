Meet the most innovative smart scales with more than just weight measurement

Meet the most innovative smart scales on the market today, equipped with features that go beyond basic weight measurement. These scales offer a range of advanced features, including body composition analysis, bone density measurement, and even heart rate monitoring. With the ability to store multiple profiles, these scales are perfect for families, friends, teams, and fitness studios. Don't settle for a basic scale - upgrade to a smart scale that offers more.

Smart scales have become increasingly popular over the years, thanks to their ability to provide users with more than just a weight measurement. These innovative scales have a range of features that can help users track their progress and achieve their fitness goals. From tracking body fat percentage and muscle mass to monitoring heart rate and even air quality, the latest smart scales have a lot to offer.

They can connect to your smartphone or other devices to provide you with detailed information about your health and fitness, making it easier to stay on top of your wellness goals.

In this article, we explore the most innovative smart scales that offer more than just weight measurement.

1. Withings Body+ Smart Scale gives you a holistic view of your body composition for smarter choices. You can get yours for $99.95.

Withings Body+ is a smart scale that offers full body composition analysis, including weight, body fat and water percentage, muscle and bone mass. It automatically syncs data to the Withings App via Wi-Fi and allows for nutrition tracking, weather forecast, and recognizing up to 8 users with independent sync for a multi-user friendly experience.

2. KoreScale Gen 2 intuitive smart scale delivers 14 health and fitness metrics accurately. You can get yours for $99.99.

The KoreScale Gen 2 smart scale utilizes advanced Bioelectric Impedance Analysis technology to scan your entire body, providing 14 health and fitness metrics, including body weight, BMI, body fat, bone mass, skeletal muscle, and more. This device delivers accurate results quickly, and the accompanying app syncs seamlessly with other health apps such as Fitbit, Google Fit, and Apple Health.

3. Lepulse Lescale F4 Household Smart Body Fat Scale provides 15 health measurements. You can get yours for $54.99.

The Lepulse Lescale F4 smart scale offers 15 different measurements using bioimpedance analysis, including BMI, heart rate, muscle mass, and more. With high-precision G-sensors, it provides accurate measurements and an extra-large display for easy viewing. The device offers Athlete mode and Baby mode, and allows for tracking trends and creating up to 24 profiles for family members, providing a comprehensive understanding of your body to help you achieve your health goals.

4. Wyze Scale X measures 13 body composition metrics and share the scale with up to 8 users. You can get yours for $39.98.

Introducing Wyze Scale X, the most advanced smart scale with a premium design, 13 body composition metrics, and up to 8 user profiles. With modes for babies, pets, luggage, and pregnancy, the device goes beyond personal use. It offers full-surface glass sensors and up to 22 months of battery life, and syncs with popular fitness apps for easy tracking of your metrics.

5. Get a high accuracy, full body composition analysis, including heart rate detection, and more with the eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro. Get yours now for $79.99.

The eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro offers full body composition analysis with 16 measurements, including weight, body fat, BMI, and muscle mass, and a 3D virtual model. It features advanced technology for high accuracy and syncing with third-party apps, allowing for unlimited users and nutrition tracking. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, this bathroom scale provides accurate and comprehensive information for your health and fitness journey.

6. Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale can give you a more holistic view of your health on an easy-to-read color display. You can get yours for $149.99.

The Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale is a game-changer in the world of fitness tracking. Not only does it provide accurate weight readings, but it also offers a comprehensive analysis of your body composition, including body fat, muscle mass, bone mass, and more. With its sleek and modern design, this smart scale is the perfect addition to any bathroom.

7. RENPHO smart scale for body weight has 13 health metrics with a clear LED display. You can get yours for $19.99.

The RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat Scale is a smart and innovative way to track your health and fitness goals. Using advanced BIA technology, this bathroom scale provides accurate and comprehensive readings of your body weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and more. The scale easily syncs with your smartphone via Bluetooth, allowing you to track your progress over time and set achievable goals. With its sleek and modern design, the RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat Scale is the perfect addition to any bathroom. It is an affordable and effective tool for anyone looking to improve their overall health and fitness.

8. Smart Full Body Composition Analyzer Scale gives you pro-level results. You can get yours for $69.99.

The Sportneer Smart Scale can be used by individuals, families, friends, teams, or fitness studios. It allows for unlimited profile storage, making it easy for everyone to track their progress on one device.

