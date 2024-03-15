4 Cryptocurrency trends for 2024 and beyond

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 15, 2024, 1:00 am EDT under Tech News,

Looking to invest in cryptocurrency in 2024? Don't miss this blog. We're covering the latest crypto-investment trends to keep you informed.

4 Cryptocurrency trends for 2024 and beyond
How to maximize your cryptocurrency investments in 2024 (Image Credit: Michael Wuensch, Pixabay)

Keeping up with the latest developments in the cryptocurrency market is handy for investors looking to maximize their investments. Doing so enables you to make smart investment choices while maximizing profits. For that reason, we’re highlighting the top 4 cryptocurrency trends for 2024.

Yes, from spot Bitcoin ETFs to CBDCs, we’re covering the newest ways to capitalize on crypto. Keep reading if you want to invest in digital currencies or diversify your current investments.

1. Spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)

, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 11 new Bitcoin ETFs. A spot Bitcoin ETF is an investment vehicle that exposes average investors to Bitcoin’s price movements in their usual brokerage accounts.

These ETFs are available on various conventional platforms that provide popular services such as automated investing, stock trading, and more.

Putting your money in spot Bitcoin ETFs varies from purchasing Bitcoins directly. When you invest in Bitcoin EFTs, you don’t possess the digital coin outright.

Also, financial institutions charge fees for managing and trading Bitcoin ETFs. By contrast, those who directly pay only a transaction fee with no investment management costs.

Ethereum, Bitcoin, Ripple image (Image Credits: Vkombajn, Pixabay)

2. Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is a blanket term for public blockchain financial services, particularly Ethereum. It’s an emerging trend gaining popularity as a new method of completing transactions without the need for middlemen or intermediaries.

DeFi is developed on the blockchain technology and provides several benefits in the cryptocurrency world.

  • Smart contracts facilitating transactions: Besides cutting costs and increasing efficiency, self-executing contracts also democratize the financial system by allowing anybody to develop, execute, and verify transactions, regardless of their economic status or location.
  • Democratization of finance: With DeFi, anyone with an internet connection can access financial services and products, eliminating exclusionary practices and geographic barriers usually seen in conventional banking systems.
  • Potential for improved privacy and security: DeFi applications are established on blockchain technology, which makes transactions transparent and available for anyone to audit. The fact that transactions are peer-to-peer gives users complete control over their personal details and assets.
  • DeFi provides fast, efficient transactions: DeFi runs around the clock, promoting instant, flawless transactions, which come in handy for cross-border transactions.
Cryptocurrency trading (Image Credit: Sergei Tokmakov, Pixabay)

3. Tokenization

Tokenization is a disruptive theory that has earned a lot of traction in recent years, and it involves converting asset ownership assets into distinct digital assets known as tokens. The tokens are digital representations of intangible or tangible assets, which range from voting rights and company shares to real estate and artwork.

Tokenization has revolutionized how people perceive ownership, engage in crypto investments, and safeguard valuable assets. Tokenization in blockchain opens the underlying assets up to a broad audience, and the fact that blockchain is global provides a wider geographic reach.

A cryptocurrency trading app (Image Credit: Sergei Tokmakov, Pixabay)

4. Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

CBDCs are digital currencies that a country’s central bank issues. They’re the same as cryptos, except that their value is set by the central bank and commensurate with a country’s fiat currency.

, and over 100 are in the exploration stage. Central Bank Digital Currencies help lower the risks of using digital currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Cryptos are highly volatile, and their values constantly fluctuate, causing severe financial stress and impacting an economy’s stability. CBDCs are issued by the central bank and controlled by the government, providing a secure option for exchanging digital currencies.

Endnote

Keeping up with new cryptocurrency trends helps investors make informed investing choices while minimizing risk. Familiarize yourself with trends for 2024 and beyond.

Tech News

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
AOHi The Future Starship review: it powers your devices while recharging itself
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

AOHi The Future Starship review: it powers your devices while recharging itself

My power bank is always out of power when I need it most. Yes, its battery is reliably at 4% when I’m packing for an international trip or heading out the door for a coffee shop work session. But now..
LEFEET P1 underwater scooter: ideal for exploring shipwrecks and caves
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

LEFEET P1 underwater scooter: ideal for exploring shipwrecks and caves

I live near the sea and try to explore the depths whenever I can. Over the years, I’ve found that an underwater scooter is an excellent way to cover more mileage while I’m beneath the waves. So I was thrilled..
What is OSS in telecom? Information, benefits & product examples
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

What is OSS in telecom? Information, benefits & product examples

What is OSS in telecom? OSS stands for Operational Support Systems. These software systems enable efficient and effective management of telecommunications services and network management. Telecommunications operators use such solutions. Today, many options make it easier to manage and connect..
HeatsBox Go review: this heated lunch box warms your meals in 15–25 minutes
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

HeatsBox Go review: this heated lunch box warms your meals in 15–25 minutes

If I’m on the go all day, I hit up McDonald’s or Panera for lunch. Lately, however, I’ve been trying to cook more of my food at home. The trouble is, bringing casseroles and other cooked dishes with me has..
MWC Barcelona 2024: flying taxis, bendable phones & so much more
Tech News
By Paul Panteleimonitis

MWC Barcelona 2024: flying taxis, bendable phones & so much more

As chief business development officer (CBDO) of Gadget Flow, I love witnessing new tech releases to the consumer market. At MWC 2024, I got the chance to experience firsthand some of the latest ideas and innovations that will impact our..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

These 6 technologies give your business 5-star customer service ratings
Tech News
By Philip Piletic

These 6 technologies give your business 5-star customer service ratings

Years ago, all it took to run a successful business was an innovative product that customers wanted. After that, everything else was secondary. You could succeed with relatively high prices. You could even get by with subpar customer service technologies...
A guide to roaming: how to stay connected without overpaying
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

A guide to roaming: how to stay connected without overpaying

Staying connected to your friends and loved ones you travel is important. Doing so will improve communication, navigation, and safety. It also helps you get important information and share experiences in real time. And that’s why we’re presenting you with..
The Crowdfunding Formula review: amplifying innovation through strategic collaboration with Gadget Flow
Marketing Tips
By Madhurima Nag

The Crowdfunding Formula review: amplifying innovation through strategic collaboration with Gadget Flow

Crowdfunding has revolutionized how innovators bring their products to market. The Crowdfunding Formula (TCF) is an ally in this financial renaissance. At Gadget Flow, a platform with a keen eye for groundbreaking technology, we’ve observed firsthand the significant impact of..
Best of MWC 2024: HONOR AI phones, Lenovo transparent laptop, and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best of MWC 2024: HONOR AI phones, Lenovo transparent laptop, and more

MWC 2024 is well underway in Barcelona. My team members are on the floor, scouting the latest products and tech innovations to share with you. And you won’t be disappointed. Tech companies have had some pretty big announcements this week...
Coming up at MWC 2024: Honor’s futuristic eye-tracking tech in the Magic6 Pro
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coming up at MWC 2024: Honor’s futuristic eye-tracking tech in the Magic6 Pro

Ahead of the Honor Magic6 Pro launch at MWC 2024, Honor shows off its futuristic eye-tracking tech with Autocar in a video released earlier this week. The video demonstrates how Honor’s new technology can start and move a car. Sounds..
Petastream S20 review: this app-free wireless speaker eliminates password hassle
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Petastream S20 review: this app-free wireless speaker eliminates password hassle

When I’m playing music at home, I want to enjoy the moment, not deal with connecting my speaker to an app. But that’s what happens. So, when this app-free wireless speaker appeared on my review list, I was intrigued. Keep..