Finally, there’s a woman’s workwear line that combines style with performance

Frustrated by the lack of professional workwear options for women? Check out the llowel inclusive quality workwear line.

Get workwear that fits your professional goals and style when you go for llowel quality workwear. This new women’s workwear line looks great and stands up to a day on-site, at the studio, in a workshop, and more.

Maybe you’re an artist who welds. Or perhaps you’re an architect who inspects construction sites daily. Regardless, when you’re a woman in an artisan field, you need clothing that can handle on-site work and look good. But the trouble is, there aren’t many options on the market that do both.

And that’s where llowel quality workwear comes in. This line of workwear apparel for women combines thoughtful designs with high-quality, functional materials in an inclusive range of sizes. Let’s check it out.

This workwear line for women fulfills a need in the market

If you’re a woman who works in a hands-on field, your professional clothing options include bulky work suits originally designed for men or stylish apparel that’s not as durable.

For the many women who work as designers, engineers, horticulturists, etc., that’s an issue. And it’s the driving inspiration for the founders of llowel quality workwear.

Their search for high-quality, professional-looking workwear in their fields was exhausting. They were also disheartened to find that clothing companies had no real vision for women in the industry.

So it’s something they decided to change. Taking inspiration from the Lowell Mill Girls, the first union for working women in the United States, the founders created their line of workwear for women.

The brand emphasizes fit and funtionality

With this woman’s workwear line, you won’t have to arrive at the worksite in bulky, unimaginative clothes that restrict your movement. The creators of this woman’s workwear have spent many hours focusing on the line’s fit and performance.

So their first workwear kit, The llowel Uniform, moves with you and feels comfortable on. What’s more, the clothing looks professional; you’ll feel ready for on-site meetings with your clients.

Inclusive women’s sizes provide comfort

No matter your body type, you want to be comfortable and look professional at work. Don’t worry; the founders of llowel quality workwear understand.

They’ve worked extensively on making their clothing line size-inclusive, focusing on a wide range of sizes that match everyone.

Tests ensure the gear’s durability

To ensure their brand’s durability and quality, the company is currently establishing physical protocols for testing its products with Eurofins Modern Testing Services, a regarded partner in the industry.

Sustainable materials comprise this women’s work apparel

Moreover, the team selects high-quality, sustainable materials for its women’s workwear line. For example, their tee uses only 100% organic CRS cotton, and the denim comes from responsibly-sourced cotton through Cone Denim.

The llowel Uniform is the company’s first workwear kit

The company has already designed its first workwear kit, The llowel Uniform. It has everything a woman needs for on-site work. Let’s look at each of the pieces.

The Chore Coat

The Chore Coat is a practical yet stylish outerwear coat with oversized front pockets in a durable material. Available in 5 colors, you can wear a different one every day of the week.

The Work Pant

The Work Pant features a comfortable straight-leg fit that won’t get in the way while you move around the studio. Like the Chore Coat, it also comes in 5 lovely colors.

The Button Down

A good button-down shirt is essential for creating a professional look. This one is durable and cut with a woman’s shape in mind. The white and light blue colors pair well with the Work Pant and Chore Coat.

The Teeeeeeee

Finally, the Teeeeeeee offers breezy comfort in warm conditions and on hot days. The women’s workwear line offers white, black, and blue color options.

The capsule collection launches the Kickstarter campaign

The company designed a cool capsule collection specifically for Kickstarter in honor. It includes The Longsleeve, The Dad Tee, The Bandana, The Tote, and The Beanie—all with unique designs.

Quality apparel inspires woman to reach their goals

When your work clothing is customized to your shape and looks professional, it’s easier to feel like you belong in that industry. And when you have that idea, there’s nothing that can stop you.

It’s this kind of thought that llowel quality workwear hopes to foster and support.

The made-to-order program reduces waste

Moreover, the company plans to keep its operations sustainable through a made-to-order program. This setup reduces waste since the company will produce items on a small scale.

Meanwhile, the company uses compostable poly mailers, post-consumer recycled packaging materials, and paper trim.

llowel quality workwear is a much-needed women’s workwear line. Its clothing provides style and function for women who work on-site, in a workshop, outdoors, etc. End the search for suitable work apparel for women by supporting llowel quality workwear.

Want to help make this line of women’s workwear a reality? Back its Kickstarter campaign for $35. What gear do you rely on for work as an artisan? Tell us about it in the comments.