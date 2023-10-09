DRYE Liner review: this glove liner uses an ultrathin, anti-sweat material

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 9, 2023, 7:00 am EDT under Hands on Review,

Say goodbye to glove-induced skin woes and hello to ultimate comfort! Discover the DRYE Liner glove. It delivers irritation-free glove-wearing!

DRYE Liner review: this glove liner uses an ultrathin, anti-sweat material
DRYE Liner on a person washing plates

Prevent rashes, itchy skin, and sweat buildup while wearing gloves with the DRYE Liner. This anti-sweat glove liner is made from an ultrathin material with game-changing moisture transport technology.

In my 30s, I suddenly developed allergies. Dust, pets, pollen—you name it—all triggered sneezes and watery eyes. But what most surprised me was my reaction to wearing dishwashing gloves. They left me with an itchy rash from my wrists to my forearms.

The truth is that a large percentage of Americans suffer from skin irritations, be it from allergies, sensitive skin, or eczema. And, while there’s a battery of products for dealing with these conditions, it’s rare to find one that targets glove-wearing.

But that’s just what the DRYE Liner glove aims to do. Developed with some of Sweden’s leading universities, this glove liner aims to protect skin from sweat and itching during glove wear. It can allow you to play sports that require gloves or work with your hands—in comfort.

Let’s check it out together!

DRYE Liner in use

Feel comfortable in your skin

When my skin allergies flared, comfort seemed far out of reach. I was uncomfortable and in pain. Plus, I felt embarrassed about the way my hands looked.

For people with hand eczema, problems can occur at the workplace due to contact with sweat, allergenic materials from protective gloves, and chemicals. Sometimes, the eczema symptoms are so severe that the sufferer changes careers.

The creators of the DRYE Liner believe you shouldn’t have to go to such extremes. That’s why the team developed a glove liner that protects skin from sweat and itching, improving the quality of life for people with skin problems on their hands.

DRYE Liner in green

Choose an anti-perspiration glove liner

So how does this anti-sweat glove liner work? According to the company, it relies on a new Swedish anti-sweat technology for hand health.

It consists of a thin 2-layer material that transports moisture away. This keeps your skin dry and free from irritation.

Can you imagine playing your favorite gloved sports—hockey, golf, baseball, skiing—without the sweat buildup and consequent skin irritation?

Or maybe you’re a chef or an avid home cook. These gloves wick the moisture away from your hands so that you can prepare food without discomfort.

Go for high-quality glove liners

There are a lot of glove liners on the market, but not many are geared towards skin health. In fact, typical glove liners don’t use hypoallergenic materials, which may cause further irritation.

But that’s where the DRYE Liner is different. In addition to moisture transport, it also relies on high-quality materials and design. So it uses an ultrathin yet durable material for a premium feel.

Also, the materials are all hypoallergenic and gentle. This gives you the ideal level of protection, even during strenuous tasks in difficult conditions.

Wear under other gloves

Thanks to the ultrathin material, this glove liner fits easily inside gloves you already own. That includes dishwashing gloves, work gloves, gardening gloves, and the like.

Surprisingly, it even works with latex and disposable gloves—2 common culprits of skin irritations. With these gloves, you can keep doing your work and hobbies as usual.

Reuse these glove liners

Meanwhile, these anti-sweat glove liners are washable, so you can use them over and over. This minimizes waste and extends the life of your current gloves.

Thankfully, these anti-sweat glove liners can withstand water temperatures up to 90°C. So you can ensure that odors and bacteria are all dealt with when you do the laundry.

The company recommends air-drying the gloves to ensure their best condition. High temperatures in tumble dryers can damage the gloves, as can ironing them.

Meanwhile, these gloves can help you save money by giving you more use of other gloves since you won’t have to wash them as often.

Keep doing what you love

What I love most about these gloves is how they allow users to keep doing what they love and need to do. With them, it’s possible for athletes to play sports, for chefs to cook, and for civil workers to build.

No one wants to feel limited by a skin condition. Luckily, these glove liners can help you go about your activities as you used to.

Solve your hand eczema woes

In conclusion, the DRYE Liner glove is a game-changing solution for those who have experienced discomfort, rashes, and itching while wearing gloves. Whether you’re an athlete, a chef, a gardener, or anyone who regularly wears gloves, this anti-sweat glove liner offers a much-needed solution for skin irritations caused by moisture buildup.

