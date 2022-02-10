Coolest heart rate monitors you can wear around the clock

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 10, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Want to track your ticker? Then check out these heart rate monitors. They boast some pretty cool designs, and you can wear them for long periods of time.

Coolest heart rate monitors you can wear around the clock
Garmin Vivomove Sport smartwatch in use

Whether you monitor your heart rate for health reasons or hope to take your fitness to the next level, you don’t need to wear an uncomfortable chest strap to do so. Nope, the coolest heart monitors look great and feel even better to wear.

There are many types of heart monitors on the market. Luckily, some of our favorite fitness watches and wearables have them built in. For instance, the Wyze Watch 47c has integrated sensors on the wrist.

Then, for a heart rate monitor that blends into your outfit, there’s the Movano Smart Ring. It tracks various health indicators, including heart rate, and it looks just like jewelry.

Make tracking your heart rate stylish and comfortable with these helpful heart rate monitors.

1. The Wyze Watch 47c fitness smartwatch comes in striking metallic colors, and its heart rate monitor works for you day and night.

Coolest heart rate monitors you can wear around the clock
Wyze Watch 47c in color options

Available in a range of bright hues, the Wyze Watch 47c fitness smartwatch makes keeping track of your health fun. Its integrated sensors monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen level, acceleration, and more.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

2. The Polar Vantage M2 multisport GPS watch gives you an athletic edge, tracking your training and recovery for the best results.

Coolest heart rate monitors you can wear around the clock
Polar Vantage M2 on a woman in a gym

The Polar Vantage M2 multisport GPS watch is a great option for tracking your heart rate during workouts. It uses the Polar Precision Prime sensor fusion technology, tracking your heart rate from the wrist. What’s more, it won’t pick up other movements that might interfere with the heart rate signal.

Get it for $299.95 on the official website.

3. The Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches charge via solar, so you don’t have to worry about battery. And the LED flashlight lights your way.

Garmin fēnix 7 in a video

With solar charging and a built-in LED flashlight, the Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches are some of the coolest heart rate monitors out there. Their optical heart rate technology tracks activity intensity and heart rate variability, monitoring your stress levels.

Get them for $699.99 on the official website.

4. The Polar Ignite 2 fitness watch keeps you in style with its elegant design and colors. It keeps a watchful eye on your health and fitness.

Coolest heart rate monitors you can wear around the clock
Polar Ignite 2 on a woman exercising

For a heart rate monitor you’ll want to show off, go for the Polar Ignite 2 fitness watch. It offers workout suggestions tailored to your goals, and the wrist-based heart rate sensor provides accurate readings.

Get it for $229.95 on the official website.

5. The Garmin Vivomove Sport health smartwatch looks like an analog watch but has apps that track a range of activities.

Garmin Vivomove Sport
Garmin Vivomove Sport on a woman

Watch out for your heart rate, stress, and other health parameters with the Garmin Vivomove Sport health smartwatch. Its hidden touchscreen displays information at a swipe, and the heart rate monitor takes constant samples. It sends you an alert if your heart rate is too high or low at rest.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

6. The Movano Smart Ring looks like a modern piece of jewelry, comes in 4 colors, and is comfortable enough to wear throughout the day.

Movano Smart Ring
Movano Smart Ring on a woman’s finger

No one will know the Movano Smart Ring is a health tracker. This gorgeous ring tracks sleep, heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen, and much more, keeping you informed about your health.

This gadget will be available in the second half of 2022, and its price is TBA. Learn more on the official website.

7. The Apple Watch Series 7 is super durable and has a large, easy-to-read display. Advanced tracking gives you a better idea of your health.

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7 on a man swimming

One of the coolest heart rate monitors you can buy, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a range of bands, case finishes, and case materials. You can even swim with it, and the heart rate monitor sends notifications if it detects a high or low rate.

Get it from $399 on the official website.

8. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch runs for 12 days on a single charge and has over 150 sports modes to track your fitness.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro on a person’s wrist

Get a complete picture of your health with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch. Its BioTracker PPG 3.0 Biometric Sensor monitors all areas of your health, including heart rate, sleep, stress, and blood oxygen levels.

Get it for $229.99 on the official website.

9. The WHOOP Strap 3.0 activity tracker wearable has a convenient strap design and helps improve the way you train, recover, and more.

