What is OSS in telecom? Information, benefits & product examples

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 8, 2024, 7:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Looking for an operational support system (OSS) for your business? Comarch Telecommunications offers comprehensive solutions for introducing and developing a 5G network.

What is OSS in telecom? Information, benefits & product examples
OSS in telecom offers effective network management

What is OSS in telecom? OSS stands for Operational Support Systems. These software systems enable efficient and effective management of telecommunications services and network management.

Telecommunications operators use such solutions. Today, many options make it easier to manage and connect network elements related to 3G, 4G, and 5G. Maintaining such a complex and demanding infrastructure is only possible thanks to advanced programming and technological solutions.

Modern OSS solutions are professional business support systems that enable full control over hybrid activities. Find out how Comarch Telecommunications supports telecommunications operators in their dynamic development on the market!

  • What is OSS in telecom and how does it facilitate the management of complex infrastructure?
  • Operational Support Systems—what are the greatest advantages of Comarch Telecommunications’ solutions?
  • Comprehensive network management—OSS product examples
OSS in Telecom
A Communications Tower (Image Credit: William Carvalho)

What is OSS in telecom and how does it make the management of complex infrastructure easier?

The transition to the solutions offered by 5G is important for the telecommunications operator. This is a part of development without which it would be difficult to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. On the other hand, this is a very challenging task because 3G and 4G solutions are significantly different from the modern components that 5G requires.

The current dynamics of change involve the need for hybrid management of all systems simultaneously to ensure the smoothness and security of telecommunications services. For this purpose, OSS telecom solutions facilitate all necessary aspects of a well-functioning offer.

Comarch Telecommunications solutions significantly facilitate consistent, hybrid management of the older and newer parts of the entire system. Thanks to OSS in telecom, network automation, order management, revenue management, customer management, product management, inventory management, and fault management run smoothly.

Device telecommunications (Image Credit: veeterzy)


Operational Support Systems—what are the greatest advantages of OSS solutions from Comarch Telecommunications?

Solutions from Comarch Telecommunications are comprehensive. They consider the needs of both a broad and innovative environment and infrastructure related to the dynamic introduction and development of the 5G network. Operators can use one integrated business support system and automate the network processes. This system allows you to manage:

  • Hybrid solutions,
  • Virtualized infrastructure,
  • Self-organizing networks, and
  • Programmable computer networks.

The second advantage is the high level of OSS performance and its scalability. Advanced technologies and functions are used for effective control, analysis of collected data, a catalog of products, and monitoring of the entire system— also in real time. The telecommunications operator has constant access to the most up-to-date data.

However, scalability in Comarch Telecommunications solutions allows for flexibility and modularity of the system. They can be used by local or international and small or large telecommunications networks.

The OSS solutions discussed are a response to the changing needs of the market. Comarch Telecommunications has been preparing for the changes related to introducing 5G for a long time. Therefore, it is ready for technological changes, needs, and challenges that await operators who want to remain competitive.

Comarch OSS solutions enable efficient resource optimization, expansion of network capabilities, automation, and full, flexible configurability.

OSS in Telecom
Communication tower in daylight (Image Credit: Aaditya Hirchan)


Comprehensive network management—OSS product examples

OSS products from Comarch Telecommunications focus on providing all possible solutions for efficient and comprehensive management of the telecommunications operator’s system. Here are some of them.

What products are necessary for 5G network operations? Zero Touch Network Provisioning is certainly one of them. It enables full automation in the management of telecommunications services, reduction of implementation costs, and the use of configuration scripts adapted to the provider and machine language.

What OSS solution will facilitate Resource Management? It could be real-time network inventory management. This tool makes it easier to store all information about resources used within the telecommunications network. Thanks to it, system efficiency increases because resources are managed sensibly and effectively. This module can be integrated with the basic Comarch OSS system and used simultaneously in newer and older virtualized architectures.

  • One option is Service Monitoring for intelligent assurance and analytics. This system allows you to analyze network failures and assess their impact on the quality of the telecommunications services offered.
  • Also, Field Service Management is a tool worth recommending among the range of solutions for Service Design & Fulfilment. It enables meeting the growing requirements in customer services, mobile employee management, implementations, and work schedule planning.


