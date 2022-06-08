This action-based RPG has the same designers as d20 Modern

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 8, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Looking for an exciting new addition to your TTRPG collection? Check out Everyday Heroes™. It includes adventures like Kong: Skull Island, Highlander, Pacific Rim, Rambo, and more.

This action-based RPG has the same designers as d20 Modern
Everyday Heroes™ is the next big TTRPG

Take your tabletop RPG games to the next level with the Everyday Heroes™ action-based RPG. It’s a 5e refresh of d20 Modern from the same designers. It lets you play cinematic adventures based on blockbuster franchises.

If you love the 20-year-old d20 Modern, one of the most successful TTRPG games ever created, you have to check out Everyday Heroes™. A 5th-edition refresh of d20 Modern, this modern-day TTRPG comes with everything you need to run your campaign.

Everyday Heroes TTRPG d20 Modern Roleplaying Game
Everyday Heroes TTRPG d20 Modern Roleplaying Game
Everyday Heroes TTRPG d20 Modern Roleplaying Game
Everyday Heroes™ game components

Check out the Cinematic Adventures

So what exactly are Cinematic Adventures? Well, they’re campaign settings that work with the Everyday Heroes™ rules system and let you play an action hero within a blockbuster franchise. So you could crush rebellions next to Rambo or fight off deadly beasts with Kong on Skull Island.

The 2023 Season Pass of Adventure includes campaign settings based on some of the world’s most-loved movie franchises: Pacific Rim, The Crow, Kong: Skull Island, Universal Soldier, Highlander, Total Recall, Escape from New York, and Rambo. No matter which game you choose, your hero will have a complete set of rules.

Best of all, these Cinematic Adventures don’t give you just an adventure set in these movie worlds but also in new 5e mechanics.

Everyday Heroes TTRPG d20 Modern Roleplaying Game
Everyday Heroes™ rule books

Play this tabletop RPG game with other 5e systems

Since this action-based RPG works with 5e systems, you can take any of this game’s mechanics and put them into other 5e campaigns. So you could build a Highlander Immortal and set it into your Ravenloft adventure.

Everyday Heroes™ video

Play a modern-day refresh of d20 Modern

Released in 2002, d20 Modern was one of the most popular modern-day RPGs. Everyday Heroes™ updates this ground-breaking system to the 5th edition.

According to the creators, if you know the 5th edition, you can jump right into this TTRPG. It introduces 6 archetypes modeled after the d20 Modern structure, from Strong Hero to Charming Hero.

There are also new backgrounds and professions, adding an extra layer of complexity to your character. Moreover, background provides you with unique skills and abilities depending on how you were raised. Also, your profession adds extra ability boosts, skills, and starting gear.

Enjoy 18 modern character classes

In this action-based RPG, you have quite a range of character classes to choose from. From Hacker to Scientist to Icon, the modern and unique classes keep the game interesting. You can see a complete list of the game’s classes by clicking the link on the Kickstarter page.

Have a look at the new professions

For a modern-day RPG to be realistic, it needs to have professions. Luckily, Everyday Heroes™ has over 20 professional categories to choose from.

They offer your hero expertise in skills, starting gear, and ability score boosts. Some options are Chef, Detective, Doctor, Pop Star, Navy Seal, Stuntperson, and Secret Agent.

Discover new backgrounds in this cool TTRPG

Your hero’s background shapes who they are. And with over 20 backgrounds that give your expertise and ability boosts, it helps you experience richer roleplay.

Some of the backgrounds include Gamer, Rich Kid, Juvenile Delinquent, Immigrant, Misfit, Activist, and Raised by Assassins. These backgrounds add context to your character and influence their actions and decisions.

Play using the TTRPG’s Genius Points

Sometimes, brains are stronger than muscles. And in this action-based RPG, you can play using Genius Points, a feature that helps smart heroes affect the gameplay when they set their brilliant plans into motion.

For instance, you could choose to unleash a can of whoopass. With this action, you provide yourself or an ally with a chemical agent, giving you advanced strength checks, attack rolls, and speed.

Or, you could go for an emergency jetpack. In a nutshell, it reveals an emergency jetpack and gives you a flying speed of 60 feet until your next turn’s end.

Enjoyed the overhauled Wealth System

A common complaint about d20 Modern is its Wealth System. The creators of Everyday Heroes™ understand and, therefore, revise it in this refresh.

Now, you won’t have to pass a DC check to buy groceries. Moreover, you can buy any legal item that costs less than your level of wealth.

Play a better chase system

While no chase system is perfect, you need them for the action sequence. So, the creators developed a narrative chase system that ties into the fight and recreates some of your favorite movie scenes.

