Meet the reverse 3-wheeler that folds in 1 second and adapts to any terrain

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 18, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Got an eBike that's heavy and hard to fold? While it saves on fuel, it's a hassle to carry. The Afreda S6 electric 3-wheeler has a quick, 1-step fold.

Afreda S6 folds in a second

Buy an eBike that’s easy to transport, stable to ride, and folds in 1 second: the Afreda S6 foldable reverse 3-wheeler. With 2 riding modes, this electric 3-wheeler offers transportation for anyone, anywhere.

If you’ve ridden a lot of eBikes, you know the folding mechanism can be difficult to activate. And the folded shape isn’t exactly convenient for transporting a 70-pound object.

But the Afreda S6 makes all that more straightforward with its 1-second fold and rolling design. Let’s check it out.

Afreda S6 in lifestyle situations

Fold this eBike in just 1 second

There are no complex procedures to consult and memorize when folding the Afreda S6 foldable reverse 3-wheeler. Simply lift the seat cushion lightly to activate the folding mechanism. That’s it, and it takes only 1 second.

Meanwhile, a tail wheel maintains the bike’s balance during folding, ensuring it doesn’t topple over. Once folded, you can roll the bike like a suitcase wherever you go.

Best of all, the folded shape is compact and easily stores in the trunk of a car. It even fits beautifully in an elevator, train, or subway, making it ideal for city life.

Afreda S6 in use and folded

Enjoy a stable riding experience with this safe eBike

Safety is essential when you’re considering an eBike, and this electric 3-wheeler doesn’t disappoint. Its suspension structure works with the Articulated Quadrilateral Suspension Structure (AQSS) and 2 front wheels. These features help the bike maintain a 40° side deviation without falling, ensuring safety even if you corner at high speed or go through a narrow turn.

What’s more, the 2 front wheels boast premium shock absorption and overcome obstacles thanks to their maximum vertical swing of over 11 inches. This allows the Afreda S6 foldable Reverse 3-Wheeler to adapt to road conditions with a better grip. Furthermore, the 3-wheel design provides even further stability and an improved riding experience.

Own an eBike that fits any family member

It’s troublesome having an eBike if only you can ride it. Because, of course, your family and friends are going to want to try it out. Thankfully, this electric 3-wheeler is adaptable to riders of different levels with its 2 riding modes.

The modes include Free Riding and Self Balancing. The Free Riding Mode is best for riders experienced with off-roading since it lets you unlock the suspension and enjoy freer movement. It lets the AQSS move both horizontally and vertically.

Then, the Self-Balancing Mode is ideal for beginners, kids, and older adults. In this setting, the AQSS locks, keeping the eBike stable. It turns and runs like a tricycle and is the safest mode since it doesn’t fall, even if it’s stopped.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Afreda S6 foldable Reverse 3-Wheeler must drive at a low speed and loses some damping effect in the Self-Balancing Mode. But it’s an excellent way for less-experienced family members to get a taste of eBiking.

Choose hydraulic disc brakes for safety

Another critical safety concern for eBikes are the brakes. The Afreda S6 foldable reverse 3-wheeler, for its part, uses a specially designed Balanced Hydraulic Disc Brake (HDB).

According to the company’s Indiegogo page, traditional brakes won’t work for this electric 3-wheeler as they give more force to the 2 front wheels during cornering, which may lead to falls. For this reason, the team designed the HDB. It applies equal force to the disc during a stop, keeping riders safe both on and off the road.

Have plenty of power with the PRO version

You don’t have to worry about running out of power midway through your outdoor trip with the Afreda S6 PRO model. It comes with 2 premium batteries, ensuring you always have a backup. Even better, you can charge them separately at the same time, which greatly speeds up the charging process.

Ride this folding eBike on any terrain

Another great feature of the Afreda S6 foldable reverse 3-wheeler is its versatility. You can consider it a 3-in-1 eBike since it’s great for off-roading, family outings, and even city commutes. From the mountains to your ride to work, this eBike takes you where you want to go.

Check out the premium features on this versatile eBike

Moreover, this electric 3-wheeler boasts a durable 100% forged 6061 aluminum alloy frame, keeping you safe and stable while riding. Plus, a 48V lithium-ion battery offers strong climbing and acceleration.

And, to keep you informed of all your stats during a ride, the handlebar LCD screen shows your power, mileage, speed, and riding mode control.

Read our final thoughts

If you’re looking for a better eBike, consider the Afreda S6. Not only is it easy to fold and transport, but its reverse 3-wheel structure also gives you an improved riding experience. Great for any rider and on any terrain, it provides safe, enjoyable trips.

Preorder the Afreda S6 foldable reverse 3-wheeler for $1,999 on Indiegogo. Do you own a folding eBike you love? Tell us about it in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