Solutions for the IoT Ecosystem have been developed, such as the IoT Connect system, which allows you to track the operation of individual devices to achieve operational excellence.


Overall, Comarch Telecommunications’s OSS possibilities offer a way to optimize a specific process in a telecommunications company. It also lets you select modules that will increase OSS efficiency and positively impact the dynamics of further development.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
HeatsBox Go review: this heated lunch box warms your meals in 15–25 minutes
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

HeatsBox Go review: this heated lunch box warms your meals in 15–25 minutes

If I’m on the go all day, I hit up McDonald’s or Panera’s for lunch. Lately, however, I’ve been trying to cook more of my food at home. The trouble is, bringing casseroles and other cooked dishes with me has..
MWC Barcelona 2024: flying taxis, bendable phones & so much more
Tech News
By Paul Panteleimonitis

MWC Barcelona 2024: flying taxis, bendable phones & so much more

As CBDO of Gadget Flow, I love witnessing new tech releases to the consumer market. At MWC 2024, I got the chance to experience firsthand some of the latest ideas and innovations that will impact our lives in the future...
These 6 technologies give your business 5-star customer service ratings
Tech News
By Philip Piletic

These 6 technologies give your business 5-star customer service ratings

Years ago, all it took to run a successful business was an innovative product that customers wanted. After that, everything else was secondary. You could succeed with relatively high prices. You could even get by with subpar customer service technologies...
A guide to roaming: how to stay connected without overpaying
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

A guide to roaming: how to stay connected without overpaying

Staying connected to your friends and loved ones you travel is important. Doing so will improve communication, navigation, and safety. It also helps you get important information and share experiences in real time. And that’s why we’re presenting you with..
The Crowdfunding Formula review: amplifying innovation through strategic collaboration with Gadget Flow
Marketing Tips
By Madhurima Nag

The Crowdfunding Formula review: amplifying innovation through strategic collaboration with Gadget Flow

Crowdfunding has revolutionized how innovators bring their products to market. The Crowdfunding Formula (TCF) is an ally in this financial renaissance. At Gadget Flow, a platform with a keen eye for groundbreaking technology, we’ve observed firsthand the significant impact of..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best of MWC 2024: HONOR AI phones, Lenovo transparent laptop, and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best of MWC 2024: HONOR AI phones, Lenovo transparent laptop, and more

MWC 2024 is well underway in Barcelona. My team members are on the floor, scouting the latest products and tech innovations to share with you. And you won’t be disappointed. Tech companies have had some pretty big announcements this week...
Coming up at MWC 2024: Honor’s futuristic eye-tracking tech in the Magic6 Pro
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coming up at MWC 2024: Honor’s futuristic eye-tracking tech in the Magic6 Pro

Ahead of the Honor Magic6 Pro launch at MWC 2024, Honor shows off its futuristic eye-tracking tech with Autocar in a video released earlier this week. The video demonstrates how Honor’s new technology can start and move a car. Sounds..
Petastream S20 review: this app-free wireless speaker eliminates password hassle
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Petastream S20 review: this app-free wireless speaker eliminates password hassle

When I’m playing music at home, I want to enjoy the moment, not deal with connecting my speaker to an app. But that’s what happens. So, when this app-free wireless speaker appeared on my review list, I was intrigued. Keep..
Best new yoga gadgets for your daily wellness
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best new yoga gadgets for your daily wellness

Whether you’ve been practicing yoga for years or are just getting into the habit, you won’t want to miss these brand-new yoga gadgets. From yoga mats to smart water bottles, I present you with products that can deepen your mindfulness..
Pike Trail Ultralight CarbonFiber Trekking Poles review: they don’t weigh you down
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Pike Trail Ultralight CarbonFiber Trekking Poles review: they don’t weigh you down

When I go trekking, I want my gear to be as lightweight as possible. That way, I can cover more of the mountain during my outing. Well, I think I’ve stumbled on my next gear acquisition. These trekking poles weigh..
Cool self-care Valentine’s Day gifts to treat yourself with
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Cool self-care Valentine’s Day gifts to treat yourself with

There’s no better time to show yourself a little TLC than Valentine’s Day. Yes, medical experts agree that regular attention to our physical and mental health increases motivation and gives us more energy when it’s time to be productive. So,..