What is OSS in telecom? Information, benefits & product examples

Looking for an operational support system (OSS) for your business? Comarch Telecommunications offers comprehensive solutions for introducing and developing a 5G network.

OSS in telecom offers effective network management

What is OSS in telecom? OSS stands for Operational Support Systems. These software systems enable efficient and effective management of telecommunications services and network management.

Telecommunications operators use such solutions. Today, many options make it easier to manage and connect network elements related to 3G, 4G, and 5G. Maintaining such a complex and demanding infrastructure is only possible thanks to advanced programming and technological solutions.

Modern OSS solutions are professional business support systems that enable full control over hybrid activities. Find out how Comarch Telecommunications supports telecommunications operators in their dynamic development on the market!

What is OSS in telecom and how does it facilitate the management of complex infrastructure?

Operational Support Systems—what are the greatest advantages of Comarch Telecommunications’ solutions?

Comprehensive network management—OSS product examples

The transition to the solutions offered by 5G is important for the telecommunications operator. This is a part of development without which it would be difficult to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. On the other hand, this is a very challenging task because 3G and 4G solutions are significantly different from the modern components that 5G requires.

The current dynamics of change involve the need for hybrid management of all systems simultaneously to ensure the smoothness and security of telecommunications services. For this purpose, OSS telecom solutions facilitate all necessary aspects of a well-functioning offer.

Comarch Telecommunications solutions significantly facilitate consistent, hybrid management of the older and newer parts of the entire system. Thanks to OSS in telecom, network automation, order management, revenue management, customer management, product management, inventory management, and fault management run smoothly.

Solutions from Comarch Telecommunications are comprehensive. They consider the needs of both a broad and innovative environment and infrastructure related to the dynamic introduction and development of the 5G network. Operators can use one integrated business support system and automate the network processes. This system allows you to manage:

Hybrid solutions,

Virtualized infrastructure,

Self-organizing networks, and

Programmable computer networks.

The second advantage is the high level of OSS performance and its scalability. Advanced technologies and functions are used for effective control, analysis of collected data, a catalog of products, and monitoring of the entire system— also in real time. The telecommunications operator has constant access to the most up-to-date data.

However, scalability in Comarch Telecommunications solutions allows for flexibility and modularity of the system. They can be used by local or international and small or large telecommunications networks.

The OSS solutions discussed are a response to the changing needs of the market. Comarch Telecommunications has been preparing for the changes related to introducing 5G for a long time. Therefore, it is ready for technological changes, needs, and challenges that await operators who want to remain competitive.

Comarch OSS solutions enable efficient resource optimization, expansion of network capabilities, automation, and full, flexible configurability.

OSS products from Comarch Telecommunications focus on providing all possible solutions for efficient and comprehensive management of the telecommunications operator’s system. Here are some of them.

What products are necessary for 5G network operations? Zero Touch Network Provisioning is certainly one of them. It enables full automation in the management of telecommunications services, reduction of implementation costs, and the use of configuration scripts adapted to the provider and machine language.

What OSS solution will facilitate Resource Management? It could be real-time network inventory management. This tool makes it easier to store all information about resources used within the telecommunications network. Thanks to it, system efficiency increases because resources are managed sensibly and effectively. This module can be integrated with the basic Comarch OSS system and used simultaneously in newer and older virtualized architectures.

One option is Service Monitoring for intelligent assurance and analytics. This system allows you to analyze network failures and assess their impact on the quality of the telecommunications services offered.

Also, Field Service Management is a tool worth recommending among the range of solutions for Service Design & Fulfilment. It enables meeting the growing requirements in customer services, mobile employee management, implementations, and work schedule planning.



Solutions for the IoT Ecosystem have been developed, such as the IoT Connect system, which allows you to track the operation of individual devices to achieve operational excellence.



Overall, Comarch Telecommunications’s OSS possibilities offer a way to optimize a specific process in a telecommunications company. It also lets you select modules that will increase OSS efficiency and positively impact the dynamics of further development.