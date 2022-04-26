These tabletop gaming plushies are cute, cuddly companions to your board games

Want to add a cute, cuddly companion to your tabletop or RPG game nights? Check out the Kobold Plushies. These stuffed animals are fantasy tabletop game inspired.

Strengthen your role-playing skills with the Kobold Plushies. These tabletop-gaming-inspired stuffed animals come in 6 huggable options and stand 10-inches tall.

Love RPG and tabletop games? Then the Kobold Plushies are the ideal companions. Cute, cuddly, and featuring their own fascinating storylines, you’ll want to collect them all.

According to the Kickstarter campaign, kobolds are lizards who believe they’re descendants of dragons. Tiny, they’re known for their inventive persistence and team spirit. Each of the Kobold Plushies wants to be an adventurer and hero.

Meet the entire adventuring party

So, we mentioned that these board game-inspired stuffed animals come in 6 versions, but what are they? Their names are Rory, Coda, Yuki, Shep, Buckles, and Flick. Let’s talk about them and their individual stories below.

The Rory kobold

Rory is the original kobold wizard. He longs to go on adventures and is an avid reader. He loves learning about faraway places and different cultures. Whenever he and his friends play, he’s the scene-setter, describing their pretend destinations in detail.

The Flick kobold

Flick is popular with his friends—when he’s around. The natural world fascinates him, and when he finds a question or object that rivets his attention, he’ll focus on nothing else. However, when playing with his group, he’s entirely devoted to them.

The Buckles kobold

Buckles is the cute blue edition of these tabletop-gaming-inspired stuffed animals. She values her family more than anything and thinks of her friends as relatives. As a youngster, she was teased for her large size. But friends who were kind to her earned her eternal loyalty. She vows to protect the defenseless so that no one will ever feel the hurt she experienced.

The Shep kobold

Shep is the animal-loving kobold. Any creature that steps inside his pet carrier is immune to harm. Meanwhile, Shep doesn’t sit still for long. He likes being the center of attention and often plays jokes and sets traps to gain the other Kobold Plushies’ attention.

The Yuki kobold

Probably the most mystical of these tabletop gaming-inspired stuffed animals, Yuki got lost in the sewers as a 2-year-old. A mysterious light made a deal with her and guided her out. For Yuki, power is the most important currency. While her friends may find her ambitions dangerous, they’re glad when she helps them out of trouble.

The Coda kobold

The purple, cuddly Coda is the bard of the group. She sees the world as a canvas, and she’s ready to leave her mark on it. With her inventive thoughts and words, she knows that she’ll leave an impression that lasts well after everything else has passed.

Learn about your tabletop plushie’s likes and dislikes

In addition to their accompanying stories, the Kobold Plushies also come with D&D 5e-compatible stats. For instance, you’ll learn about their likes and dislikes, physical characteristics, and notable items.

These allow you to weave your own delightful, captivating tales of adventure. Just like you would in Dungeons & Dragons.

Play with the swappable gear

As the Kobold Plushies go into production, the creators plan to include swappable accessories for each stuffed animal. For example, Rory will come with a detachable cape, wand, and fireball, while Flick will have a detachable cloak, quiver, arrows, bow, etc.

The accessories match each kobold’s storyline. So Rory’s cape is his Cape of Learning which allows him to spend time studying and copying a spell.

Represent common RPG classes

If you haven’t noticed already, each of these gaming-inspired stuffed animals represents a common RPG class—fighter, bard, rogue, wizard, etc. They make lovely additions to your RPG adventures and add whimsy to any home display.

Go for a fantasy plushie the whole family can enjoy

With their charming designs and endearing stories, every family member will enjoy the Kobold Plushies. Kids will love the swappable accessories and exciting stories, while adults will appreciate the group’s persistence and community-mindedness.

Whether you’re an experienced tabletop/RPG player or are just starting, the Kobold Plushies make a heart-warming gaming accessory. Who can’t resist a group of lovable fantasy lizards who want to explore the world? They make lovely gifts for yourself or the gamer in your life.

Improve your storytelling with these fantasy-inspired gaming plushies.

Preorder your Kobold Plushie for $35 on Kickstarter. What tabletop games and accessories do you love? Let us know in the comments.