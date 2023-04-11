The future of sustainable technology: 10 eco-friendly gadgets to watch out for

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 11, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Interested in sustainable living and eco-friendly tech? Then check out today's roundup. We're sharing 10 of the latest eco-friendly gadgets to watch.

The future of sustainable technology: 10 eco-friendly gadgets to watch out for
Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk in use

The world of sustainable technology is constantly evolving. From solar-powered chargers to composting devices, new gadgets that are also great for the environment are emerging. For that reason, today we’ve rounded up 10 eco-friendly gadgets to watch.

Related: 10 Smart home gadgets for every room in your house—from the kitchen to the bathroom

Want to tackle your home food waste? The mill Kitchen Bin offers an exciting solution. It collects, dries, and grinds your food scraps, turning them into Food Grounds that can be used for something else.

Then, you can be productive, work out, and save the planet all at once with the Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike. It uses PCR plastic in its desktop, plus your peddling power generates watts of electricity that can charge your work devices.

Let’s jump in and see how you can make a difference with your everyday tech choices.

1. The mill Kitchen Bin conserves nutrients and prevents food waste resulting from leftovers. Reserve yours for $33 on the official website.

The future of sustainable technology: 10 eco-friendly gadgets to watch out for
mill Kitchen Bin in a kitchen

Tired of looking at ugly trash cans? Check out the mill Kitchen Bin. It’s ideal for all your food scraps and helps prevent waste. You can throw your kitchen scraps in this bin without emptying it for weeks.

2. The Project Solar Power Bank 2000 long-lasting battery storage is ideal for at-home use. Buy it for $1,395 on the company website.

Project Solar Power Bank 2000 in a video

Charge your devices anytime, anywhere with the Project Solar Power Bank 2000! This powerful portable power bank has a massive capacity of 1,920 Wh (expandable to 8,064 wh) and 16 output ports. Even better, it charges in just 3.5–4 hours using a wall outlet or 3–4 hours via solar.

3. The Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk lets you generate electricity for your devices while you pedal. It’s priced at $999 on the brand’s website.

Acer eKinekt Bike Desk
Acer eKinekt BD as a home office space

The Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk, one of our top eco-friendly gadgets to watch. It lets you work productively and get a workout in at the same time. And, of course, your peddling generates electricity that you can use to charge your devices.

4. The Zendure SuperBase V plug-and-play energy storage system gives you safe energy for off-grid living. Buy it for $4,499 on Zendure’s website.

Zendure SuperBase V in a video

Rely less on the grid with the Zendure SuperBase V plug-and-play energy storage system. It uses semi-solid state batteries and has a modular design. Use it for RV trips, emergency backup, EV charging, and more.

5. The Garmin Enduro 2 ultraperformance smartwatch has up to a 46-day battery life thanks to solar harvesting. Get it for $1,099.99 on the official website.

Garmin Enduro 2
Garmin Enduro 2 on a wrist

With a battery that lasts up to 40% longer than its predecessor, the Garmin Enduro 2 ultraperformance smartwatch revolutionizes smartwatch wearing. It can run for up to 46 days without a recharge thanks to its solar harvesting feature.

6. The House of Marley Get Together Mini portable Bluetooth speaker uses sustainable materials. It costs $99.99 on the company website.

House of Marley Get Together Mini Bluetooth Speaker
House of Marley Get Together Mini with people

Choose a sustainable design for your home audio when you buy the House of Marley Get Together Mini portable Bluetooth speaker. It uses solid bamboo and eco-friendly REWIND fabric. Moreover, the speaker arrives in 100% recyclable packaging. It’s one of our favorite eco-friendly gadgets to watch.

7. The Native Union (re)Classic Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) is made of plant-based materials. Purchase it for $39.95 on the company website.

The future of sustainable technology: 10 eco-friendly gadgets to watch out for
Native Union (re)Classic Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Protect your AirPod Pro (2nd Gen) with a sustainable case, the Native Union (re)Classic Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). It has a textured design made from plant-based materials. Specifically, it uses Yatay, a material that’s handcrafted in Italy.

8. The Logitech BRIO 300 Full HD webcam uses at least 48% post-consumer recycled plastic. Get it for $69.99 on the brand’s website.

BRIO 300
Logitech BRIO 300 on a computer monitor

The Logitech BRIO 300 Full HD webcam not only makes you look great during video conferences, it is made of at least 48% recycled plastic. Its speckled design adds a stylish element to this workspace gadget.

9. The Kobo Elipsa 2E smart notebook is made of recycled and ocean-bound plastic. It’s currently sold out, but you can request availability notifications on Kobo’s website.

