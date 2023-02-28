Top games and accessories of the month: Blueprints of Mad King Ludwig, Foundations, and Drop & Paint

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 28, 2023, 8:00 am EST under Board Games,

Kick game night up a notch with these new titles and accessories. From RPGs to a new gaming table, they'll make game night your favorite night.

Drop & Paint simplifies airbrushing game pieces

Want to enhance your March game nights? These top games and accessories of the month are the way to go. We’re highlighting our favorite Kickstarter RPGs, TTRPGs, and game accessories that take your gameplay to the next level.

If you love games with a flip-and-sketch mechanic, consider Blueprints of Mad King Ludwig. It’s a full-color drawing experience that satisfies your need for creativity and competition.

Then, game masters and storytellers alike will appreciate Foundations. This solo world-building and map-making game helps you create unique and complex fantasy worlds for your RPG players and fiction stories.

Make game night better than ever with the cool games and accessories below.

Blueprints of Mad King Ludwig

Blueprints of Mad King Ludwig Game
Blueprints of Mad King Ludwig promotional graphic

Test your architecture acumen in Blueprints of Mad King Ludwig. This game has you creating extravagant blueprints for Ludwig’s latest castle and relies on the satisfying flip-and-sketch mechanic.

How does it work? You select rooms to draw in your castle’s floor plan. As you complete the rooms, you earn new abilities. Meanwhile, you compete with opponents to earn the King’s Public Favors. The player with the highest score wins the accolade of Master Architect.

Help this game come to life by pledging $40 on Kickstarter for the retail copy.

Ascension Tactics Inferno

Ascension Tactics Inferno Expansion Set
Ascension Tactics Inferno game and miniatures

If you loved Ascension Tactics, then you’ll want to check out the expansion, Ascension Tactics Inferno. Ascension Tactics was critically acclaimed for combining the best of tactical miniature games with the fast pace of deck-building games.

This standalone expansion includes more than 50 Kickstarter-exclusive miniature sculptures as well as new gameplay mechanics and rules. Also, no rolling is required, and there are many ways to play: PvP, cooperative, solo, and campaign modes.

Preorder this game for $60 on Kickstarter.

Foundations

Foundations map

Create any world for fantasy or historically-themed games with Foundations. A solo world-building and map-making game, it helps you construct settings for tabletop RPG campaigns and stories.

Foundations uses storytelling prompts based on history, anthropology, and geography to create unique and complex worlds. The decisions you make build on each other, forming intricate settings.

At the game’s end, you receive a detailed map, a chronicle of events, and much more. You can use these in 5e or any other fantasy system. It’s also an excellent tool for fiction writers and storytellers.

Love this game? Support it by pledging about $10 on Kickstarter for a PDF version.

Game Theory Tables Origins LIT

Game Theory Tables Origins LIT in lifestyle scenes

Upgrade your game nights with the Game Theory Tables Origins LIT. The latest edition of the wildly popular board game table now has LED lighting.

It also boasts a recessed playing area, backlit fluorescent ink, and multiple finish options. Even better, it transforms into a regular dining table when you aren’t playing with its 4-leaf antislip dining top.

Preorder this gaming table for $1,999 on Kickstarter.

Drop & Paint

Drop & Paint Kickstarter video

Want to airbrush flawless game miniatures? Make the process easier with Drop & Paint, a new painting method that’s set to change airbrushing forever.

Based on a new line of acrylic paints from Scale 75, the formula does not need to be thinned and can be used on all materials. These paints improve airbrushing, no matter your level.

What’s more, the line comes in a palette of new color options. Choose from 128 new colors in 17 ml bottles, arranged by tone into 16 sets of 8 hues.

Support the campaign by pledging about $21 on Kickstarter for a set of colors.

There’s something for everyone in this month’s top games and accessories blog. Which one do you love the most? Let us know!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
