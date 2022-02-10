Coolest heart rate monitors you can wear around the clock

Want to track your ticker? Then check out these heart rate monitors. They boast some pretty cool designs, and you can wear them for long periods of time.

Garmin Vivomove Sport smartwatch in use

Whether you monitor your heart rate for health reasons or hope to take your fitness to the next level, you don’t need to wear an uncomfortable chest strap to do so. Nope, the coolest heart monitors look great and feel even better to wear.

There are many types of heart monitors on the market. Luckily, some of our favorite fitness watches and wearables have them built in. For instance, the Wyze Watch 47c has integrated sensors on the wrist.

Then, for a heart rate monitor that blends into your outfit, there’s the Movano Smart Ring. It tracks various health indicators, including heart rate, and it looks just like jewelry.

Make tracking your heart rate stylish and comfortable with these helpful heart rate monitors.

1. The Wyze Watch 47c fitness smartwatch

Wyze Watch 47c in color options

Available in a range of bright hues, the Wyze Watch 47c fitness smartwatch makes keeping track of your health fun. Its integrated sensors monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen level, acceleration, and more.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

2. The Polar Vantage M2 multisport GPS watch

Polar Vantage M2 on a woman in a gym

The Polar Vantage M2 multisport GPS watch is a great option for tracking your heart rate during workouts. It uses the Polar Precision Prime sensor fusion technology, tracking your heart rate from the wrist. What’s more, it won’t pick up other movements that might interfere with the heart rate signal.

Get it for $299.95 on the official website.

3. The Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches

Garmin fēnix 7 in a video

With solar charging and a built-in LED flashlight, the Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches are some of the coolest heart rate monitors out there. Their optical heart rate technology tracks activity intensity and heart rate variability, monitoring your stress levels.

Get them for $699.99 on the official website.

4. The Polar Ignite 2 fitness watch keeps you in style with its elegant design and colors. It keeps a watchful eye on your health and fitness.

Polar Ignite 2 on a woman exercising

For a heart rate monitor you’ll want to show off, go for the Polar Ignite 2 fitness watch. It offers workout suggestions tailored to your goals, and the wrist-based heart rate sensor provides accurate readings.

Get it for $229.95 on the official website.

5. The Garmin Vivomove Sport health smartwatch

Garmin Vivomove Sport on a woman

Watch out for your heart rate, stress, and other health parameters with the Garmin Vivomove Sport health smartwatch. Its hidden touchscreen displays information at a swipe, and the heart rate monitor takes constant samples. It sends you an alert if your heart rate is too high or low at rest.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

6. The Movano Smart Ring looks like a modern piece of jewelry, comes in 4 colors, and is comfortable enough to wear throughout the day.

Movano Smart Ring on a woman’s finger

No one will know the Movano Smart Ring is a health tracker. This gorgeous ring tracks sleep, heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen, and much more, keeping you informed about your health.

This gadget will be available in the second half of 2022, and its price is TBA. Learn more on the official website.

7. The Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 on a man swimming

One of the coolest heart rate monitors you can buy, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a range of bands, case finishes, and case materials. You can even swim with it, and the heart rate monitor sends notifications if it detects a high or low rate.

Get it from $399 on the official website.

8. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch runs for 12 days on a single charge and has over 150 sports modes to track your fitness.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro on a person’s wrist

Get a complete picture of your health with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch. Its BioTracker PPG 3.0 Biometric Sensor monitors all areas of your health, including heart rate, sleep, stress, and blood oxygen levels.

Get it for $229.99 on the official website.

9. The WHOOP Strap 3.0 activity tracker wearable has a convenient strap design and helps improve the way you train, recover, and more.

WHOOP Strap 3.0 on a user’s wrist

Train smarter and recover faster with the WHOOP Strap 3.0 activity tracker wearable. Tracking heart rate variability and resting heart rate, it gives you a daily recovery score. The strain coach even shows you at what intensity you need to exercise for better results.

Get it for $30 on the official website.

10. The Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 heart rate monitor fits comfortably on your upper arm for convenient wear during long outdoor workouts.

Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 on a video

Finally, the Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 heart rate monitor is one of the coolest heart rate monitors due to its green and yellow LEDs that measure blood flow. It gives accurate readings with all skin tones, and an integrated accelerometer further improves accuracy.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

Tracking your heart rate has never been more stylish or comfortable with these cool heart rate monitors. Which one would you love to add to your routine? Let us know in the comments.

