Connected coffee makers that help you save time

Want to save time in the morning? Get a smart coffee maker. They streamline your routine by working with voice assistants, brewing remotely, and more.

The Café Specialty Drip Smart Coffee Maker wakes you up

From locating your keys to taking the dog out, you’ve got a lot to do before you leave home in the morning. So cut minutes off making your coffee with any of these time-saving connected coffee makers.

With Alexa and other popular voice assistants built-in, all you have to do is ask these coffee makers to start brewing, and they’ll heed your command. That’ll shave off some seconds. And most of these intelligent coffee pots connect to your devices remotely, allowing you to start the brewing process from anywhere.

Fancy a cup of hot coffee the minute you walk in the door? It’s possible with the coffee makers below.

1. The Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART coffee maker offers connected convenience, letting you set favorites and brew from anywhere.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART coffee maker in black

Want to arrive home to a freshly brewed cup of coffee? You can when you have the Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART coffee maker. It customizes your cup of Joe with five strength settings, five cup sizes, six temperatures, and the Brew Over Ice settings.

Get it for $199.99 on Amazon.

2. The Atomi Smart Coffee Maker works with your favorite operating systems: Google, Alexa, Android, iOS, and more for versatility.

Atomi smart coffee maker on a table

No matter your favorite protocol, the Atomi Smart Coffee Maker can brews coffee no matter where you are. What’s more, it makes up to 12 cups at once, and you can control the strength through the app.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

3. The Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker brews coffee to your desired strength via voice command for easy use.

Hamilton Beach coffee maker in black

Another of our favorite time-saving connected coffee makers is the Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker. Simply ask it to start brewing whenever you need a boost. What’s more, the Routines feature helps you set a schedule that works for you.

Get it for $92.28 on Amazon.

4. The GE Appliances Café Specialty Drip Smart Coffee Maker connects to Wi-Fi, letting it work with Alexa, Google, and the SmartHQ app.

GE Appliances Specialty Drip coffee maker in silver

For a high-tech coffee maker that adds to your kitchen’s aesthetic, go for the GE Appliances Café Specialty Drip Smart Coffee Maker. It offers Voice-to-Brew features and has certification from the Specialty Coffee Association.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

5. The GOAT STORY GINA smart coffee instrument has an integrated scale, and its dedicated app displays your brewing history.

GOAT STORY GINA smart coffee instrument demo

Want to recreate your favorite coffee-to-water ratio every morning? Then add the GOAT STORY GINA smart coffee instrument to your routine since its app saves your brewing history. Moreover, this device prepares drip, pour over, and French press coffee.

Get it for about $250 on the official website.

6. The Smarter SMC01 iCoffee intelligent coffee maker has a built-in grinder and connects with smart devices like Amazon Echo.

Smarter SMC01 connected coffee maker on a table

The Smarter SMC01 iCoffee connected coffee maker made our list of time-saving connected coffee makers because it integrates with smart home gadgets. Impressively, it’s always ready to be of service, preparing coffee for you in the morning or when you return home.

Get it for $224.21 on Amazon.

7. The Smarter iCoffee Remote Brew connected coffee device connects to Wi-Fi for remote brewing. It also has interchangeable color panels.

Smarter iCoffee Remote Brew connected coffee device

Another connected coffee maker for people who prefer freshly ground beans is the Smarter iCoffee Remote Brew connected coffee device. It comes with its own grinder and works with Google Assistant, Alexa, and others.

Get it for $234.03 on Amazon.

8. The Proctor Silex 10-Cup coffee maker has a space-saving design and works with smart plugs that connect to Alexa and other voice assistants.

Protctor Silex 10-Cup Coffee Maker
Proctor Silex 10-Cup front view

Another of our favorite time-saving connected coffee makers is the Proctor Silex 10-Cup coffee maker. It’s simple to use and compatible with any smart plug that works with Alexa, Siri, or Google Home. Best of all, the carafe and brew basket are dishwasher safe.

Get it for $24.99 on Amazon.

9. The illy Y5 Coffee Maker works with the My illy Machine app for iOS and Android. Use it to schedule brews and order new capsules.

illy Y5 coffee maker product design

You’ll never run out of capsules with the illy Y5 Coffee Maker. This connected coffee maker saves you time by working with the Amazon Dash replenishment Service, automatically recording capsules from Amazon when your stock runs low. Meanwhile, the app saves your favorite espresso and coffee preparations.

Get it for about $236 on Amazon.

10. The Nespresso Expert Original Espresso Machine connects to your device via Bluetooth and even comes with a milk frothing machine.

Nespresso Expert Original Espresso Machine in black

The Nespresso Expert Original Espresso Machine saves your personalized coffees and makes ordering new pods a snap. Even better, the Aeroccino helps you create your favorite milk-based coffees.

Get it for $379 on Amazon.

These coffee makers reorder coffee, work from afar, and sync with your favorite voice assistants to make your coffee ritual faster than ever. Which of these coffee makers would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

