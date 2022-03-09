Spruce up your bathroom with these gadgets and accessories we want for ourselves

At Gadget Flow, we come across cool products on the regular. These are some of the coolest bathroom gadgets and accessories you'll love to include in your spring renovations.

Kohler Stillness Bath freestanding tub design

Pay some extra attention to your bathroom this spring by giving your devices and accessories a good spruce up. Because a more updated loo makes caring for your hygiene fun as well as easier. And, to give you some ideas, today we’re highlighting the bathroom gadgets and accessories we’d love to own ourselves.

Who wouldn’t want to own a bathtub that creates its own fog and aromatherapy for a relaxing mind/body experience? So it’s no surprise that the Kohler Stillness Bath made this list.

Then, with gadgets like a touchless soap dispenser and faucet, you might never have to deal with a messy sink again, which sounds pretty great to us.

Give your bathroom a revamp with any of these cool bathroom gadgets and accessories.

1. The Kohler Stillness Bath freestanding tub

Kohler Stillness Bath top view

Add fog and aromatherapy to your bubble bath with the Kohler Stillness Bath freestanding tub. This splurgy high-tech bathtub has a smart drain that works with your voice or the app.

This bathtub is priced at $8,000 and is coming soon. Learn more about it on the official website.

2. The Ordo Sonic+ Electric Toothbrush has a 3+ week battery life and modes like White, Clean, Massage, and more for cleaner teeth.

Ordo Sonic+ Electric Toothbrush with accessories

If you want to upgrade your tooth-brushing routine, get the Ordo Sonic+ Electric Toothbrush. It features 4 helpful brushing modes and a 3+ week battery life. You’ll love the beautiful colors with Rose Gold and Charcoal Grey.

Get it for $65.50 on the official website.

3. The Tedalus Essence precision shaving razor elevates your shave with a straight razor for an incredibly close and smooth experience.

Tedalus Essence with shaving cream

The Tedalus Essence precision shaving razor made our list of bathroom gadgets and accessories we want because it’s an update on the traditional straight razor design. It boasts high-end custom razers for a sustainable shave.

Get it for $434 on the official website.

4. The simplehuman Liquid Sensor Pump has a modern, touch-free design and dispenses soap in just 0.2 seconds for fast washing.

simplehuman Liquid Sensor Pump in a video

Wash your hands without dripping any water or soap with the simplehuman Liquid Sensor Pump. This touch-free soap dispenser releases soap or hand sanitizer in only 0.2 seconds.

Get it for $48.45 on Amazon.

Nebia Quick-Dry Earth Bathroom Mat in use

Tired of stepping on a moist mat after someone else has had a shower? That won’t be an issue with the Nebia Quick-Dry Earth Bathroom Mat. It dries quickly and prevents mold and bacteria growth. Made of diatomaceous earth, it’s one of those bathroom gadgets and accessories we want to own.

Get it for $69 on the official website.

6. The Kohler Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucet is touchless and turns on and off when you wave for a cleaner sink.

Kohler Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucet in Brushed Brass

Avoid messy sinks with Kohler Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucet. Simply wave your hand to turn it on or off. It even has a Vacation mode and uses batteries. From Polished Chrome to Brushed Modern Brass, it looks great in any bathroom.

This facet is priced at $199 and is coming soon.

7. The Hai Charcoal Smart Showerhead tracks how much energy and water your showers use, helping you make easy, sustainable changes.

Hai Charcoal Smart Showerhead in a bathroom

A great way to spruce up your bathroom and make your showers more sustainable is the Hai Charcoal Smart Showerhead. It connects to an app that reports the whole family’s shower time, and an LED alerts you when you reach a preset limit.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

8. The ELYPRO drip-free toilet brush prevents drips after you clean the toilet with its folding design that catches excess water.

ELYPRO in a bathroom

Finally, the problem of drippy toilet brushes has been solved with the ELYPRO drip-free toilet brush. The caddy folds up, letting you clean, then folds back down to catch extra water. Meanwhile, the ventilated caddy allows water to dry quickly.

Get it for $24.99 on Amazon.

9. The Greater Goods Premium Bluetooth Smart Scale

Greater Goods Premium Bluetooth Smart Scale in a video

Your bathroom scale can tell you so much more than your weight when it’s the Greater Goods Premium Bluetooth Smart Scale. It measures body fat, BMI, lean mass, bone mass, and water weight, which is why it’s one of those bathroom gadgets and accessories we want for ourselves.

Get it for $69.88 on Amazon.

10. The HAISSKY Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker pairs with smartphones and tablets. It’s also submersible in up to 3 feet of water.

HAISSKY Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker side view

Enhance your shower concerts with the HAISSKY Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker. Connect it with your computer, smartphone, or tablet via Bluetooth to play your favorite music. It can even intercept calls while you’re washing up.

Get it for $26.99 on Amazon.

There are a ton of cool bathroom gadgets and accessories out there that make your time in the loo more luxurious. Let us know which of these gadgets you loved the most in the comments.

