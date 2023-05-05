Use less water with the Eeva 2-in-1 smart laundry solution

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 5, 2023, 5:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Eliminate the hassle of laundry day with Eeva, the ultimate 2-in-1 smart laundry solution. From your bedroom to your boat, this gadget gives you clean and dry clothes anywhere.

Use less water with the Eeva 2-in-1 smart laundry solution
Eeva washes and dries your clothes in a portable design

Make laundry effortless with the Eeva 2-in-1 smart laundry solution. Boasting a portable design, this eco-friendly washing machine fits wherever you need to wash clothes. Even better, a direct water connection isn’t required.

Tired of facing mountains of laundry every other day? Maybe you have trouble remembering to transfer clean, wet clothes to the dryer. Well, now you can tackle your laundry all at once with the Eeva smart laundry solution.

This revolutionary new washing machine dries and washes your clothes, is portable, and uses less water than typical washing machines. It’s ideal for apartments, campers/RVs, boats, and homes.

Love the idea? Let’s take a closer look at this cool new gadget!

Eeva in a YouTube video

Eliminate load-switching hassles

If you’ve ever forgotten your laundry in your washer for a day, you know how gross it smells. Yes, bacteria and mildew can grow quickly in wet, warm fabric.

So that means you have to wash your clothes again. And remember to unload it. But what if there was a laundry gadget that pretty much did the switching for you?

This eco-friendly washing machine does. In fact, Eeva has autonomous cycles which can switch from a washing mode to a drying mode without any help from you.

Want to remove some laundry for line-drying? Need a wash-only cycle? Don’t worry, Eeva has a selection of cycles to fit your preferences.

Eeva 2 in 1 Laundry Solution
Eeva 2 in 1 Laundry Solution
Eeva 2 in 1 Laundry Solution
Eeva in lifestyle photos

Make laundry convenient with this portable washing machine

Think you have to stay at home or in a laundry mat just to have clean clothes? Think again, because the Eeva blows everything you know about doing laundry out of the water.

With this home gadget, you no longer have to be stuck somewhere to wash your clothes. That’s because Eeva can be used with or without a water connection.

So whether you’re at home or on the go, you can easily fill up the removable water canister or connect directly to a water source for your most hassle-free laundry ever.

It’s even easy to drain the water. Once the entire cycle is complete, simply empty the rinse water reservoir or set up a hose drain for a mess-free experience.

And here’s the best part, you don’t even need an external vent to use Eeva! That way, you can place it in a closet, bedroom, bathroom, or under a counter.

Eeva 2 in 1 Laundry Solution
Eeva in a bedroom

Say goodbye to your hamper

With this eco-friendly washing machine in your living area, you can also cut down on dirty clothes buildup around the house. So much so that you might not even need your hamper anymore.

How is it possible? At the end of the day, simply throw your clothes into this machine and let it take care of your laundry for you. You won’t have to waste your free time doing laundry again.

Meanwhile, the Eeva smart laundry solution cycles are so quick and efficient that they can wash and dry your clothes in as few as 90 minutes. With setting so fast, you can say goodbye to piles of laundry because you’ll wash everything in record time.

Eeva 2 in 1 Laundry Solution
Eeva next to a closet

Get dry clothes with every cycle

If you’ve tried other 2-in-1 washers/dryers before, you know that they often leave your clothes considerably wet, even after a spin cycle. But with Eeva, you don’t have to worry about damp clothes.

Eeva uses a combination of spin and heat drying, ensuring your laundry comes out dry and ready to wear. How? The heat drying feature is essential for evaporating the remaining moisture. It makes sure clothing is dry when it’s time to remove it from the machine

And the best part? You don’t have to do anything extra—just select your cycle and let Eeva do the rest. So if you’re tired of dealing with damp clothes after using a portable washer and dryer combo, give Eeva a try!

Choose an easy-to-use 2-in-1 laundry machine

This eco-friendly washing machine is also user friendly! The built-in LCD screen lets you easily select your cycle and track how much time is left. And with multiple wash settings available for delicates, regular, or heavy-duty laundry, Eeva can handle any fabric you throw its way.

Then, multiple cycle settings let you have more control over your laundry. So whether you need a quick wash or a thorough dry, Eeva has a cycle for you. Choose between wash-only or dry-only cycles, or use the autonomous wash and dry cycle for a hassle-free experience.

And, let’s not forget about the design! Eeva was designed to be beautiful enough to blend into your home decor while also being compact enough to use anywhere. We particularly love the smooth, sleek lines and shiny white exterior.

With dimensions of about 2ft wide by 3.5ft tall, Eeva fits most closets, bathrooms, and bedrooms. So you can get rid of those big, ugly laundry systems you have to hide. With Eeva, you can have a stylish and effective laundry solution that fits your everyday life.

