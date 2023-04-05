Clean dishes in just 40 seconds with the Shabosh portable dishwasher

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Are you tired of washing your dishes by hand or using a bulky dishwasher? Well, the Shabosh portable dishwasher might just be the solution.

Shabosh washes dishes in as few as 40 seconds

Meet the Shabosh portable dishwasher, the ultimate solution to your dishwashing problems. This foldable dishwasher cleans dishes in as little as 40 seconds and doesn’t require plumbing or installation.

Live in an apartment without a dishwasher? Maybe you’d love a speedier way to wash plates during RV adventures. Then the Shabosh dishwasher is the gadget you’re looking for.

This new Kickstarter gadget cleans dishes in 40 seconds and folds for easy storage when you’re done. Let’s check it out!

Shabosh with dishes

Get clean dishes in 40 seconds

Tired of washing your dishes with a sponge and soap? Shabosh eliminates the task and leaves you with clean dishes in just 40 seconds. That’s right, in under a minute, you can have clean plates, bowls, glasses, and silverware.

That’s a far cry from the 30-minute or more task that you usually have after dinner. Plus, once the cleaning cycle is over, you can let your dishes air dry overnight or throughout the day.

Shabosh in a kitchen scene

Learn about the patented high-pressure wash

Wondering how this foldable dishwasher cleans so quickly and without any installation? The answer lies in the gadget’s patented high-pressure washing cycle.

It mixes soap and water, atomizing and heating it to 149°F—the optimal temperature for washing dishes. The Shabosh then dispenses the mixture through the pump system, giving you thoroughly cleaned plates and cutlery.

No plumbing is needed; all the machine requires is water from your faucet to fill the water drawer. There, the water heats for cleaning. During washing, dirty water flows out of a channel in the drawer and into the sink.

Shabosh with clean dishes

Sanitize and wash in just a few steps

Meanwhile, this foldable dishwasher is super easy to use. Simply plug it into an outlet and load your dirty dishes. Then, add your favorite dish soap to the soap drawer and run tap water into the water drawer.

After the water heats, use the high-pressure valve to rinse debris off plates and disinfect them. That’s it. In just a few easy steps, this foldable dishwasher provides you with squeaky-clean plates without the use of a traditional dishwasher.

Clean dishes in any space

One of Shabosh’s most important features is its compact, folding design. About the size of a laptop, this kitchen gadget fits compact cooking spaces and even RV kitchen areas.

This means everyone can enjoy hassle-free, fast dishwashing. Moreover, the Shabosh dishwasher folds when you’re done using it. So you can totally keep it under your kitchen sink or in a cupboard.

And, since no plumbing is required, this foldable dishwasher is the ultimate camping gadget. It truly cleans dishes in any space.

Save water with this eco-friendly dishwasher

Not only that, but the Shabosh dishwasher also helps make your kitchen more sustainable. In fact, the company says its dishwasher uses 80% less water (1 load requires only 3 liters of water) and 70 times less power than traditional dishwashers.

It’s a huge savings that will undoubtedly lead to reduced utility bills and a smaller environmental impact. If you’re looking to make your kitchen habits sustainable, this dishwasher is an excellent choice.

Choose a high-capacity compact dishwasher

Meanwhile, this foldable dishwasher fits a decent load of dishes. Actually, it accommodates 1 large pan, 2 flat plates, 2 soup bowls, 2 glasses, and 8–12 pieces of cutlery.

So it can handle plates from a meal for 2 people, plus the pan you cooked it in. And, since the machine works in 40 seconds, you can easily fill it with another load or 2.

Go for an affordable dishwasher

Maybe you don’t want to spend a lot of time and money outfitting a small kitchen with an appropriately sized dishwasher. With the Shabosh foldable dishwasher, you don’t have to.

This unique gadget is super affordable, and you don’t have to remodel your kitchen and take up cabinet space to use it.

Clean your dishes the mess-free way

The Shabosh portable dishwasher is a game-changer when it comes to cleaning dishes. It’s impressive how this clever gadget can clean dirty plates in as few as 40 seconds!

It also uses less water and power than the typical dishwasher, saving you money and supporting sustainability. Additionally, with no installation or plumbing needed, it’s perfect for apartments, travel, and home use. With the Shabosh portable dishwasher, you get a mess-free way to clean your dishes without breaking the bank.

Preorder your Shabosh portable dishwasher on Kickstarter today for about $109. What do you love about this gadget? Let us know in the comment section below.