UB+ dB1 doubleBASS review: a portable party speaker for impressive audio

By Grigor Baklajyan on Jul 16, 2024, 9:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Looking for a portable party speaker that packs a punch? Check out the UB+ dB1 doubleBASS—it’s compact, durable, and delivers impressive sound!

UB+ dB1 doubleBASS review: a portable party speaker for impressive audio
This speaker plays bass you can feel!

If you think you might need to splurge on your next portable party speaker, the UB+ dB1 doubleBASS has a few surprises in store. When I’m checking out speakers, along with the price, I always start with how portable they are and how long the battery lasts.

I’m a big fan of rechargeable batteries for beach days or park picnics. I also love speakers that are compact enough to carry around easily. Whether you’re heading to a friend’s party, going camping, or just enjoying a sunny afternoon outside, a lightweight, easy-to-transport speaker can really make a difference.

The dB1 doubleBASS offers not only portability but also the durability and performance you’d expect from a high-end model, without the steep price. Let’s dive into what makes this speaker a top pick for all your outdoor and on-the-go audio needs.

UB+ dB1 doubleBASS in a video

A portable design

When it’s chilly, my family and I barely use our speaker. But once the weather warms up, it’s the right time to bring some tunes to the gadget while relaxing or enjoying a meal. We even pack the speaker for our holidays if we stay in an apartment.

Portable Bluetooth speakers are a super easy and budget-friendly way to share your favorite audio content, whether you’re enjoying time indoors, relaxing in your backyard, or partying at the beach. The dB1 doubleBASS’s Bluetooth 5.3 makes it incredibly portable and rugged enough to take on any adventure.

Weighing 6.1 pounds, this portable party speaker is still quite manageable, thanks to the leather strap. To assemble it, all you’ve to do is stretch the leather belt on both sides and slide the bullet belt holder into the slit opening of the leather belt.

Concerning placement, set the dB1 near the tripod stand. The base plate’s magnetic field will pull the speaker in for a snug fit. You’ll know it’s secure when you hear a little click. And just like that, you’re all set!

dB1 doubleBASS in color options

A useful companion app

Pairing the dB1 doubleBASS with the UB+ Seek app makes it incredibly easy to use. The app unlocks the speaker’s full potential, allowing you to sync and manage connections between your computer, smartphone, or TV in any room. Customize your sound with the equalizer and control everything right from your phone. My favorite part? Seamless switching and connectivity with the UB+ Seek app.

Next, it has an IPX5 rating, so it’s splash-proof and can handle rain and sweat. You can wash it under the tap or use it in the shower, but it’s not meant for swimming or full submersion. Also, it’s not protected against dust.

A long-lasting battery life

UB+ says its speaker’s 2,500 mAh battery can give you up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 2 weeks in standby mode. In my experience, the actual battery life can vary depending on the volume, type of music, temperature, and how you’re using it.

Additionally, the Lithium-ion/polymer battery ensures long-lasting playtime and is both eco-friendly and cost-effective since it can be recharged multiple times. If you’ve not used it for a while, just remember to charge it every 3 months. Charging takes 5-8 hours.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is UB-DB-Artistic-Double-Bass-Portable-Speaker-04-1024x576.jpg
dB1 doubleBASS in lifestyle scenes

Premium audio quality (Bluetooth party speaker)

One big difference between headphones and speakers is how they affect your body. Speakers let you feel the sound as vibrations throughout your body, not just in your ears. This is especially important for low frequencies, which really make a difference in how you perceive sound. The dB1 doubleBASS has a frequency response of 40Hz-20kHz, meaning it naturally starts to drop off at 40Hz on the low end and 20kHz on the high end. So, even if it’s supposed to handle 30Hz, it won’t, and that’s perfectly fine.

This portable party speaker is packed with a 4.5-inch woofer, a large 35mm voice driver, a tweeter, and a robust 90mm magnet. This setup enhances every detail in your music and keeps the sound perfectly balanced across pitch, tone, and rhythm. Imagine having 2 great stereo speakers in one! With 2 tweeters for those high notes and 2 woofers for the deep bass, this speaker delivers the clear, powerful sound you’d expect from a high-quality small stereo system.

Here’s a useful tip from my experience: For indoor events, aim for around 5 watts of power per person. So, with the dB1 doubleBASS, which has a maximum output power of 40 watts, you can comfortably cover up to 8 people.

Besides, this portable party speaker’s spherical design means no parallel walls or sharp edges to mess with the soundwaves. This makes the sound smoother, with a wider and more 3-dimensional feel, so it really feels like the artist is there in the room with you.

