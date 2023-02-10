This modular wireless ecosystem meets the demands of your busiest days

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Tired of your phone running out of battery on your busiest days? The Matrix modular wireless charging system can help with a mix and match of charging features.

Matrix modular charging system powers devices anywhere

Power your devices, whether you’re at home or on the move, with the Matrix modular wireless charging system. This wireless ecosystem has a charging solution for each step of your day.

If you’ve ever forgotten to charge your phone, earbuds, or smartwatch before a busy day, you know it’s enough to ruin your plans.

So wouldn’t it be great if chargers had a more flexible design? One that you could use throughout the day, anywhere. One such system exists and it’s called the Matrix. Let’s check it out!

Matrix product video

Go for a modular wireless charger

You use your devices from the moment you wake up until you hit the pillow at night. For that reason, the Matrix’s creators realize that no combination of chargers can cope with every situation that comes up.

The only option was to create a modular system of chargers that easily connects to each other, meeting the demands of the daily user. So they designed docks for desks, nightstands, and cars. Each uses a removable charger for better portability.

And that’s the beauty of this modular wireless charging system. The chargers have features you need for fast wireless charging, no matter where you happen to be.

Matrix in lifestyle scenes

Choose convenient wireless charging

The Matrix’s creators wanted to remove all hassles involved with charging, including wires. Yes, wires create clutter on desks, don’t store neatly, and get tangled.

MagSafe-compatible magnetic wireless chargers are a better choice with their compact design, easy use, and quick charging.

Simply touch your device to the magnetic charging pad and allow the strong magnets to affix it to the coils. Your favorite gadget will charge quickly and effectively.

Matrix Car Charger in a vehicle

Get all-day power from these versatile chargers

But this modular wireless charging system takes MagSafe a step further. In fact, all Matrix modular wireless chargers connect together.

This creates an intuitive charging experience, no matter where you happen to be. For instance, the Magnetic Charging Dock offers MagSafe-compatible charging for your phone and can charge your AirPods on its base.

The dock supports your phone in portrait or landscape mode, making it a notification hub for videocalls and content updates. You can also combine the Charging Dock with the Apple-certified Matrix USB-C Apple Watch Charger to form a 3-in-1 charger.

Then, when you leave the house for the day, just place the Apple Watch Charger in any bag, letting you top up your Apple Watch at any time.

Matrix 3-in-1 on a nightstand

Power up on the road

You can also charge your devices in the car with the Matrix Wireless Car Charger. It doubles as a secure magnet phone mount and keeps your phone from running out of battery during a long trip or call.

For even more power while you’re out, there’s the Matrix 5,000 mAh Wireless Power Bank. It snaps to the back of your phone for supplementary power on the move. It can power your phone, earbuds, and smartwatch.

The heart of Matrix’s modular wireless charging system, the Power Bank is easy to keep fully charged because it attaches to the Matrix Car Charger and the Magnetic Charging Dock.

Bring easy wireless charging to all your devices

The company wants to bring the simplicity of wireless charging to as many devices as possible. For that reason, it offers a magnetic support ring, giving Qi wireless phones magnetic charging abilities.

The ring sits discreetly on the back of your phone and brings MagSafe-style wireless charging to iPhone 8–11 and any Qi-charging Android phone.

Moreover, the Magnetic Dock’s Qi Charging Cradle also charges Qi devices lying across it, like a second phone. The Charging Dock and Power Bank also have a USB-C charging port for wired devices.

Use this modular charger throughout your day

Best of all, you can use this charging system all day long. For instance, the 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Dock powers your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch conveniently throughout your home.

Then, the Matrix 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Dock is the ideal office charger, topping up your phone and earbuds while you work.

Furthermore, the Wireless Car Charger and Wireless Power Bank keep your devices charged on the road and while you’re out running errands.

Simplify charging with the Matrix wireless system

Keeping all your devices charged is a hassle. Thankfully, this modular wireless charging system makes powering up super simple, no matter where you are. It’s an excellent solution for busy professionals, students, and parents.

Love the Matrix? Support the project by preordering it on Indiegogo. Perks start at $22.

What do you love about this gadget? Tell us!