ZippGuard secures your belongings so you can enjoy your adventure

ZippGuard keeps your belongings secure

Protect your belongings from pickpockets with the ZippGuard. This patent-pending travel lock adds security to zippered pockets, letting you enjoy your trip. It even works as a child safety lock.

Every seasoned traveler is wary of pickpocket theft. Tourists are a target for thieves everywhere, especially in busy areas like attractions and major cities.

So it’s best to stay on guard and plan ahead. And that’s where the ZippGuard travel lock can help. Created by an adventurer who has been targeted by pickpockets, this adaptable lock protects your zippered bags.

Protect yourself from pickpocket theft

Surveys suggest that millions of pickpocket crimes occur in Europe each year. It’s a frightening thought, especially if you travel with important documents and credit cards.

So personal theft is something to think about when planning your trip. Primarily, pickpockets work in crowded areas like public transport, busy streets, malls, pubs, and local points of interest—all areas you’ll want to be in.

So what’s a savvy traveler to do?

Secure zippered compartments in public spaces

Thieves are only successful if they quickly open your bag and remove valuables without attracting your attention. So zippered bags are one of the items they go for since the mechanism opens smoothly and silently. A simple hand movement is all it takes for them to pull it open and remove things like your wallet and phone.

The ZippGuard helps by effectively locking your zippered bag. In fact, this travel lock works like a child safety lock on a standard pill bottle.

It jams your zipper, preventing it from opening unless you press it a particular way. This makes a quick opening of your purse, bag, or backpack impossible for potential thieves.

Install the ZippGuard in 6 simple steps

What’s more, the ZippGuard installs easily. It takes just 6 steps to place on your zippered bag or compartment. And, to help you set it all up, the company has a helpful installation video on its Kickstarter page.

The lock arrives assembled, so you just follow the steps. And, since it installs so quickly, you won’t have to waste valuable time during your trip.

Meanwhile, the benefit of using the ZippGuard is huge. You can enjoy the sights without worrying about your money, passport, credit card, etc., getting stolen.

Really, the ZippGuard should be a part of your everyday carry!

Safeguard children from hazardous items

Small children are naturally curious—it’s how they learn! Unfortunately, this means they’re likely to explore zippered bags containing dangerous items like medicines, cosmetics, razors, and nail clippers.

Moreover, according to the US Poison Control, nearly 1 million children are exposed to poison yearly, and personal care products and cosmetics are some of the most common culprits.

Your family doesn’t have to be part of the statistic when you have the ZippGuard travel lock. Simply place it on travel cosmetic bags to prevent your little one from reaching hazardous items in the first place.

Then, you can prepare for your day without worrying about your kids touching something they shouldn’t. This lock is also a great way to secure dangerous products from kids on a daily basis.

Use this bag lock on any zipped compartment

So what bags support the ZippGuard? According to the company’s Kickstarter page, the product works on any zippered compartment.

That means backpacks, fanny packs, purses, laptop bags, duffle bags, etc., are all fair game. The gadget is versatile and adaptable to nearly any zipper.

Add a discreet security lock to your bags

What’s more, the ZippGuard isn’t noticeable on your bag. Since it attaches under the zip, no one will notice that you added an extra safety feature to your purse.

This allows you to wear and carry your bag as usual for any occasion. So you could easily attach it to your work laptop bag for additional security during commutes.

Choose a high-quality patent-pending safety lock

When buying safety gadgets for travel, selecting those with high-quality materials and designs is best. With its reliable, patent-pending lock mechanism, this travel lock definitely ticks those boxes.

Then, the high-strength aluminum clamp, compressible inner rubber teeth, and rugged Durethan body all ensure it survives your adventures.

Relax during your travels with the ZippGuard

Tourists are common pickpocket targets. But you don’t have to be a victim. Adding the ZippGuard can prevent thieves from opening your bags and lifting their contents.

What’s more, the ZippGuard also locks bags from the tiny pickpockets that live with you—your kids. Keeping a ZippGuard on zippered cosmetic bags can prevent your little ones from getting their hands on dangerous items.

Want to add an extra safety feature to your bags? Help bring the ZippGuard to life by preordering it for about $16 on its Kickstarter campaign.

What do you love about this product? Let us know!