Skin problems on the hands can be a real hindrance, affecting sufferers’ daily lives and ability to pursue their passions. The DRYE Liner glove has been thoughtfully developed with cutting-edge Swedish anti-sweat technology to keep your skin dry and free from irritation. This innovative 2-layer material transports moisture away, allowing you to enjoy your favorite activities without the discomfort of sweat buildup.

What sets the DRYE Liner apart from other glove liners is not only its moisture-wicking capabilities but also its commitment to skin health. Made from hypoallergenic and gentle materials, it provides the ideal level of protection even during strenuous tasks in challenging conditions.

So why let skin irritations hold you back? I wholeheartedly recommend giving the DRYE Liner glove a try. Say goodbye to those irritating rashes, itching, and discomfort, and embrace a world where you can truly feel comfortable in your own skin, no matter what gloves you choose to wear.

Buy the DRYE Liner for $26 on the official website.

Hands on Review

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
10 Most innovative tech gadgets that will hit stores soon
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Most innovative tech gadgets that will hit stores soon

Love being in the know about all the latest tech gadgets? I know I do. And that’s why I’m thrilled to present what are, in my humble opinion, the most innovative gadgets that will hit stores soon. This list is..
Google Tensor G3 chip is the pathbreaking AI brain behind the Pixel lineup
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Google Tensor G3 chip is the pathbreaking AI brain behind the Pixel lineup

Google launched their 2023 Pixel lineup today with the Tensor G3 chip. This included the new Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro along with the Google Pixel Watch 2. One of the major advancements that this lineup has seen is..
BlueNexus review: this AI wireless pool cleaner maps and plans its own route
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

BlueNexus review: this AI wireless pool cleaner maps and plans its own route

Tired of the hassle of cleaning your pool? Then check out the BlueNexus. This AI wireless pool cleaner has a cordless design, advanced 3D mapping, and a robust 165W motor, delivering a sparkling clean pool. Pools are wonderful in hot..
Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient

There are approximately 300 million people worldwide who practice yoga, and this number is growing. Out of these 300 million people, we think a majority probably practice yoga at home. Whether they do yoga exclusively at home or in combination..
STOR box review: This DIY 3D-printed organizer tidies parts and components
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

STOR box review: This DIY 3D-printed organizer tidies parts and components

Are you a 3D-printing enthusiast who’s constantly looking for ways to optimize your workspace? Do you find yourself drowning in a sea of components and parts? Then check out the STOR box, a 3D-printed organizer that’s designed to improve how..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Orange Dongle review: Secure your off-grid communications
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Orange Dongle review: Secure your off-grid communications

Love being outdoors? Whether you hike, bike, or take rambling walks in the countryside, outdoor adventures are good for the mood and health. However outdoor adventures often happen in areas with limited cellular signal. And that’s where the Orange Dongle..
Best gadgets for iPhone 15: cases, chargers, earbuds and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets for iPhone 15: cases, chargers, earbuds and more

Apple revealed its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series last week. From the USB-C compatibility to the 48 MP camera, the series is packed with features that will make Apple fans swoon. But how can you get the most out of..
PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle review: this hydrogen infuser boosts hydration levels
Product Reviews
By Mane

PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle review: this hydrogen infuser boosts hydration levels

Hydrogen water is everywhere recently, gaining popularity as one of the new health trends. If you still haven’t jumped on the wagon, you may be intrigued by the health benefits. According to recent studies, hydrogen water has antioxidant properties and..
KAISAR review: This LED therapy device for men can improve fertility and performance
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

KAISAR review: This LED therapy device for men can improve fertility and performance

Enhance your sexual performance and chances of fertility with the KAISAR noninvasive LED therapy device for men. It uses red LED and near-infrared rays to improve reproductive health. Want to please your partner? Maybe you’re trying for a baby. In..
The latest smart vacuums for efficient house cleaning
Buyer's Guide
By Mane

The latest smart vacuums for efficient house cleaning

We recently got a sneak peek at the IFA 2023 conference of the latest cleaning devices and gadgets. These revolutionary products will transform your cleaning routine, making it more competent, more efficient, and a whole lot easier. Join us as..
SANDSARA Obsidian & Alabaster review: These kinetic sand sculptures bring serenity to your life
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky

SANDSARA Obsidian & Alabaster review: These kinetic sand sculptures bring serenity to your life

Meet the SANDSARA Obsidian & Alabaster Editions. These kinetic sand sculptures are completely wireless. Plus, you can create your own sand designs via the companion app. Life gets chaotic, I know. Between work and family responsibilities, it can seem like..