Fintic review: This desk-size LED ticker displays forex, crypto, and stocks

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 4, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews

You love staying up to date. And this desk-size ticker makes it so that you don't even have to take out your phone to see essential headlines.

Fintic on a table with flowers

Get updates right at your desk with the Fintic desktop all-in-one LED ticker. This desk-size LED ticker shows you forex, crypto, stocks, news, and more, giving you up-to-the-minute information across a range of sources and news outlets.

Sure, your phone and computer display notifications, but those are mostly ads. With the Fintic LED ticker, however, you get information the moment it’s out. Plus, the moving display adds a bit of Times Square and Wall Street to your workspace.

Fintic LED ticker
Fintic in lifestyle photos

Check out the features

With this desk-size LED ticker, you can display crypto, stocks, forex, weather, news, sports, GIFs, images, and more. And it doesn’t matter if you show one, two, four, or all the features—they all transition seamlessly. Let’s take a closer look at them.

Fintic LED ticker
Fintic LED ticker
Fintic LED ticker
Fintic tickers on tables

Stocks

Want a report on how your funds are performing? The Fintic can show daily point changes and prices of all ETS and US equities. The ticker also shows thousands of logos to heighten the trading feel.

Cryptocurrency

This desk-size LED ticker also monitors 24-hour changes and real-time prices of cryptocurrency, including BTC/ETH, BTC/USD, ETH/GBP, and more. Thousands of crypto logos help you grasp the information faster.

Forex

The forex feature provides live and 24-hour changes of major and minor currency pairs for FX traders. It also shows more unusual currency pairs. You can expect USD, AUD, NZD, GBP, RUB, JPY, and others.

Weather

Get the current weather and 7-day forecasts from over 200,000 cities. The ticker also shows the chance of precipitation, UV index, high and low temperatures, and much more. That way, you’ll always know what the weather’s like when you step outside for fresh air.

News

The news feature keeps you updated about current events. And you can choose from random, source, country, or category-specific headlines—it’s a ticker that adapts to your interests!

Sports

Love sports? Then you’re going to want this LED ticker on your desk. It shows live games, team stats, past games, and more. Keep track of the NFL, NBA, NHL, and Premier League.

For the golf and baseball fans, the company says that PGA and MLB updates are in the works.

Custom images

You can customize the Fintic with GIFs, images, or messages you make yourself. Use the feature to leave an away message, set party lights, or show a mini advertisement of your business.

Fintic in a video

Choose either classic or professional scrolling

If you love the look of the tickers in Times Square or the New York Stock Exchange, go for the Classic scrolling option. It’s a large display style inspired by the fast-paced atmosphere of the trading floor.

Otherwise, the Professional display style splits the ticker into two rows. Each row displays different information, allowing you to see more at once. Impressively, you can also set the rows to different speeds.

Fintic in a living room

Jazz up your display with transitions

But scrolling styles aren’t the only things you can customize on this display. You can also set your brightness, speeds, and transitions.

So you could totally set this desk-size LED ticker at a slower speed on those days when you’re waiting for important news. And, on typical days, you can speed everything up. Transitions between features let you know that the information source is changing.

Fintic on a table in front of a sofa

Enjoy easy setup

While this desk-size LED ticker might seem complicated, thankfully, its setup is quite simple. It’s a plug-and-play device, so you just have to plug it into a wall outlet. Then, connect it to your Wi-Fi through the hotspot captive portal interface.

Once you connect to it through a laptop or smartphone on the same Wi-Fi network, you can access the Fintic control panel. Here, you can choose your features, change settings, select display modes, and more. That’s it.

Fintic in an office

Go for an LED ticker that updates itself

Since this LED ticker connects to Wi-Fi, it stays updated. All you have to do is connect to it once, and it’ll show you all the information about whatever news strikes your fancy, be it the latest in sports or how the US Dollar is doing compared to the Euro.

Fintic with plants

Add a fast-paced New York vibe to your home or office with the Fintic. It displays information from an impressive collection of news and market sources, keeping you up to date at all times. Best of all, it shows you information in a beautiful, fun, and customizable way. Enhance your office with this LED ticker.

The Fintic desktop all-in-one LED ticker is available for $320 $269 on its official website. What are your favorite gadgets for a top-notch home office? Let us know about your findings in the comments.