Coolest heart rate monitors you can wear around the clock
WHOOP Strap 3.0 on a user’s wrist

Train smarter and recover faster with the WHOOP Strap 3.0 activity tracker wearable. Tracking heart rate variability and resting heart rate, it gives you a daily recovery score. The strain coach even shows you at what intensity you need to exercise for better results.

Get it for $30 on the official website.

10. The Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 heart rate monitor fits comfortably on your upper arm for convenient wear during long outdoor workouts.

Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 on a video

Finally, the Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 heart rate monitor is one of the coolest heart rate monitors due to its green and yellow LEDs that measure blood flow. It gives accurate readings with all skin tones, and an integrated accelerometer further improves accuracy.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

Tracking your heart rate has never been more stylish or comfortable with these cool heart rate monitors. Which one would you love to add to your routine? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
ROIDMI EVA: auto-mop-washing, self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner now available on Indiegogo
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

ROIDMI EVA: auto-mop-washing, self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner now available on Indiegogo

Robot vacuums have developed significantly, but they’re still not able to completely free your hands. Some models require frequently cleaning the dust tray by hand. Others require handwashing the mopping pads, making home cleaning more complicated than before. Now, ROIDMI..
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022: S22 smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8, & more
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022: S22 smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8, & more

Ready for new Samsung products to start the new year? We are too! That’s why today we’re covering the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022 event. New products are inbound, and today we’ll go over what Samsung is announcing. From new..
The best Dolby Atmos soundbars you need for your home theater setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best Dolby Atmos soundbars you need for your home theater setup

Make your movie nights cinematic and your music concert-like when you go for any of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for home theaters. These soundbars all boast Dolby Atmos 360-degree sound and a host of other high-tech features that take..
Wear this GPS rescue watch to get help in an outdoor off-the-grid emergency
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Wear this GPS rescue watch to get help in an outdoor off-the-grid emergency

Stay safe and connected during outdoor adventures with the O-BOY satellite rescue watch. This GPS rescue watch relies on a private satellite constellation, allowing you to send GPS coordinates, SOS signals, and custom messages anywhere. Imagine you’re kayaking, miles from..
QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT robot traverses underwater environments at up to 3 knots
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT robot traverses underwater environments at up to 3 knots

Here at Gadget Flow, we see plenty of cool robots come around, from robotic beer coolers to ones that carry your groceries home with you. Even Amazon is getting in on the robotics game with its own unique entry. However,..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best home office gadgets you need for your personal workspace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best home office gadgets you need for your personal workspace

Whether you work from home full time or run a side business on the weekends, you want your home office to feel like it’s yours. So today we’re highlighting some of the best home office gadgets that can help personalize..
Opal C1 professional DSLR webcam has 4K resolution, a glass lens, and fast processing
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Opal C1 professional DSLR webcam has 4K resolution, a glass lens, and fast processing

Webcams are practically essential these days if you work from home. If you also stream—be that full-time or on the side—one may be even more important for you. Of course, not all webcams are made the same. Some are marred..
The coolest home gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: must-haves for 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest home gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: must-haves for 2022

Home is where you relax, entertain, and spend most of your time off. So it makes sense to outfit it with some of the coolest home gadgets and accessories in 2022. These products make home a more inspiring place. Related:..
Weekend Digest: the ultimate yoga gadgets buyer’s guide—uplift your fitness routine with these best yoga accessories
Buyer's Guide
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: the ultimate yoga gadgets buyer’s guide—uplift your fitness routine with these best yoga accessories

There was a time when yoga was the punch line of many jokes. It carried a certain stigma or set of stereotypes. Growing up, I often saw it represented as little more than a fad for hippies and hipsters, and..
The most expensive luxury gadgets you can buy for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most expensive luxury gadgets you can buy for your home

You’ve done well for yourself. So you want your home—and the items in it—to reflect your success. That’s why you don’t mind shelling out the big ones on the most expensive luxury home gadgets out there. Related: 10 Product concepts..
The best bedside chargers that can charge your gadgets through the night
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best bedside chargers that can charge your gadgets through the night

Pretty much everyone charges devices near their bed. So, when you’re looking for a new charger, you’re going to want one that blends into your room’s aesthetics. From lay-flat designs to others with 3-in-1 capabilities, the best bedside chargers will..