5 Dash cams every driver should have right now

Dash cams can prove your innocence in an accident that wasn't your fault. Check out our list of the top 5 you should know about.

Dash cams are great to have if something goes wrong while you’re driving. With more lawsuits happening around us, I always believe that it’s important to have proof of our actions. It’s better to be safe than sorry about certain things.

Luckily, dash cams are now legal in every U.S. state. However, there are some caveats. Some states require dash cams to meet specific size requirements, while others prohibit recording conversations without the permission of everyone involved. So, definitely check the laws in your state before you buy.

Related: Best dash cams for drivers on a tight budget

In any case, a dash cam is useful when you’re involved in an accident that wasn’t your fault. What if the person in front of you slams their brakes, and you rear-end them? Your dash cam footage could help you avoid higher insurance premiums. Or what if you’re involved in a hit-and-run and need to find the culprit?

These days, dash cams can even come with AI technology such as facial recognition, collision alerts, and lane-departure alerts that could prevent accidents and potentially save your life. All in all, dash cams are a great idea, and I’m highlighting some of my favorites today.

1. An always-connected dash cam

Garmin Dash Cam Live LTE on a road

Want to see a live view of your car at any time? The Garmin Dash Cam Live LTE, when paired with an LTE subscription, makes it possible. So you can check in on your car, track its location, and receive theft alerts. This is also a great feature if someone nicks your car while parked.

I love the incident detection feature. It allows the camera to automatically record video from before, during, and after an accident. The video records in crisp 1440p HD day and night. You also get voice control, forward collision warnings, lane departure warnings, and more.

2. A dash cam with a Sony Starvis sensor

70mai Dash Cam A810 on a windshield

Record incidents in clarity with the 70mai Dash Cam A810. This camera has a 4K HDR Sony Starvis 2 IMX678 sensor, producing superior 4K image quality. That way, you can be sure it catches every detail, even at night.

Another cool feature is the AI motion detection. It calculates the distance of humans from your car and their intentions. Recording can be activated when the camera detects a possible threat, giving you evidence to support your claims.

3. A cam with live parking alerts

https://youtu.be/NdhxZQ56YAc Nexar One in a YouTube video

Another excellent dash cam with live streaming is the Nexar One. It allows for remote streaming and shows what’s happening inside and outside your car in real time.

As someone who lives in a city, I appreciate the live parking alerts. This feature instantly alerts you about collisions and parking accidents. It also captures live video of the incident.

4. A dual dash cam for more coverage

Viofo A229 Duo in a vehicle

Boasting both front and rear cameras, the Viofo A229 Duo captures footage where you need it. Yes, with 2 cameras, you’re more likely to get good recordings of both front and rear incidents.

My favorite feature is the voice control for hands free use. The dash cam has 12 voice commands, including lock the video, take a photo, show front/rear camera, etc. These keep me focused and alert on the road.

5. A safety-first dash cam

Nextbase 622GW in use

For a dash cam that prioritizes safety, check out the Nextbase 622GW. In addition to an Intelligent Parking Mode and 4K video, this camera offers precise location-tracking features. Impressively, they can guide emergency services to you within 3 meters, even if you don’t know where you are. How amazing is that?

Meanwhile, the crash detection feature automatically calls emergency services if the device senses no motion from you following impact. It’s truly a lifesaving piece of tech.

FAQs about shopping for dash cams

What features should I look for when buying a dash cam?



When purchasing a dash cam, consider features such as video resolution (1080p or higher for clearer footage), a wide-angle lens for maximum coverage, a G-sensor for impact detection, and automatic file protection. Of course, you’ll want built-in GPS for location tracking.

How much storage capacity do I need for a dash cam?

The capacity depends on your recording needs. Typically, a 32GB or 64GB microSD card is fine for recording several hours of footage. However, if you plan to record longer trips or keep footage for extended periods, a larger capacity, such as 128GB or even 256GB, will serve you better.

Can dash cams record at night or in low-light conditions?



Yes, the latest dash cams have features like night vision or low-light enhancement to capture clear footage even in dark environments. Look for dash cams with infrared LEDs or Sony STARVIS sensors. They perform well in low-light situations

Are there any legal considerations I should know when using a dash cam?

While dash cams are legal in many places, it’s essential to familiarize yourself with local laws and regulations. In some areas, there might be restrictions on where you can mount the dash cam or how you can use recorded footage. Additionally, be mindful of privacy concerns, especially if you plan to share or publish recordings that may capture identifiable individuals or private property.