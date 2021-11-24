New home decor gadgets you can grab for your indoors

Lauren Wadowsky

Want to refresh your home's interior? Then check out today's roundup of new home decor gadgets. They have cool capabilities in designs that impress.

Add atmosphere to your home with any of these new home decor gadgets. Because home is so much more than just a place to crash.

Creative lighting that suits your space is crucial to great decor. So have a look at the mid-century lamp, wooden wall lighting panels, and color-changing bulbs below.

And you can’t go wrong with minimalist designs. The toaster and DIY speaker below are gorgeous in their simplicity.

Make home a place you can’t wait to get back to with these gadgets.

1. The ARTIFOX Table Light has that mid-century mushroom design you’ve been seeing everywhere. It uses plant-based materials.

ARTIFOX Table Light on a table

Add a whole new level of sophistication to your interior with the ARTIFOX Table Light. Made in collaboration with Gantri, this table lamp has museum-caliber LEDs that dim. It also features plant-based polymers.

Get it for $320 on the official website.

2. The Wooj Design Masuno Clock zen wall clock boasts eye-catching hues and texture. It’s made from 3D-printed recycled materials.

Wooj Design Masuno Clock with a tea kettle

A creative clock is a great way to add character to your home. And the Wooj Design Masuno Clock zen wall clock is one of our favorite new home decor gadgets. It combines elements of zen landscape design is made from recycled polylactic acid.

Get it for $85 on the official website.

3. The HAY Sowden Toaster has an updated mid-century design in soft color options. It’s the toaster you want to see in the morning.

HAY Sowden Toaster in a kitchen

Even your kitchen can emanate style when you add the HAY Sowden Toaster. You’ll love its retro-inspired look and durable materials. It has a browning dial and is easy to clean.

This gadget’s price is TBA and is available from select retailers. Read more about it on the official website.

4. The Nanoleaf Elements bespoke wall lighting features wood panels that illuminate your space and look presentable when turned off.

Nanoleaf Elements above a sofa

Decorative lighting panels are cool, but they don’t always look great once you turn them off. The Nanoleaf Elements bespoke wall lighting solves this conundrum. Its wood look panels add a natural appearance.

Get it for $229.99 on the official website.

5. The Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights

Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights in a tent

The proper lighting helps set the mood, especially when you’re hosting a party. The Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights are a great solution. These bulbs have color-changing technology for both indoors and outside.

Get it for $54.99 on the official website.

6. The Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 PRO adds functional beauty to your home. It grows delicious organic herbs, greens, fruit, and more.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 PRO with herbs

Decorate your home with edible greenery when you go for the Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 PRO. This smart garden boasts a matte white design and its app automates watering.

Get it for $211.89 on the official website.

7. The Koble Zain Smart Side Table helps reduce charging clutter and has charming modern design. It works as a speaker and subwoofer.

Koble Zain Smart Side Table in a video

The Koble Zain Smart Side Table is a great new home decor gadget because it’s so much more than just a side table. Its modern design has integrated wireless charging, USB charging ports, a speaker, and a subwoofer.

Get it for $449.50 on Amazon.

8. The CELIA & PERAH R3 Fun DIY Bluetooth speaker will start conversations. You build it yourself and can select your color.

CELIA & PERAH R3 on furniture

Looking for a unique speaker? There’s none quite like the CELIA & PERAH R3 Fun DIY Bluetooth Speaker. It takes only an hour to assemble, and the final product is a minimalist Bluetooth speaker with a radio.

Get it for $125 on the official website.

9. The Aura Digital Photo Frames display your digital photos throughout the house. Best of all, it’s quick and easy to use.

Aura Digital Photo Frames with plants

With the Aura Digital Photo Frames, you can finally get your favorite memories off your phone and onto a photo frame. These frames come in gorgeous neutral colors, while the smart curation tools help you select the ideal photos.

Get it for $159 on the official website.

10. The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level portable Wi-Fi speaker is sleek and elegant. Stand it up, lay it down, or hang it on the wall.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level on a wall

Not only is the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level portable Wi-Fi speaker a gorgeous new home decor gadget, but it also offers various positions. It’s also portable and provides sound that fills a room.

Get it for $1,799 on the official website.

Enhance your home’s decor and make it a space you’re proud of with these new home decor gadgets. Which one(s) would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