Conserve with the Eeva smart laundry solution

Eeva is not only convenient and efficient—it’s also eco-friendly. With Eeva, you can help protect the planet and conserve resources with each load of laundry.

While washing your clothes, Eeva conserves water, produces less pollution, and saves energy. This way, you can enjoy all the benefits of clean laundry without harming the environment. And you can see the results for yourself!

Just use the Eeva app to see specific data on your consumption and track the savings. The app shows you the difference Eeva makes in water and energy usage. Best of all, this eco-friendly washing machine could help you save money on your energy bills!

Do laundry where you need to

If you’re tired of spending every Wednesday evening at the laundry mat or relying on other inconvenient laundry systems, Eeva is the answer! This sustainable gadget was created with convenience in mind.

For that reason, all you need is a standard electrical outlet to have clean and dry laundry. This means you can use Eeva in areas where you can’t have a standard washing machine, like in your master bedroom, kids bedroom, bathroom, and even closets.

Plus, Eeva is portable, making it the perfect solution for traveling in your camper RV, or boat. Yes, with Eeva, you can do your laundry no matter where you are, without having to rely on laundromats or expensive laundry services.

Improve the way you wash

The Eeva 2-in-1 revolutionizes the way you do laundry. Its portable design lets you take it anywhere—throughout your home or on the go. You can either connect it to a water supply or fill up the removable canister.

Then, with multiple wash settings, you can get the clean you need. And, of course, the heat dry ensures your clothes are 100% dry when you remove them from the machine.

Overall, Eeva is a smart choice for anyone who wants a convenient and efficient laundry solution. Preorder yours today for just $799 on Indiegogo!

What do you love about this gadget? Let us know in the comments!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The ultimate Star Wars gadget guide: May the 4th edition
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate Star Wars gadget guide: May the 4th edition

Hey there, fellow Star Wars fans! It’s May the 4th, and you know what that means, it’s time to break out all our favorite Star Wars gear and celebrate the epic franchise in style. So if you’re looking for some..
Commuter bike gadgets you need for cycling season
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Commuter bike gadgets you need for cycling season

Are you a bike commuter looking to improve your safety and convenience on the road? If so, you’re in luck! Today, we’re sharing some of the best bike gadgets for work commutes. You can count on them to make your..
These workation gadgets help you get work done from wherever
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These workation gadgets help you get work done from wherever

Planning a workation? Then you want to have the right gadgets before you leave. And that’s where these workation gadgets for a productive trip come in. We’ve scoured the market to bring you the most effective tools to keep you..
The coolest espresso gadgets for home baristas
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest espresso gadgets for home baristas

Good morning espresso lovers! If coffee is more than just a beverage for you, you’ll want to check out today’s roundup. Today we’re highlighting the coolest espresso gadgets for home baristas. That’s right, from an artsy coffee grinder to a..
Lighten your teeth up to 6 shades with the Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Lighten your teeth up to 6 shades with the Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System

Smile with confidence when you use the Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System. This natural teeth-whitening kit lightens your teeth up to 6 shades—without harsh chemicals—in just 16 minutes! Want a brighter smile but have sensitive teeth? Maybe the..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The most unusual tech gadgets you never knew you needed
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most unusual tech gadgets you never knew you needed

Looking for something unique and unusual in the world of tech? Something that will catch your eye and offer more than just the latest capabilities? These unusual tech gadgets are ones you never knew you needed. And you may have..
This night-vision monocular captures clear, colorful images even in the darkest environments
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This night-vision monocular captures clear, colorful images even in the darkest environments

Add night vision to your nocturnal wildlife explorations with the Duovox Ultra military-grade night vision monocular. This outdoor adventure gadget has an advanced 1080p FHD camera that captures detailed, full-color images, even in pitch-dark environments. Are you an after-dark explorer,..
These smart doorbells take your home security up a notch
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smart doorbells take your home security up a notch

Your front door is the first line of defense when it comes to protecting your home. So it makes sense to outfit it with the latest and greatest smart doorbells for home security out there. Yes, these gadgets have front..
Which pet gadgets are truly worth buying in 2023?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which pet gadgets are truly worth buying in 2023?

Looking for ways to make your life easier as a pet owner? With so many products out there, it can be hard to know which pet gadgets are worth buying in 2023. And that’s why we’ve done the research for..
Make your ride smarter with the WOLFBOX G900 touchscreen dash cam
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Make your ride smarter with the WOLFBOX G900 touchscreen dash cam

Drive smartly and record incidents with the WOLFBOX G900 touchscreen dash cam. This front and rear dash cam features both a front camera with film-level 4K quality and a 2.5K premium quality rearview mirror camera, expanding your view. Tired of..
Best smart living gadgets you can use in your everyday life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart living gadgets you can use in your everyday life

Looking to improve your everyday tasks and routines? Look no further! Today we’re highlighting some of the best smart living gadgets that can help you save time, improve your health, and work more efficiently. Related: AI gadgets that future-proof your..