The future of sustainable technology: 10 eco-friendly gadgets to watch out for
Kobo Elipsa 2E on a desk

An exciting new sustainable product is the Kobo Elipsa 2E smart notebook. Its eco-friendly design gives new life to recycled and ocean-bound plastic. Plus, with its included stylus, you can write directly on eBooks and PDFs. It’s one of the best eco-friendly gadgets to watch.

10. The Lifelong Deodorant unisex deodorant applicator is refillable, reusable, and washable. Preorder it for $74 on the official website.

The future of sustainable technology: 10 eco-friendly gadgets to watch out for
Lifelong Deodorant in a bathroom

Smell fresh and clean without generating waste when you have the Lifelong Deodorant. This unisex deodorant applicator is reusable, refillable, and washable. So you don’t have to throw it away after every use. Additionally, it comes with a natural ‘powder to liquid’ deodorant.

From harnessing the power of renewable energy to reducing waste, these gadgets pave a way for a sustainable future. Which ones impressed you the most? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System can help you save money and reduce your energy consumption
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System can help you save money and reduce your energy consumption

Cut your heating and cooling costs with the AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System. With its patented Low-temperature Evolutionary Ozone (LEO) technology, this energy-efficient heating and cooling system creates a personalized bubble of temperature-controlled air. Tired of hefty electricity bills and..
The best outdoor grills for the perfect barbecue
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best outdoor grills for the perfect barbecue

Summer is on its way, so it’s time to start thinking about your summer 2023 outdoor cooking. Because there’s nothing like firing up the grill on a warm day and cooking delicious food for your friends and family. But, if..
10 Travel gadgets for a stress-free vacation
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Travel gadgets for a stress-free vacation

Are you planning your next vacation but dreading the packing and hassle? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! With these travel gadgets for a stress-free vacation, your next trip can be a relaxing, enjoyable experience. Related: Best gadgets for photographers—camera..
The best gadgets for tech lovers in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gadgets for tech lovers in 2023

It’s 2023, and the world of technology is moving at a dizzying pace. The gadgets we use today are smarter, sleeker, and more powerful than ever. As a tech enthusiast, you’re always on the lookout for the best gadgets for..
The best gaming monitors for smoother and faster gameplay
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gaming monitors for smoother and faster gameplay

Are you tired of lag and stuttering while you play your favorite games? If so, it might be time to upgrade to a better gaming monitor. A high-quality gaming monitor can improve your experience significantly, offering smoother gameplay, better graphics,..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The Tricorder.Zero combines 7 sensors to send accurate data to healthcare providers and trainers
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Tricorder.Zero combines 7 sensors to send accurate data to healthcare providers and trainers

Track your health and fitness with the Tricorder.Zero. This health and fitness tracker features 7 integrated sensors, including an otoscope, an infrared thermometer, a pulse oximeter, a stethoscope, an EKG, and more. Want to track your health and share your..
Unleash your inner engineer with the AOHi The Future Eternal City wireless charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Unleash your inner engineer with the AOHi The Future Eternal City wireless charger

Transform your workspace into a futuristic cyberpunk dream with the AOHi The Future Eternal City. This DIY wireless charger has a fun structure that you can put together and take apart. Plus, it charges multiple devices. Want to make your..
Best gadgets for photographers—camera gear & accessories to try in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets for photographers—camera gear & accessories to try in 2023

Whether you’re a professional shutterbug or a hobbyist who loves capturing the world, the best gadgets for photographers can take your skills to the next level. In fact, from advanced cameras with high-quality lenses to portable cameras that make on-the-go..
Smart security: The best AI-powered home security gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart security: The best AI-powered home security gadgets

There’s nothing more important than feeling safe in your own home. Luckily, having the right gadgets in place can give you peace of mind and help prevent potential break-ins. That’s why it makes sense to fill your home with the..
Clean dishes in just 40 seconds with the Shabosh portable dishwasher
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Clean dishes in just 40 seconds with the Shabosh portable dishwasher

Meet the Shabosh portable dishwasher, the ultimate solution to your dishwashing problems. This foldable dishwasher cleans dishes in as little as 40 seconds and doesn’t require plumbing or installation. Live in an apartment without a dishwasher? Maybe you’d love a..
Smart lighting and sound systems: 10 office gadgets for a better work environment
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart lighting and sound systems: 10 office gadgets for a better work environment

In today’s modern and fast-paced work environment, creating a productive and comfortable workspace is essential. Smart lighting and sound systems have revolutionized the way we work, making it easier to concentrate and stay focused. With an abundance of gadgets available,..