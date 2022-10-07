The CIGA Design Series U Blue Planet keeps a little Earth on your wrist

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Want a new mechanical watch for your collection? Check out the beautiful U Blue Planet mechanical watch by CIGA Design. It boasts a unique Earth-inspired look.

CIGA Design U Blue Planet has a unique design

Feel Earth’s power when you wear the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series U Blue Planet. This Earth-inspired timepiece keeps the planet’s most beautiful features on your wrist, providing a constant reminder of what it offers.

Do you get teary-eyed while watching David Attenborough’s Blue Planet? Then the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series U Blue Planet might be your next favorite watch.

Featuring microcarved miniatures of Earth’s mountains, oceans, and landscapes, it keeps the environment at the forefront of its design.

CIGA Design U Blue Planet Mechanical Watch in scenarios

Take responsibility for the planet

You love the Earth and everything it offers. Similarly, the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series U Blue Planet inspires us to be the change we want to see.

Featuring microcarved replicas of some of the Earth’s most beautiful natural elements, this lovely watch encourages wears to remember what they share and what they must protect. With this clear, miniature blue Earth on your wrist, it’s impossible not to be inspired by our planet’s glory.

CIGA Design U Blue Planet Mechanical Watch side view

Live in harmony with the environment

What inspired this watch? According to the company, the global pandemic of 2020 forced everyone to reflect on how we should balance our needs with the Earth’s.

So this watch takes its inspiration from our blue planet. Its dial has beautiful 3D replicas of our Earth, while the one-of-a-kind movement simulates the planet’s rotation.

CIGA Design U Blue Planet Mechanical watch front view

Check out the sundial-like watch movement

Meanwhile, the watch movement is pretty unique. While most watches have an hour hand that rotates 30° while the minute hand rotates 360°, the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series U Blue Planet is different.

Its movement is inspired by a sundial and simulates how the world rotates. According to the company, after hundreds of hours of tests and research, it learned to rotate the hour hand by 30° when the minute hand turned 390°.

This allows the hour and minute hands to rotate synchronously, taking a new approach to traditional watch movement.

Discover the innovative time pointer

The time markers on this Earth-inspired timepiece, too, are unique. It swaps traditional hour and minute hands for a static hour plate and a dynamic minute plate.

This way, only 1 pointer is needed to understand the minute and the hours. This exciting feature simulates how the Earth rotates and offers the wearer a new experience.

Go for a limited-edition version

When you wear the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series U Blue Planet‘s limited edition version, you won’t easily run into someone with the same timepiece. Only 365 sets will be produced and can be purchased starting in November or December of 2022.

The watch comes with markings that show its unique code, straps with the GPHG award logo, and a card with the designer’s signature. So it’s definitely a keepsake piece.

See the impressive design features

We mentioned the microcarved 3D dial, but that’s not all this Earth-inspired timepiece offers. Its round, 1-piece titanium alloy case has a sleek, artistic shape. It lets you enjoy both visual and tactile elements.

Moreover, the double-curved sapphire watch glass is durable and reveals the dial’s beautiful details. It represents the ideal clarity of the Earth’s atmosphere and the protection it provides us. It’s something to think about as you go for a nature hike or kayak on a lake.

Then, the deep-grooved crown exhibits fine craftsmanship and luxury mechanical aesthetics. It helps you save the time and provides for effortless winding.

Wear this watch every day

While the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series U Blue Planet is a luxury item, it’s durable enough to withstand everyday use. Because what good is a watch if you can’t wear it?

This watch has a 3 ATM waterproof rating. So it’s safe from handwashing and rain splashes. That means you can wear it to the office or go for a walk without worrying about contact with water.

And with the navy blue fluororubber strap, the watch wears comfortably. The fluororubber material allows for airflow, preventing sweat buildup on the wrist. It’s also washable, bacteria resistant, and nontoxic.

Choose a watch with eco-friendly packaging

Are you ever surprised at how much packaging you throw away when you buy something? To fit this watch’s environmental theme, its packaging is also eco-friendly. Book-shaped and made of recyclable materials, it’s gift-worthy and protects the planet.

Read our final thoughts on the Series U Blue Planet

Add this watch to your collection if you love mechanical watches and care about the environment. Its pristine, planet-inspired design looks gorgeous with any outfit and fits your values. Spur yourself and others into action with this Earth-inspired timepiece.

Want a CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series U Blue Planet for yourself? Order it for $899 on the official website. What are your favorite planet-friendly gadgets? Tell us about them in the comments.