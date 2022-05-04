May the 4th be with you 2022: must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

From Star Wars-themed drinkware to an Ahsoka Tano bag collection, there's no shortage of ways to treat yourself and the fans in your life this May 4th.

Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder in black

You have your lightsaber ready, and your Star Wars movies all lined up on Disney+. But have you bought yourself (or the superfan in your life) a new collectible in honor of the day? If not, have a look at these must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories.

Related: Best gadgets under $100—check out the newest gadgets you can give your loved ones

Star Wars collectibles just keep getting better, and this year is no exception. We love the LEGO Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder for its authentic details and Repulsorlift, which helps the craft ‘hover.’

Then, the Herschel Ahsoka Tano collection bags show off your stardom every day with backpacks, lunch boxes, and more inspired by the former Jedi Padawan’s tunic.

May the fourth be with you today, and always, with these Star Wars gadgets and accessories.

LEGO Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder in construction

If you love LEGO and Stars Wars, you simply must add the LEGO Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder to your collection. Captured in authentic detail, this LEGO X-34 features a specially molded windscreen, scrap parts, and Luke Skywalker and C-3PO minifigures.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

2. The CORKCICLE Star Wars drinkware collection has a range of styles and sizes, showing off your fandom no matter what you’re drinking.

CORKCICLE Star Wars in a video

Whether you support the Rebel Alliance or the Galactic Empire, the choice is yours with the CORKCICLE Star Wars drinkware collection. It’s comprised of 6 drinkware designs with modern takes on the classic Star Wars characters from both sides, which is why it made this list of must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $34.95 on the official website.

3. The Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder

Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 with a watch

Capture the force of a powerful movement with the Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder. Inspired by Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced x1 starfighter, this splurgy watch winder can maintain any automatic mechanical watch mechanism. An infrared sensor detects a watch’s presence and the connected app lets you access all the parameters.

Get it for $2,500 on the official website.

4. The Dr. Squatch Star Wars Soap Collection features natural ingredients and scents inspired by your favorite galactic legends and heros.

Dr. Squatch Star Wars Soap Collection Wisdom Wash

Have new hope for your skin when you wash up with the Dr. Squatch Star Wars Soap Collection. The soaps are free of synthetic ingredients and harsh chemicals. And with scents like lotus and thyme, you’ll bring balance to your hygiene routine.

Get it for $38 on the official website.

Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi on a laptop

Add a toy straight from the 90s to your Star Wars collection with the Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi. Like the first virtual pets, you’ll have to clean, care for, and train your adorable droid. You can teach it 19 different abilities, making it one of our favorite must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $11.19 on the official website.

6. The LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet is a LEGO brick replica of the Mandalorian’s helmet that stands 7 inches tall, making it a cool centerpiece.

LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet in a lifestyle photo

Already have a few helmets from the LEGO Star Wars build-to-display helmet collection? Add one more to your display case with the LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet. This detailed collector’s item replicates the iconic bounty hunter’s helmet and captures the beskar armor style.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

7. The Herschel Ahsoka Tano bag collection includes ripstop backpacks, hip packs, and more, all influenced by Ashoka Tano’s style.

Herschel Ahsoka Tano Retreat Backpack

Carry your gear like a Jedi with the Herschel Ahsoka Tano bag collection. Consisting of backpacks, hip bags, and even a lunch box, the bags in this collection feature durable ripstop fabric, diamond webbing, and designs inspired by Ahsoka Tano’s tunic.

Get it starting at $39.99 on the official website.

8. The Sleepy Whale Star Wars Galaxy Posters are handmade and depict your favorite Star Wars locations in an artistic, retro style.

Sleepy Whale Star Wars Galaxy Posters hanging on a wall

Looking for classy Star Wars home decor? Go for the Sleepy Whale Star Wars Galaxy Posters. They look just like movie posters from the 70s with sunset scenes and colors. Created on museum-grade paper, each poster is printed with archival-grade inks, which is why we included them on this list of must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories.

Get them starting at $11.90 on Etsy.

9. The Nupro Star Wars The Mandalorian Remote Cover for Alexa Voice Remote Gen 3 comes in 2 unique colors and protects your remote from bumps and falls.

Nupro Star Wars The Mandalorian Remote Cover in blue

Even your remote can display your Star Wars fandom with the Nupro Star Wars The Mandalorian Remote Cover for Alexa Voice Remote Gen 3. This silicon case adds a Mandalorian look to your remote, makes it easier to grip, and prevents damage from drops and falls.

Get it for $12.99 on Amazon.

10. The Uncanny Brands Star Wars Darth Vader Lightsaber Stovetop Kettle captures Darth Vader’s mystery right on your stovetop.

Uncanny Brands Star Wars Darth Vader Lightsaber Stovetop Kettle

Impress your friends when you serve them tea or pour-over coffee using the Uncanny Brands Star Wars Darth Vader Lightsaber Stovetop Kettle. This 1.7-liter kettle heats up quickly and is made of lightweight, rust-resistant aluminum and food-grade stainless steel.

Get it for $24.99 on the official website.

Take your Star Wars memorabilia collection to the next level with these must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories in 2022. Which ones are you adding to your wish list? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