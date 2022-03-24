Create the ultimate boss dog family with this fun canine-based card game

Looking for a fun addition to your family game night? Check out Boss Dog. It combines crime, strategy, and cannoli.

Boss Dog game box

Love food, dogs, and games? Then you’ll have so much fun playing the Boss Dog. This canine-based card game combines adorable dog characters, tasty cannoli, and clever strategy.

You can never have too many family-friendly card games like the Boss Dog. In this Godfather-inspired card game with dogs, it’s the cute pups who are the criminals. And their crime is stealing food from restaurants and shops around the country.

Impress the Boss Dog and join the family by collecting, feeding, and stealing each other’s dogs.

Boss Dog dog cards

Learn your object

Every game has an object, and in the Boss Dog, it’s to feed and recruit your mob-dog team and become the largest Dog Boss family before someone draws the Fughgettaboudit card.

So you’ll need to collect dog mobsters, steal, and feed your opponents’ dogs so that your family is the largest when the game is over.

Boss Dog food cards

Start playing this canine-filled card game

To begin playing, you’ll choose a Boss Dog card. This is the character you have to impress throughout this canine-based card game. The boss dogs have cool, mobster-inspired names like The Dog Father or the GoodFella.

Then, each player gets 4 playing cards and 1 dog card. You’ll take 1 card from the deck when it’s your turn and then play 1 card.

When you play a card, you can place a food card next to your dog, thwart another player’s dog with a “garbage” card, play an action card, or discard a card.

Boss Dog boss dog cards

Earn points for collecting dogs

Meanwhile, each dog card has a point value. When you place enough food cards next to a dog card to match its point level, you can collect it.

When you collect the dog, you earn its points. You’ll then work on adding more dogs to your family.

Boss Dog food and garbage cards

Watch out for family members with garbage cards

But Boss Dog isn’t just about feeding cute yet criminal canines. There’s also some strategy involved because your opponents could defuse your dog with a garbage card.

While dog mobsters love Nonna’s cannoli and homemade ravioli, they’re less inclined to to eat a puddle of gelato.

Other players could also send hit your dog with a tomato card or even steal it, delaying your efforts at accumulating the largest dog boss family.

End the game by drawing a Fuhgettaboudit card

The game ends when someone draws the Fuhgettaboudit card. Then, the player with the largest dog family wins the game. Capiche?

Go for a game that’s easy to learn

When you sit down to play a game with family and friends, you probably don’t want to spend 20 minutes or more trying to figure out the rules.

No, you want to start playing as soon as possible. And that’s exactly what you get with this canine-based card game because it’s quick to learn. So much so that it’s suitable for players aged 7 and up.

Enjoy the fast gameplay

According to reviews on the game’s Kickstarter page, this game can get pretty fast-paced with lots of back and forth and ferocious competition. The simple but engaging gameplay is surprisingly strategic, which gets everyone involved.

Support a game that’s been tested

A company that was started by a family of 5 during the pandemic, Boss Dog Games is on a mission to create great games that make people laugh. In doing so, they’ve play-tested the game over and over.

This way, you can be sure that gamers of all kinds will have a great time playing this canine-based dog game.

Check out the artwork in this family-friendly card game

Not only is this game incredibly fun to play, but its cards are also beautiful. The dog character cards each have their own endearing personality, and the food cards also boast delicious illustrations of classic Italian dishes.

Read our final thoughts

If you’re looking to add to your family game night, Boss Dog is a great choice. It’s easy to learn and fun to play for people of all ages.

Help bring Boss Dog to life by preordering it on Kickstarter for $20. Do you have any family-friendly card games to recommend? Tell us about them in the comments.

