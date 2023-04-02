Meet the most innovative smart scales with more than just weight measurement

By Madhurima Nag on Apr 2, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Meet the most innovative smart scales on the market today, equipped with features that go beyond basic weight measurement. These scales offer a range of advanced features, including body composition analysis, bone density measurement, and even heart rate monitoring. With the ability to store multiple profiles, these scales are perfect for families, friends, teams, and fitness studios. Don't settle for a basic scale - upgrade to a smart scale that offers more.

Meet the most innovative smart scales with more than just weight measurement
Smart weighing scale in black

Smart scales have become increasingly popular over the years, thanks to their ability to provide users with more than just a weight measurement. These innovative scales have a range of features that can help users track their progress and achieve their fitness goals. From tracking body fat percentage and muscle mass to monitoring heart rate and even air quality, the latest smart scales have a lot to offer.

Related: The latest in wearable fitness gadgets: from smart rings to smart glasses

They can connect to your smartphone or other devices to provide you with detailed information about your health and fitness, making it easier to stay on top of your wellness goals.

In this article, we explore the most innovative smart scales that offer more than just weight measurement.

1. Withings Body+ Smart Scale gives you a holistic view of your body composition for smarter choices. You can get yours for $99.95.

Withings Body+ Smart Scale in use

Withings Body+ is a smart scale that offers full body composition analysis, including weight, body fat and water percentage, muscle and bone mass. It automatically syncs data to the Withings App via Wi-Fi and allows for nutrition tracking, weather forecast, and recognizing up to 8 users with independent sync for a multi-user friendly experience.

2. KoreScale Gen 2 intuitive smart scale delivers 14 health and fitness metrics accurately. You can get yours for $99.99.

KoreScale Gen 2 intuitive smart scale in black

The KoreScale Gen 2 smart scale utilizes advanced Bioelectric Impedance Analysis technology to scan your entire body, providing 14 health and fitness metrics, including body weight, BMI, body fat, bone mass, skeletal muscle, and more. This device delivers accurate results quickly, and the accompanying app syncs seamlessly with other health apps such as Fitbit, Google Fit, and Apple Health.

3. Lepulse Lescale F4 Household Smart Body Fat Scale provides 15 health measurements. You can get yours for $54.99.

Lepulse Lescale F4 Household Smart Body Fat Scale in action

The Lepulse Lescale F4 smart scale offers 15 different measurements using bioimpedance analysis, including BMI, heart rate, muscle mass, and more. With high-precision G-sensors, it provides accurate measurements and an extra-large display for easy viewing. The device offers Athlete mode and Baby mode, and allows for tracking trends and creating up to 24 profiles for family members, providing a comprehensive understanding of your body to help you achieve your health goals.

4. Wyze Scale X measures 13 body composition metrics and share the scale with up to 8 users. You can get yours for $39.98.

Wyze Scale X smart scale in use

Introducing Wyze Scale X, the most advanced smart scale with a premium design, 13 body composition metrics, and up to 8 user profiles. With modes for babies, pets, luggage, and pregnancy, the device goes beyond personal use. It offers full-surface glass sensors and up to 22 months of battery life, and syncs with popular fitness apps for easy tracking of your metrics.

5. Get a high accuracy, full body composition analysis, including heart rate detection, and more with the eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro. Get yours now for $79.99.

eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro in use

The eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro offers full body composition analysis with 16 measurements, including weight, body fat, BMI, and muscle mass, and a 3D virtual model. It features advanced technology for high accuracy and syncing with third-party apps, allowing for unlimited users and nutrition tracking. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, this bathroom scale provides accurate and comprehensive information for your health and fitness journey.

6. Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale can give you a more holistic view of your health on an easy-to-read color display. You can get yours for $149.99.

Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale in black

The Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale is a game-changer in the world of fitness tracking. Not only does it provide accurate weight readings, but it also offers a comprehensive analysis of your body composition, including body fat, muscle mass, bone mass, and more. With its sleek and modern design, this smart scale is the perfect addition to any bathroom.

7. RENPHO smart scale for body weight has 13 health metrics with a clear LED display. You can get yours for $19.99.

RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat Scale in black

The RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat Scale is a smart and innovative way to track your health and fitness goals. Using advanced BIA technology, this bathroom scale provides accurate and comprehensive readings of your body weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and more. The scale easily syncs with your smartphone via Bluetooth, allowing you to track your progress over time and set achievable goals. With its sleek and modern design, the RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat Scale is the perfect addition to any bathroom. It is an affordable and effective tool for anyone looking to improve their overall health and fitness.