An affordable price

When you spend a bit more on speakers, you usually get a major boost in quality and materials. So, when you go from a $50 pair to a $300 one, you’ll notice all those little details in your music. The sound will become more immersive, as if you’re actually in the studio or at a live show. You’ll also get deeper bass and a richer overall sound, making your listening experience feel more authentic.

As you increase your budget, you’re not just getting better sound but also advanced engineering. But if all you want is to really feel the music, do you need to spend extra? At $299, I rank the UB+ dB1 doubleBASS among the best affordable speakers as it offers great value for money.

The bottom line

To wrap it up, the dB1 doubleBASS is a reasonable choice for anyone who enjoys excellent music on the go. It’s portable and rugged and pairs easily with devices through a handy app. With around 20 hours of battery life and an IPX5 rating, it’s splash-proof and perfect for backyard jams or informal gatherings.

Whether you’re chilling at home or out on an adventure, this portable party speaker delivers impressive audio quality at a budget-friendly price.

Snag yours today ($299) and enjoy great sound wherever you go!

Product Reviews

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals so far: Get up to 62% off on smart home, robots, drones, and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals so far: Get up to 62% off on smart home, robots, drones, and more
Welcome to Amazon Prime Day! Over the next two days, top brands and emerging names alike will roll out some of the most enticing discounts of the year. But with the overwhelming number of deals available, finding the best can..
Unique White Elephant gifts for your next exchange
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Unique White Elephant gifts for your next exchange
Whether you call it Dirty Santa, a Yankee Swap, or a White Elephant exchange, the idea is the same: you give a silly—even embarrassing—gift to an unsuspecting recipient that will have everyone in stitches. While these exchanges are known for..
OUTASK Telescopic Lantern review—the most versatile camping light I’ve seen
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky
OUTASK Telescopic Lantern review—the most versatile camping light I’ve seen
When my family and I go camping, a reliable lantern is essential. It illuminates our dining area during meals and helps us navigate our campsite safely at night, among many other uses. That’s why I’m thrilled to introduce a new..
Don’t miss these back-to-school sales for Amazon Prime Day
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Don’t miss these back-to-school sales for Amazon Prime Day
Summer is in full swing, but the 2024-2025 school year is on the horizon—at least in the minds of Amazon marketers. Ahead of Prime Day, the world’s largest online marketplace is already offering massive discounts on school supplies. So, check..
The best beer gifts to impress any brew geek
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
The best beer gifts to impress any brew geek
My family and friends know how much I love beer. I’ve hoarded so many glasses and openers that I don’t know what to do with them all. There are plenty of beer gifts in my collection. However, if someone got..

Popular Blog Posts

Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..

You Might Also Like

Unveiling a new era of Galaxy AI at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Unveiling a new era of Galaxy AI at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024

After teasing their annual event with exciting billboards, Samsung finally came with their Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. The event began with an announcement of Galaxy AI being present on 200 million Galaxy devices. In fact, this event highlights how the..
How to build a home theater for watching the 2024 Olympics
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

How to build a home theater for watching the 2024 Olympics

The ancient Greeks built a stone stadium for spectators, but you can go a more modern route with the gadgets in today’s roundup. This is how to build a home theater for watching the 2024 Olympics. So, whether you’re creating..
Droyd Romper review: an award-winning electric tricycle for kids
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Droyd Romper review: an award-winning electric tricycle for kids

Now that summer break has arrived, I hear, “Mom, I’m bored,” all too often. Well, I found something to get them off their tablets—the Droyd Romper. This electric tricycle for kids lets them drive freely at speeds I control. At..
Samsung x Paris 2024: embrace sleek style with this Paris Olympics 2024 merch
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Samsung x Paris 2024: embrace sleek style with this Paris Olympics 2024 merch

Samsung is set for tomorrow’s Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, but did you know that the company is also a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner? To commemorate the Games and dial up the excitement, Samsung has launched an elegant collection of..
From stylish to practical: 10 gift ideas for women
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

From stylish to practical: 10 gift ideas for women

Finding a gift for the woman in your life can be fun but challenging. Whether you’re shopping for a birthday, holiday, or just because, the goal is to find her something that brings comfort and joy. I’m here to help..
DJI diversifies: a look at the new DJI Avinox Drive System
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

DJI diversifies: a look at the new DJI Avinox Drive System

Known for producing awesome drones, DJI, the Chinese tech giant, announced its new Avinox Drive System for eBikes earlier this week. Because of a possible (and probable) US ban on its drones, DJI is branching out into new areas. As..