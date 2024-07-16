UB+ dB1 doubleBASS review: a portable party speaker for impressive audio

Looking for a portable party speaker that packs a punch? Check out the UB+ dB1 doubleBASS—it’s compact, durable, and delivers impressive sound!

This speaker plays bass you can feel!

If you think you might need to splurge on your next portable party speaker, the UB+ dB1 doubleBASS has a few surprises in store. When I’m checking out speakers, along with the price, I always start with how portable they are and how long the battery lasts.

I’m a big fan of rechargeable batteries for beach days or park picnics. I also love speakers that are compact enough to carry around easily. Whether you’re heading to a friend’s party, going camping, or just enjoying a sunny afternoon outside, a lightweight, easy-to-transport speaker can really make a difference.

The dB1 doubleBASS offers not only portability but also the durability and performance you’d expect from a high-end model, without the steep price. Let’s dive into what makes this speaker a top pick for all your outdoor and on-the-go audio needs.

A portable design

When it’s chilly, my family and I barely use our speaker. But once the weather warms up, it’s the right time to bring some tunes to the gadget while relaxing or enjoying a meal. We even pack the speaker for our holidays if we stay in an apartment.

Portable Bluetooth speakers are a super easy and budget-friendly way to share your favorite audio content, whether you’re enjoying time indoors, relaxing in your backyard, or partying at the beach. The dB1 doubleBASS’s Bluetooth 5.3 makes it incredibly portable and rugged enough to take on any adventure.

Weighing 6.1 pounds, this portable party speaker is still quite manageable, thanks to the leather strap. To assemble it, all you’ve to do is stretch the leather belt on both sides and slide the bullet belt holder into the slit opening of the leather belt.

Concerning placement, set the dB1 near the tripod stand. The base plate’s magnetic field will pull the speaker in for a snug fit. You’ll know it’s secure when you hear a little click. And just like that, you’re all set!

A useful companion app

Pairing the dB1 doubleBASS with the UB+ Seek app makes it incredibly easy to use. The app unlocks the speaker’s full potential, allowing you to sync and manage connections between your computer, smartphone, or TV in any room. Customize your sound with the equalizer and control everything right from your phone. My favorite part? Seamless switching and connectivity with the UB+ Seek app.

Next, it has an IPX5 rating, so it’s splash-proof and can handle rain and sweat. You can wash it under the tap or use it in the shower, but it’s not meant for swimming or full submersion. Also, it’s not protected against dust.

A long-lasting battery life

UB+ says its speaker’s 2,500 mAh battery can give you up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 2 weeks in standby mode. In my experience, the actual battery life can vary depending on the volume, type of music, temperature, and how you’re using it.

Additionally, the Lithium-ion/polymer battery ensures long-lasting playtime and is both eco-friendly and cost-effective since it can be recharged multiple times. If you’ve not used it for a while, just remember to charge it every 3 months. Charging takes 5-8 hours.

Premium audio quality (Bluetooth party speaker)

One big difference between headphones and speakers is how they affect your body. Speakers let you feel the sound as vibrations throughout your body, not just in your ears. This is especially important for low frequencies, which really make a difference in how you perceive sound. The dB1 doubleBASS has a frequency response of 40Hz-20kHz, meaning it naturally starts to drop off at 40Hz on the low end and 20kHz on the high end. So, even if it’s supposed to handle 30Hz, it won’t, and that’s perfectly fine.

This portable party speaker is packed with a 4.5-inch woofer, a large 35mm voice driver, a tweeter, and a robust 90mm magnet. This setup enhances every detail in your music and keeps the sound perfectly balanced across pitch, tone, and rhythm. Imagine having 2 great stereo speakers in one! With 2 tweeters for those high notes and 2 woofers for the deep bass, this speaker delivers the clear, powerful sound you’d expect from a high-quality small stereo system.

Here’s a useful tip from my experience: For indoor events, aim for around 5 watts of power per person. So, with the dB1 doubleBASS, which has a maximum output power of 40 watts, you can comfortably cover up to 8 people.

Besides, this portable party speaker’s spherical design means no parallel walls or sharp edges to mess with the soundwaves. This makes the sound smoother, with a wider and more 3-dimensional feel, so it really feels like the artist is there in the room with you.

An affordable price

When you spend a bit more on speakers, you usually get a major boost in quality and materials. So, when you go from a $50 pair to a $300 one, you’ll notice all those little details in your music. The sound will become more immersive, as if you’re actually in the studio or at a live show. You’ll also get deeper bass and a richer overall sound, making your listening experience feel more authentic.

As you increase your budget, you’re not just getting better sound but also advanced engineering. But if all you want is to really feel the music, do you need to spend extra? At $299, I rank the UB+ dB1 doubleBASS among the best affordable speakers as it offers great value for money.

The bottom line

To wrap it up, the dB1 doubleBASS is a reasonable choice for anyone who enjoys excellent music on the go. It’s portable and rugged and pairs easily with devices through a handy app. With around 20 hours of battery life and an IPX5 rating, it’s splash-proof and perfect for backyard jams or informal gatherings.

Whether you’re chilling at home or out on an adventure, this portable party speaker delivers impressive audio quality at a budget-friendly price.

Snag yours today ($299) and enjoy great sound wherever you go!