This modular wireless ecosystem meets the demands of your busiest days

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 10, 2023, 7:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Tired of your phone running out of battery on your busiest days? The Matrix modular wireless charging system can help with a mix and match of charging features.

This modular wireless ecosystem meets the demands of your busiest days
Matrix modular charging system powers devices anywhere

Power your devices, whether you’re at home or on the move, with the Matrix modular wireless charging system. This wireless ecosystem has a charging solution for each step of your day.

If you’ve ever forgotten to charge your phone, earbuds, or smartwatch before a busy day, you know it’s enough to ruin your plans.

So wouldn’t it be great if chargers had a more flexible design? One that you could use throughout the day, anywhere. One such system exists and it’s called the Matrix. Let’s check it out!

Matrix product video

Go for a modular wireless charger

You use your devices from the moment you wake up until you hit the pillow at night. For that reason, the Matrix’s creators realize that no combination of chargers can cope with every situation that comes up.

The only option was to create a modular system of chargers that easily connects to each other, meeting the demands of the daily user. So they designed docks for desks, nightstands, and cars. Each uses a removable charger for better portability.

And that’s the beauty of this modular wireless charging system. The chargers have features you need for fast wireless charging, no matter where you happen to be.

This modular wireless ecosystem meets the demands of your busiest days
This modular wireless ecosystem meets the demands of your busiest days
This modular wireless ecosystem meets the demands of your busiest days
Matrix in lifestyle scenes

Choose convenient wireless charging

The Matrix’s creators wanted to remove all hassles involved with charging, including wires. Yes, wires create clutter on desks, don’t store neatly, and get tangled.

MagSafe-compatible magnetic wireless chargers are a better choice with their compact design, easy use, and quick charging.

Simply touch your device to the magnetic charging pad and allow the strong magnets to affix it to the coils. Your favorite gadget will charge quickly and effectively.

Matrix 3 in 1
Matrix Car Charger in a vehicle

Get all-day power from these versatile chargers

But this modular wireless charging system takes MagSafe a step further. In fact, all Matrix modular wireless chargers connect together.

This creates an intuitive charging experience, no matter where you happen to be. For instance, the Magnetic Charging Dock offers MagSafe-compatible charging for your phone and can charge your AirPods on its base.

The dock supports your phone in portrait or landscape mode, making it a notification hub for videocalls and content updates. You can also combine the Charging Dock with the Apple-certified Matrix USB-C Apple Watch Charger to form a 3-in-1 charger.

Then, when you leave the house for the day, just place the Apple Watch Charger in any bag, letting you top up your Apple Watch at any time.

Matrix 3 in 1
Matrix 3-in-1 on a nightstand

Power up on the road

You can also charge your devices in the car with the Matrix Wireless Car Charger. It doubles as a secure magnet phone mount and keeps your phone from running out of battery during a long trip or call.

For even more power while you’re out, there’s the Matrix 5,000 mAh Wireless Power Bank. It snaps to the back of your phone for supplementary power on the move. It can power your phone, earbuds, and smartwatch.

The heart of Matrix’s modular wireless charging system, the Power Bank is easy to keep fully charged because it attaches to the Matrix Car Charger and the Magnetic Charging Dock.

Bring easy wireless charging to all your devices

The company wants to bring the simplicity of wireless charging to as many devices as possible. For that reason, it offers a magnetic support ring, giving Qi wireless phones magnetic charging abilities.

The ring sits discreetly on the back of your phone and brings MagSafe-style wireless charging to iPhone 8–11 and any Qi-charging Android phone.

Moreover, the Magnetic Dock’s Qi Charging Cradle also charges Qi devices lying across it, like a second phone. The Charging Dock and Power Bank also have a USB-C charging port for wired devices.

Use this modular charger throughout your day

Best of all, you can use this charging system all day long. For instance, the 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Dock powers your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch conveniently throughout your home.

Then, the Matrix 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Dock is the ideal office charger, topping up your phone and earbuds while you work.

Furthermore, the Wireless Car Charger and Wireless Power Bank keep your devices charged on the road and while you’re out running errands.

Simplify charging with the Matrix wireless system

Keeping all your devices charged is a hassle. Thankfully, this modular wireless charging system makes powering up super simple, no matter where you are. It’s an excellent solution for busy professionals, students, and parents.

Love the Matrix? Support the project by preordering it on Indiegogo. Perks start at $22.

What do you love about this gadget? Tell us!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Must-have STEM toys to invest in for 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have STEM toys to invest in for 2023

Whether your child is an aspiring engineer or a budding scientist, you can support their interests with these must-have STEM toys. The gadgets below include the best robots, kits, and screen-free toys to buy in 2023. Related: Most affordable gadgets..
The best affordable webcams for your workspace to buy in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best affordable webcams for your workspace to buy in 2023

You need a new webcam but want to stay on budget. We get it. That’s why we’re rounding up the best affordable webcams for your workspace. They’re packed with features and cost under $200. Related: 10 Impressive professional office gadgets..
10 Smart outdoor security cameras you can buy for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Smart outdoor security cameras you can buy for your home

Smart outdoor security cameras are excellent for deterring vandalism. And, they can show you exactly who your perpetrator is—whether it’s a stranger, a woodland creature, or someone familiar. Like most smart home gadgets, there are many to choose from. These..
Never-seen-before EDC gadgets you can buy or preorder now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Never-seen-before EDC gadgets you can buy or preorder now

Sure, you have a multitool and a mini flashlight. But if you spend significant time on the go, you want EDC gadgets that go above and beyond. For that reason, we’re highlighting never-seen-before EDC gadgets. They bring cutting-edge tech to..
Smart bike gadgets for daily commuters
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart bike gadgets for daily commuters

You ride your bike every day. So when it comes to bike gadgets, you want ones that support your safety and comfort. That’s where these smart bike gadgets for daily commuters come in. From smart helmets to light signals, there..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

VOXART click-tile construction set is everything from a toy to a sculpture
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

VOXART click-tile construction set is everything from a toy to a sculpture

Stretch your creativity with the VOXART click-tile building set. Consisting of large, colorful tiles that easily snap together, this set lets you construct interior-sized art, creative toys, puzzles, and much more. You can never have too many ways to create...
The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide: best tech gadgets for him and her
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide: best tech gadgets for him and her

Tech gadgets make great Valentine’s Day gifts. They’re cool and incredibly useful, smoothing your honey’s day and making it more enjoyable. Yes, the gadgets on our Valentine’s Day gift guide keep their devices fully charged, their earbuds stylish, and much..
Most affordable gadgets to buy under $100
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most affordable gadgets to buy under $100

You don’t always want to splurge. But being thrifty doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality, either. These affordable gadgets for under $100, for instance, definitely give you value for money. They offer great specs at even better prices. Related:..
The most immersive gaming gadgets every gamer swears by
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most immersive gaming gadgets every gamer swears by

Want to create a realistic gaming setup? Then see our picks for the most immersive gaming gadgets right now. These accouterments are packed with features like haptics, surround sound, and more to make your gameplay more lifelike than ever. Related:..
These garden gadgets are worth buying for your lawn before spring
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These garden gadgets are worth buying for your lawn before spring

February’s a great month to buy spring gardening supplies. You get your pick of the latest gear, and you can be sure it’ll all reach you on time. Want to see garden gadgets worth buying this year? Check out our..
10 Impressive professional office gadgets to buy for your workspace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Impressive professional office gadgets to buy for your workspace

You spend a sizable part of your time in your workspace. So it makes sense to outfit it with devices that go a step further than your typical office gadget. What about a webcam that looks like a desk lamp..