Choose your rule book for this modern-day RPG

Meanwhile, you get several rulebook options. If you prefer a physical copy, go for either the basic hardcover or special edition hardcover versions. The 4 original designers will sign the 20th anniversary hardcovers. Otherwise, the PDF gives you a useful digital version.

Customize your play in this immersive game

Want to play over a Virtual Tabletop? Then go for the Roll20 version. Or what about a Foundry VTT version? That’s a possibility, too. The rule books both have Foundry and Roll20 versions.

What’s more, you can make this action-based RPG more immersive with the Syrinscape Core Rulebook SoundSet. It gives you a library of modern sounds, including background music, special effects, and ambient sounds tied to each adventure. With sounds that match your play, you’ll feel like you’re really there.

Read our final thoughts

Be the hero in a big-screen action adventure with Everyday Heroes™. With cinematic adventures like Rambo and Highlander, this new take on d20 Modern takes you on new adventures with specific character rules.

And with 8 modern classes, 20+ professions, and 20+ backgrounds, the game is fast-paced and richly detailed. Add it to your RPG collection and be the hero in your story.

Preorder Everyday Heroes™ for $25 on Kickstarter. What are your favorite RPGs right now? Tell us about them.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best gaming laptops to buy this summer
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gaming laptops to buy this summer

Do your summer plans involve leveling characters in games like The Witcher 3 and The Final Cut? Or maybe you’re all about playing against online opponents? No matter your PC gaming preference, we’ve got the best gaming laptops to buy..
Father and son at TechLok Solutions form a dynamic duo, solving the problem of laptop theft
Productivity Tips
By Mark Gulino

Father and son at TechLok Solutions form a dynamic duo, solving the problem of laptop theft

There’s a good chance that you’ve heard about laptop theft. You may have even experienced it. The act can happen to anyone, and it can occur in the blink of an eye, which is where TechLok Solutions comes in. You’re..
Live your most sustainable summer ever with these gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Live your most sustainable summer ever with these gadgets and accessories

Summer is a great time to think about sustainability. We all love hitting the beach, cycling our favorite trails, and lounging by the pool. So wouldn’t it be great if you could do something to protect your favorite outdoor spaces..
Apple WWDC 2022 highlights: new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M2 chip, iOS 16, and more
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Apple WWDC 2022 highlights: new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M2 chip, iOS 16, and more

From supporting underprivileged developers to initiating Tech Talks exclusively for developers, Apple has supported a growing developer community. At today’s Apple WWDC 2022 keynote, the brand announced that iOS 16 has a brand new lock screen, updated Messages, CarPlay support,..
The coolest mind-control wearables to help you relax
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest mind-control wearables to help you relax

Between work deadlines and everyday stressors, most of us experience some level of anxiety throughout the day. When it gets to be too much, consider enhancing your self-care routine with some of the coolest mind-control wearables out there. These gadgets..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The best BBQ gadgets and accessories to buy for your summer weekends
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best BBQ gadgets and accessories to buy for your summer weekends

Summer is almost here, so you know what that means: it’s time to gear up for BBQ season. Whether you’re an aspiring pitmaster or you grill a mean burger on the weekends, the best BBQ gadgets and accessories can make..
10 Futuristic concept gadgets we wish we could buy now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Futuristic concept gadgets we wish we could buy now

Concept products never fail to amaze us. Pushing the boundaries of technology, their designs can be everything from bizarre interpretations of the future to new takes on everyday items. They excite and inspire us, which is why we wish we..
These are some of the best earbuds you can buy for under $100
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These are some of the best earbuds you can buy for under $100

Are you in the market for a new pair of earbuds? Then you might have noticed their $100+ price tags, especially on ones from well-known brands. But you don’t have to spend that much, and, to prove it, we’re rounding..
Paragon Straps hold and organize gear to support any accessories and devices
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Paragon Straps hold and organize gear to support any accessories and devices

Keeping items and everyday accessories organized is important for people of all professions. It can be frustrating to sift through your bag and rummage around for an item in question. While there are an abundance of organization tools on the..
10 Gadgets and accessories that belong in your carry-on
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Gadgets and accessories that belong in your carry-on

You’ve waited for the 2022 summer travel season for—what seems like—eons. But you might not be so thrilled about traveling the skies again. And who could blame you? The long security lines, tiny economy seats, and blasting AC are all..
Techlok Solutions LapLok anti-theft system for laptops brings steel construction and an alarm
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Techlok Solutions LapLok anti-theft system for laptops brings steel construction and an alarm

Anyone who finds themselves working on the fly—in coffee shops or other public places—knows the fear of stepping away from your laptop only to have it stolen. There are even cases where people have had devices snatched right out from..