8. Smart Full Body Composition Analyzer Scale gives you pro-level results. You can get yours for $69.99.

Sportneer Smart Scale in white

The Sportneer Smart Scale can be used by individuals, families, friends, teams, or fitness studios. It allows for unlimited profile storage, making it easy for everyone to track their progress on one device.

So, which one of these smart weighing scales are you bringing home? Share with us in the comments below.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Social Media at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a digital marketing lecturer/speaker and loves to voice her opinion on marketing, crowdfunding and gadgets (of course!) in general.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Smart home 2.0 gadgets: the latest and greatest in home automation technology
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Smart home 2.0 gadgets: the latest and greatest in home automation technology

As technology advances at an unprecedented pace, the world of smart home gadgets is no exception. Smart home 2.0 gadgets are the latest and greatest in home automation technology, with capabilities that were once considered the stuff of science fiction...
Cool home gadgets that double as works of art
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Cool home gadgets that double as works of art

As our homes become increasingly integrated with technology, there has been a growing trend for cool home gadgets to serve dual purposes as both functional devices and works of art. So the gadgets on our list range from smart speakers..
Best high-tech home theater gadgets for creating the ultimate cinematic experience
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best high-tech home theater gadgets for creating the ultimate cinematic experience

Various high-tech home theater gadgets can create an immersive cinematic experience right in the comfort of your own home. From projectors and soundbars to smart TVs and streaming devices, these gadgets have the power to transform any living space into a home theater. Related:..
Innovative gadgets and accessories to help you stay focused and productive at work
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Innovative gadgets and accessories to help you stay focused and productive at work

In today’s fast-paced world, staying focused and productive at work can be touch. Fortunately, innovative gadgets and accessories help you maintain your concentration and boost your output. From customized standing desks to a laptop riser that also serves as a whiteboard, these..
This innovative tooth-whitening kit uses violet light to remove stains
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This innovative tooth-whitening kit uses violet light to remove stains

Brighten your smile without any pain when you use the Mint GLO405 Teeth Whitening Kit. With just 10 minutes a day and as few as 7 treatments, this safe teeth whitening kit can lighten your teeth by up to 3..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The latest in wearable fitness gadgets: from smart rings to smart glasses
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

The latest in wearable fitness gadgets: from smart rings to smart glasses

Wearable fitness gadgets revolutionize the way we monitor and track our health and fitness. The latest wearable technology includes devices that not only monitor your physical activity but also provide valuable insights into your overall well-being. Related: The future of fitness: 10..
SILVERLINING Alpha Underwear: a must-have for men’s reproductive health
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

SILVERLINING Alpha Underwear: a must-have for men’s reproductive health

Keep your reproductive health in top condition with the SILVERLINING Alpha Underwear. These silver-infused briefs boast exceptional antimicrobial, anti-radiation, and anti-EMF properties. Have you ever thought about how your underwear could impact your health? This innovative silver-infused fabric protects your..
Best VR gadgets to change the way you game and watch movies
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best VR gadgets to change the way you game and watch movies

Virtual reality technology has come a long way, making it easier than ever before to experience immersive gaming and movies. With so many VR gadgets available, it can be difficult to know where to start. From high-end headsets to budget-friendly..
Get workspace products tailored to your needs with Oakywood’s 3D customizer
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get workspace products tailored to your needs with Oakywood’s 3D customizer

Design the office of your dreams with the Oakywood 3D product customizer. This innovative tool takes online shopping to a new era, creating a workspace that fits you, your goals, and your work environment. Want to design the perfect home..
The EazyMaker lifts your mattress, making it easier to change the bedsheets
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The EazyMaker lifts your mattress, making it easier to change the bedsheets

Changing your bedsheets is a breeze with the EazyMaker Mattress Raising System. This mattress-lifting gadget raises your mattress, making it easier to remove the sheets and put on new ones. Does your mattress sit in a tight frame that hurts..
10 Smart home gadgets for every room in your house—from the kitchen to the bathroom
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Smart home gadgets for every room in your house—from the kitchen to the bathroom

The rise of smart home technology has revolutionized the way we interact with our homes. From energy-efficient lighting to voice-controlled assistants, smart gadgets make our lives easier and more convenient. If you want to upgrade your home with the latest..