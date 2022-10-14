Cool VR and AR gadgets you can explore

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 14, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Want to see some of the best AR and VR gadgets around? Then check out these products. They're so cool, we want them for ourselves.

Meta Quest Pro Open-Periphery Virtual Reality Headset design

VR and AR experiences sure are fun. Who doesn’t love being transported into a game or seeing digital characters overlayed onto the real world? Then, there’s mixed reality, offering a bit of both while keeping you immersed in your physical environment. Experience these digital worlds with the cool AR and VR gadgets below.

Use virtual reality, augmented reality, or a combination with the Meta Quest Pro VR headset. It offers a mixed reality experience, allowing you to stay in the room while you use its apps. That’s thanks to its open periphery design.

Another cool VR gadget that keeps you aware of the physical world during use is the Logitech Chorus. This off-ear audio integration for Meta Quest 2 sends soundscapes to your ear but doesn’t block out other sounds.

Are you as interested as we are? Then check out these cool AR and VR gadgets.

1. The Meta Quest Pro VR headset offers a mixed-reality design, keeping you in touch with the physical world while you interact in the virtual one.

Cool VR and AR gadgets we want for ourselves
Meta Quest Pro on a person

Add virtual reality to the real world with the Meta Quest Pro VR headset. Thanks to its open periphery design, you can see both the physical world and the virtual one simultaneously. What’s more, this headset is comfortable and boasts clear visuals.

Preorder it for $1,499.99 on the official website.

2. The Logitech Chorus off-ear VR audio integration for Meta Quest 2 adds uncontained audio to your Meta Quest 2 adventures.

Cool VR and AR gadgets we want for ourselves
Logitech Chorus on Meta Quest 2

Exercise and explore in virtual worlds while sound flows into your ears with the Logitech Chorus off-ear VR audio integration for Meta Quest 2. It elevates your metaverse experiences with realistic sound while keeping you connected to your environment.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

3. The SenseGlove Nova VR glove gives you the sensation that digital objects are really in your hand with force and vibrotactile feedback.

SenseGlove Nova intro video

Enhance training simulations in VR with the SenseGlove Nova VR glove. Using resistance and force, it replicates an object’s size and density in your hands, which is why it made our list of cool VR and AR gadgets. Feel button clicks, impact simulations, vibrations, and more.

Get it for about $4,350 on the official website.

4. The HTC Vive Pro 2 turns VR experiences into visual feasts with its 5K resolution and speedy 120 Hz refresh rate.

HTC Vive Pro 2
HTC Vive Pro 2 in use

Immerse yourself in virtual games with stunning clarity when you have the HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset. The 5K display gives you 2,448 by 2,448 pixels for each eye, so the graphics look real. Moreover, the 120° FOV lets you see more around you.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

5. The Google AR Glasses translate languages in real time, right on the lenses. They give AR a practical application in the real world.

Google AR Glasses explanatory video

Although they’re a concept, we love the practicality of the Google AR Glasses. They bring a real-world application to augmented reality: real-time translation. See the words of a foreign language transcribed onto the lenses while someone speaks to you.

These glasses are a concept product, so their price is TBA.

6. The ElecSuit e-haptic suit enhances EMS workouts and VR games. Experiences like VR yoga are so fun, you won’t realize you’re exercising.

ElecSuit e Haptic Suit
ElecSuit on a person

Exercise and play VR games on a new level with the ElecSuit e-haptic suit. It provides EMS workouts but also works with a series of VR fitness games, which is why it’s on our list of cool VR and AR gadgets. Move your character with a squat—and hurry because he might get struck by lightning.

Preorder it for $220 on Indiegogo.

7. The Magic Leap 2 AR headset lets you transition from AR to VR thanks to a global dimming tool. It also enhances digital objects’ solidity.

Cool VR and AR gadgets we want for ourselves
Magic Leap 2 in use

Experience both AR and VR with the Magic Leap 2 AR headset. Its global dimming tool allows for the transition, leaving you with only a virtual presentation. With a 65° FOV, it gives you a wider digital workspace.

This headset is priced at $3,299 from select retailers. Visit the official website for a list.

8. The Snap Spectacles 4th generation lightweight AR glasses overlay data over the physical world. Plus, you can wear them indoors or out.

Cool VR and AR gadgets we want for ourselves
Snap Spectacles have dual 3D waveguide displays

Integrate AR into your life with the Snap Spectacles 4th generation lightweight AR glasses. Featuring dual 3D waveguide displays, they bring AR to your everyday life. Meanwhile, with 2,000 nits of brightness, they work indoors or outside.

Their price is TBA. Creators can try a pair by applying on the official website.

9. The HTC Vive Focus 3 brings VR to business applications. The comfortable design is easy to wear for long periods of time.

HTC Vive Focus 3
HTC Vive Focus 3 front view

Add the HTC Vive Focus 3 VR headset to your business plan for seamless remote collaboration. It efficiently helps you learn and train thanks to its high-quality graphics, high-fidelity hand tracking, and remote collaboration features.

Get it for $1,300 on the official website.

10. The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 lightweight smart glasses enhance how your business works, offering an exciting remote collaboration option.

Lenovo ThinkReality A3
Lenovo ThinkReality A3 on a person working

Give your remote teams a more immersive way to work together with the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 lightweight smart glasses. Super portable and comfortable, they let you create and personalize a virtual monitor anywhere.

Get them for $1,499.99 on the official website.

From mixed reality headsets to AR glasses for business use, these gadgets are so cool we would love to own them ourselves. What about you? What AR and VR products are on your wish list? Let us know!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
