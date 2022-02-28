Which iPad keyboard can boost your productivity on the go?

An iPad lets you take work anywhere, but typing on its touchscreen can definitely hinder productivity. These iPad keyboards can help.

Which iPad keyboard can boost your productivity on the go?
Nuphy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard in use

Your iPad is great for on-the-go work, but its touch-screen keyboard isn’t so ideal for long documents and emails. We understand, and that’s why today we’re highlighting the best iPad keyboards for on-the-go productivity. These keyboards help you write, edit, and scroll in length, just like a laptop.

For its part, Apple has its All-New Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. This case/keyboard combination has a great trackpad designed for iPadOS, plus you adjust the viewing angle to 130 degrees.

And for a true multitasking aid, we love the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard. It’s slim design connects with up to 3 devices, helping you work from multiple devices simultaneously.

Stay productive wherever your workspace happens to be with these iPad keyboards.

1. The Apple All-New Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro turns your Apple keyboard into a convenient portable workstation.

Which iPad keyboard can boost your productivity on the go?
Apple All-New Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro in colors

Use your iPad just like a laptop with the Apple All-New Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. Its trackpad is compatible with iPadOS and the case has a USB-C port for pass-through charging.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

2. The Logitech MX Keys Mini Series for Mac lights up as you approach and turns off as you step away, saving battery.

Logitech MX Keys Mini Series in a video

Another excellent iPad keyboard for on-the-go productivity is the Logitech MX Keys Mini Series for Mac. It has a cool automatic on/off feature and connects with up to 3 devices.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

3. The NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard works with up to 4 devices at once for improved multitasking during the day.

NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard
NuPhy Air75 on a desk

Thanks to its hot-swappable functions and slim form factor, the Nuphy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard is ideal for work productivity while you’re out. You can even use it for up to 48 hours without a recharge.

Get it for $109.95 on the official website.

4. The Brydge Air MAX+ iPad wireless keyboard makes your iPad a complete workstation with its multi-touch trackpad.

Which iPad keyboard can boost your productivity on the go?
Brydge Air MAX+ in use

Make your iPad more like a laptop with the Brydge Air MAX+ IPAD Wireless keyboard. The multi-touch trackpad helps you scroll through documents and searches. What’s more, antimicrobial technology keeps you healthy.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

5. The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard has an easy-to-carry minimalist design and works with multiple devices.

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard with gadgets

Type on your iPad, smartphone, tablet, and more with the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard. It even remembers your shortcuts and maps keys automatically.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

6. The ZAGG Pro Keys wireless iPad keyboard lets you set up an office anywhere and has accurate key travel for smooth, fast typing.

ZAGG Pro Keys in a video

Another of the best iPad keyboards for on-the-go productivity is the ZAGG Pro Keys wireless iPad keyboard. You’ll love the elegant, curved keys and compact footprint. There’s a holder for Apple Pencil and you get a smooth, precise typing experience.

Get it for $109.99 on Amazon.

7. The Brydge Pro+ iPad Pro keyboard responds to multifinger gestures just like an Apple Magic Keyboard.

Brydge Pro iPad Keyboard
Brydge Pro+ on a desk with a plant

Make the most of your iPad Pro with the Brydge Pro+ iPad Pro keyboard. Compatible with the 3rd-gen 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro, its trackpad has Assistive Touch features. It also has a 3-month battery life.

Get it for $169.99 on Amazon.

8. The Logitech Folio Touch iPad keyboard case helps you get more done on the go with its backlit keyboard and trackpad.

Logitech Folio Touch
Logitech Folio Touch with a person typing

Answer those emails between meetings with the Logitech Folio Touch iPad keyboard case. It works with the iPad Pro 11-inch and the 4th-generation iPad Air, and supports multitouch gestures. The kickstand displays your work at an angle.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

9. The Keychron K7 ultra-slim wireless keyboard‘s compact, 65% layout is easy to carry and keeps you efficient at any desk.

Which iPad keyboard can boost your productivity on the go?
Keychron K7 top view

Keep up with your tasks, no matter what the day brings, with another of the best iPad keyboards for on-the-go productivity, the Keychron K7 ultra-slim wireless keyboard. It boasts a unique Mac layout and has extra keycaps for both Mac and Windows.

Get it for $89.99 on Amazon.

10. The Fintie Keyboard Case for iPad mini 6 keeps makes your portable workspace more reliable with its laptop-style keyboard.

Which iPad keyboard can boost your productivity on the go?
Fintie Keyboard Case with the iPad mini 6

The Fintie Keyboard Case for iPad mini 6 is the ideal companion for your 2021 iPad mini. This laptop-style keyboard gives you an accurate typing experience, while the Apple Pencil holder works seamlessly with the 2nd Pencil Charging Mode.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

Work doesn’t just happen in an office. With these iPad keyboards, you can stay productive anywhere. Do you have a great iPad keyboard to recommend? Let us know in the comments.

