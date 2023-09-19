The latest smart vacuums for efficient house cleaning

Some new robotic vacuum cleaners were presented at the IFA 2023 conference. Take a look at the DreameBot L20 Ultra, Roborock Q8 Max+, and SwitchBot S10. All are equipped with cutting-edge technology designed for your home.

We recently got a sneak peek at the IFA 2023 conference of the latest cleaning devices and gadgets. These revolutionary products will transform your cleaning routine, making it more competent, more efficient, and a whole lot easier.

Join us as we take a look at the Dreame L20 Ultra, Roborock Q8 Max Series, and SwitchBot S10, all equipped with cutting-edge technology designed for your home. All 3 deliver powerful auto cleaning, built-in obstacle navigation systems, and many more cool features. So, if you want to learn more about these time-saving gadgets, just keep reading.

Roborock Q8 Max series AI robotic vacuum in use

The DreameBot L20 Ultra offers a 7,000 Pa maximum suction power, which is powerful enough to eliminate even the smallest crumbs on your carpet. I also suggest using the Carpet Boost mode on the digital app, which increases the robot’s powers when it detects a carpet.

DreameBot L20 Ultra in action

However, it’s important to note that this powerful suction may result in a louder noise mechanism. If noise is a concern for you, consider selecting the Quiet power mode to reduce the engine noise.

Alternatively, for optimal performance, I suggest choosing between the other 3 modes: Standard, Strong, and Turbo.

Edge cleaning

In terms of edge cleaning, the DreameBot L20 Ultra showcases remarkable capabilities with its MopExtend and DuoScrub technologies. These innovations allow the L20 Ultra to work closely up to the edge, utilizing edge sensors on the side.

The position-sensitive detector accurately identifies edges and corners, automatically extending the mops to reach spaces as close as 2 mm from the edge, resulting in a thorough cleaning experience.

Moving on, another standout feature of the DreameBot L20 Ultra is its obstacle aversion, facilitated by Pathfinder Smart Navigation. This utilizes AI and 3D light technology to detect obstacles within its surroundings.

This advanced technology enables seamless navigation around furniture, cords, and other potential obstructions. Although this may slightly lengthen the cleaning process, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that the vacuum won’t get stuck or damage belongings.

Self-Cleaning

Furthermore, the DreameBot L20 Ultra boasts a highly convenient self-cleaning feature that lasts up to 75 days, significantly reducing maintenance efforts. The automatic base station is a true game-changer, handling not only dustbin cleaning but also mopping, drying, and water-refilling tasks.

With its generous 3.2-liter dust bag, this vacuum efficiently collects dust over a lengthy 75-day period before requiring emptying. Moreover, the automatic water refilling function eliminates the need for manual water refills, saving both time and effort.

Additionally, the automatic base station houses a substantial 4.5-liter tank dedicated to mop cleaning. To enhance the overall experience, the mops are automatically dried, providing a genuinely hands-free cleaning experience.

Roborock Q8 Max+ product video

At IFA 2023, Roborock launched the Q8 Max+, an addition to its Q Series lineup of mid-range smart vacuum cleaners. With this smart vacuum cleaner, you get 5,500 Pa of suction.

While this isn’t the highest suction power, it’s still powerful enough to remove dirt and hair from your floor. The vacuum can operate nonstop for 4 hours, which is suitable for areas up to 300 m².

Using LiDAR, the gadget detects the direction of the floorboards. Accordingly, the device can navigate and move in the same direction, picking up the dirt from those hard-to-reach spots.

The suction is at the bottom of the double brush, which makes the cleaning a lot more efficient. Along with the included auto-emptying docking station, the Q8 Max+ can run unaided for up to 7 weeks, which is a bit less than the DreameBot L20 Ultra.

Roborock Q8 Max+ in use

If you’re looking for advanced obstacle avoidance technology, the Roborock Q8 Max+ may be your best fit. This device utilizes the Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance system, which uses advanced laser-based technology to create detailed and accurate maps of the robot’s environment.

You can additionally create your own no-go zones on the dedicated app, but it won’t be necessary with the device’s automatic obstacle detection.

If you’re interested in the Roborock Q8 Max+, you can now purchase it for $819.99.

SwitchBot S10 robotic vacuum cleaning the floor

The IFA 2023 conference also showcased the debut of the SwitchBot S10 smart home vacuum. If you opt for a complete hands-free experience then this may be a great choice for you. S10’s standout feature is its automatic water refill station.

The S10 has a robust 6,500 Pa suction power, which is significantly higher than many other robot smart vacuums in its price range. This high suction power allows it to effectively capture dirt, dust, debris, and even pet hair from various types of flooring, including carpets, hardwood floors, and tiles.

Automatic water refill station

One thing to remember if you’re looking to buy a robot vacuum is that not all of them will be completely hands-off. Yes, the devices will clean themselves, yet the dock will require the occasional manual cleaning to eliminate its musty smell. You won’t have this problem with the SwitchBot S10, which uses an auto refill and drain system instead of a large water tank attached to the device.

S10 powers its own Water Station, so you won’t need additional wires. Simply put the water station anywhere there is a water source—it works best in kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms.

The S10 uses LiDAR for navigation, which allows it to swiftly map out a space and works great in the dark. The device didn’t forget the prime feature we all love—obstacle avoidance. Just like the Roborock Q8 Max+, you can also set up no-go zones.

If you want to get your hands on this robot vacuum cleaner, you can buy it soon for $1199.99.

What are the benefits of a smart vacuum?

A smart vacuum offers a range of benefits, starting with unparalleled convenience. You can schedule the device to clean your home autonomously, reducing the time and effort needed for daily cleaning chores.

Should I leave my robot vacuum plugged in all the time?

You can leave the charging station plugged in and ready for use, and the vacuum will manage its own charging needs. But, if you plan to store the robot vacuum for an extended period without use, it’s a good idea to unplug the charging station to prevent unnecessary power consumption.

Can a robot vacuum clean my whole house?

Yes, a robot vacuum can clean an entire house as modern robot vacuums have advanced navigation and mapping technologies that enable them to move seamlessly throughout multiple rooms. So they can adapt to different floor types and navigate around obstacles, ensuring comprehensive cleaning coverage for your entire home.

Do robot vacuums work with lots of furniture?

You can certainly expect your smart vacuum to clean efficiently even if your home has a lot of furniture. In fact, robot vacuums can effectively navigate around furniture. They use sensors, cameras, and advanced navigation algorithms to detect and maneuver around objects in their path.

So which one of these robot vacuums would you like to add to your home setup? Share with us in the comments below.