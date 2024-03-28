XbotGo Chameleon review: a sports-tracking phone mount with AI

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 28, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

The XbotGo Chameleon works with your smartphone, automatically capturing AI-enhanced footage of sports games and training sessions.

XbotGo Chameleon is your AI sports cameraman

I enjoy playing golf, but my swing needs work. While my husband volunteers to be my cameraman, capturing footage of my moves at the driving range—I know he wants to practice, too. In a situation like ours, the XbotGo Chameleon, an AI-powered sports-tracking phone mount, helps us get more out of our sports experience.

XbotGo describes the Chameleon as an “evolving AI cameraman.” True to form, the phone mount transforms a smartphone into an AI-powered video camera that follows its subject (or subjects) while they play. When you move it to a tripod, you no longer need to recruit friends or loved ones to video your games and practice sessions.

In my opinion, there’s no better way to improve athletic performance than actually seeing your movements. The XbotGo Chameleon helps me do that regularly, in stunning detail and accuracy. If you want to improve your game, too, keep reading!

XbotGo Chameleon in lifestyle scenes

Precise athlete tracking

When I’m capturing my swing on video, I want the camera to stay on me as I move. Thankfully, the XbotGo Chameleon uses a re-identification technology called FollowMe 2.0. This allows the device to follow a player using their appearance, jersey number, body type, and more.

This way, the camera locks on me as I swing. So, the camera doesn’t move away even if someone is swinging next to me or another ball comes into view. This way, I get personalized footage that focuses on my game only. Later, I can analyze the footage and modify my swing as needed.

This feature isn’t just for golfers, though. Figure skaters, boxers, fencers, yoga enthusiasts, and many other athletes can benefit from recording their moves with the Xbot Go Chameleon.

XbotGo Chameleon at sports fields

Automatic team sports tracking

Another cool feature of this sports-tracking phone mount is its team sports capture. According to the company, the device automatically captures games like soccer, hockey, basketball, rugby, lacrosse, and volleyball.

We find the capability useful for our daughter’s basketball games. The onboard technology ensures that crucial moments, like scoring points, get captured from any distance.

Plus, the XbotVision 2.0 algorithm uses advanced technology to follow the ball’s trajectory and the player’s movements. It predicts where the ball travels so it is always in the right place at the correct time.

AI-enhanced video editing

Video editing is a task I often skip when I’m shooting footage for personal use. There’s no need to get fancy when I just want to see how I’m playing. However, with this sports-tracking phone mount, I get fully automatic goal editing for sports like football and basketball.

Then, when I use the XbotGo Chameleon with a remote control and a smartwatch, I can get semi-automatic video editing for a wide range of sports. It even creates montages and video highlights that I can share with friends and family.

Live stream to social media

Meanwhile, XbotGo Chameleon makes sharing footage of live training sessions and games simple. It integrates with popular streaming platforms, such as YouTube, XbotGo Live, Facebook, Game Changer, and others.

This feature is helpful for serious athletes who want to share footage of live events with their followers. For me, I’ll have to wait until I’m further along with my swing practice.

Video a 360° panorama

One of my favorite features of the XbotGo Chameleon is the 360° panoramic subject tracking feature. It lets me video my putting game in 360°. That way, I can move freely around the putting green and still expect the camera to capture my movements.

Plus, the 360° field of view ensures my videos are more immersive and dynamic. It gives me all the details of my play and allows me to see all the factors that influenced my performance.

This feature is also great for dancers, figure skaters, and track and field events—any player who wants to get a full view of their performance.

Easy setup and long battery life

I’m happy to report that the XbotGo Chameleon’s setup process takes less than a minute. Likewise, learning how to use it takes as little as 3 minutes. These thoughtful features ensure I don’t waste time setting up the camera and can spend more time playing.

What’s more, the 7500 mAh battery offers serious power. It gives me over 8 hours of use, which lasts for about 4 golf practice sessions or a couple of kids’ basketball games. So I don’t have to recharge constantly.

Improve your athletic performance with the XbotGo Chameleon

As someone who wants to improve her athletic performance in a specific sport, I find the XbotGo Chameleon an instrumental tool. It helps me analyze my performance and make adjustments to get better.

The device is super versatile and can capture many sports including basketball, soccer, football, baseball, track and field, lacrosse, rugby…the list could go on and on. Likewise, it can focus on one or 2 players and capture an entire sports game.

If you want to improve in a sport or push your performance to the next level, capturing your movements is a must. Therefore, I wholeheartedly recommend the XbotGo Chameleon as an effective, worthwhile learning tool for sports!

Preorder the XbotGo Chameleon for just $259 on Kickstarter!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
