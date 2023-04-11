The future of sustainable technology: 10 eco-friendly gadgets to watch out for

Interested in sustainable living and eco-friendly tech? Then check out today's roundup. We're sharing 10 of the latest eco-friendly gadgets to watch.

Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk in use

The world of sustainable technology is constantly evolving. From solar-powered chargers to composting devices, new gadgets that are also great for the environment are emerging. For that reason, today we’ve rounded up 10 eco-friendly gadgets to watch.

Want to tackle your home food waste? The mill Kitchen Bin offers an exciting solution. It collects, dries, and grinds your food scraps, turning them into Food Grounds that can be used for something else.

Then, you can be productive, work out, and save the planet all at once with the Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike. It uses PCR plastic in its desktop, plus your peddling power generates watts of electricity that can charge your work devices.

Let’s jump in and see how you can make a difference with your everyday tech choices.

1. The mill Kitchen Bin conserves nutrients and prevents food waste resulting from leftovers. Reserve yours for $33 on the official website.

mill Kitchen Bin in a kitchen

Tired of looking at ugly trash cans? Check out the mill Kitchen Bin. It’s ideal for all your food scraps and helps prevent waste. You can throw your kitchen scraps in this bin without emptying it for weeks.

2. The Project Solar Power Bank 2000 long-lasting battery storage is ideal for at-home use. Buy it for $1,395 on the company website.

Project Solar Power Bank 2000 in a video

Charge your devices anytime, anywhere with the Project Solar Power Bank 2000! This powerful portable power bank has a massive capacity of 1,920 Wh (expandable to 8,064 wh) and 16 output ports. Even better, it charges in just 3.5–4 hours using a wall outlet or 3–4 hours via solar.

3. The Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk lets you generate electricity for your devices while you pedal. It’s priced at $999 on the brand’s website.

Acer eKinekt BD as a home office space

The Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk, one of our top eco-friendly gadgets to watch. It lets you work productively and get a workout in at the same time. And, of course, your peddling generates electricity that you can use to charge your devices.

4. The Zendure SuperBase V plug-and-play energy storage system gives you safe energy for off-grid living. Buy it for $4,499 on Zendure’s website.

Zendure SuperBase V in a video

Rely less on the grid with the Zendure SuperBase V plug-and-play energy storage system. It uses semi-solid state batteries and has a modular design. Use it for RV trips, emergency backup, EV charging, and more.

5. The Garmin Enduro 2 ultraperformance smartwatch has up to a 46-day battery life thanks to solar harvesting. Get it for $1,099.99 on the official website.

Garmin Enduro 2 on a wrist

With a battery that lasts up to 40% longer than its predecessor, the Garmin Enduro 2 ultraperformance smartwatch revolutionizes smartwatch wearing. It can run for up to 46 days without a recharge thanks to its solar harvesting feature.

6. The House of Marley Get Together Mini portable Bluetooth speaker uses sustainable materials. It costs $99.99 on the company website.

House of Marley Get Together Mini with people

Choose a sustainable design for your home audio when you buy the House of Marley Get Together Mini portable Bluetooth speaker. It uses solid bamboo and eco-friendly REWIND fabric. Moreover, the speaker arrives in 100% recyclable packaging. It’s one of our favorite eco-friendly gadgets to watch.

7. The Native Union (re)Classic Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) is made of plant-based materials. Purchase it for $39.95 on the company website.

Native Union (re)Classic Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Protect your AirPod Pro (2nd Gen) with a sustainable case, the Native Union (re)Classic Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). It has a textured design made from plant-based materials. Specifically, it uses Yatay, a material that’s handcrafted in Italy.

8. The Logitech BRIO 300 Full HD webcam uses at least 48% post-consumer recycled plastic. Get it for $69.99 on the brand’s website.

Logitech BRIO 300 on a computer monitor

The Logitech BRIO 300 Full HD webcam not only makes you look great during video conferences, it is made of at least 48% recycled plastic. Its speckled design adds a stylish element to this workspace gadget.

9. The Kobo Elipsa 2E smart notebook is made of recycled and ocean-bound plastic. It’s currently sold out, but you can request availability notifications on Kobo’s website.

Kobo Elipsa 2E on a desk

An exciting new sustainable product is the Kobo Elipsa 2E smart notebook. Its eco-friendly design gives new life to recycled and ocean-bound plastic. Plus, with its included stylus, you can write directly on eBooks and PDFs. It’s one of the best eco-friendly gadgets to watch.

10. The Lifelong Deodorant unisex deodorant applicator is refillable, reusable, and washable. Preorder it for $74 on the official website.

Lifelong Deodorant in a bathroom

Smell fresh and clean without generating waste when you have the Lifelong Deodorant. This unisex deodorant applicator is reusable, refillable, and washable. So you don’t have to throw it away after every use. Additionally, it comes with a natural ‘powder to liquid’ deodorant.

From harnessing the power of renewable energy to reducing waste, these gadgets pave a way for a sustainable future. Which ones impressed you the most? Let us know!

