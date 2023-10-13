Sleek Socket review: an outlet concealer for messy, dangerous cords

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 13, 2023, 8:00 am EDT under Hands on Review,

Ready to declutter, streamline, and upgrade your living space? Discover how the Sleek Socket can transform your home sweet home.

Sleek Socket review: an outlet concealer for messy, dangerous cords
Sleek Socket looks great in a kitchen

Tired of the tangle of electrical cords cluttering up your home or office? Then check out the Sleek Socket. This outlet concealer kit is a #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Tools & Home Improvement category. And it offers an ultrathin design, universal compatibility, and easy installation.

There’s no denying it: electrical cords are an eyesore in any home or office. Yes, even if you splurged on furniture and other trimmings, cords can still make the room look cluttered.

Cord concealers can be helpful and have existed for decades. My mother, who was an interior designer in the ’80s and ’90s, swore by them. However, these older cord concealers were permanently fixed to the wall and required time-consuming installation. It was a hassle, to say the least.

Now, it’s high time cord and outlet concealers had an update. And that’s exactly what the Sleek Socket delivers. This home accessory is all about covering up sockets and tidying cords quickly and easily. It offers cords of varying lengths, and there’s even a child- and pet-proofing version for extra peace of mind.

Ready to make your space tidier and safer in a snap? Check out my review of the Sleek Socket below.

Sleek Socket review: an outlet concealer for messy, dangerous cords
Sleek Socket in home & office scenes

Eliminate ugly, unsafe cords and plugs

If there’s one thing I can’t stand in my home, it’s the mess of cords lying atop my desk and the wire dangling from my TV to the wall socket below. If only there were a quick and inexpensive way to cover them!

The Sleek Socket is a game-changer on that front. This ultrathin wall-hugging device helps you say goodbye to the clutter, hazards, and annoying obstacles that cords and plugs create.

I love the way the outlet concealer seamlessly blends into the sockets and walls. Then, you and visitors can focus on the aesthetics without being distracted by chaotic plugs and their cords.

The beauty of it is that it doesn’t just reduce clutter; it eliminates it entirely. And let’s not forget the safety aspect—fewer cords lying around means fewer tripping hazards, which is a big win for families and anyone concerned about home safety.

Sleek Socket in a living room

Hide cords and sockets—no tools required!

My favorite feature of this outlet concealer kit is its sheer simplicity. There’s no need for a toolbox or any complicated installation process. And you don’t have to hire a professional to get things in order.

That’s because the Sleek Socket attaches to the top receptacle of a duplex outlet, just like a traditional plug. It’s so user-friendly that you can set it up in minutes, making the whole decluttering process hassle free.

This no-tools-required approach is a breath of fresh air, especially for someone like me who has small kids running around the home and needs fast, efficient DIY projects.

Sleek Socket and a side table

Secure cords neatly to the wall

So how does this gadget actually work? Well, nearly all of the Sleek Socket kits come with an adhesive cord concealer kit. It consists of adhesive cord clips that neatly secure cords to the wall.

It allows you to create tidy lines from your computer to your wall outlet, preventing tangled cords. Yes, instead of seeing a mess in your office, all you’ll see are neat, clean lines.

And that’s a refreshing sight. We all know that we’re more productive and relaxed in an organized environment with plenty of open space.

Use this plug concealer with any duplex outlet

The universal compatibility of the Sleek Socket is another remarkable feature that sets it apart. It works seamlessly with all duplex outlet sizes as long as the ground pin is positioned below the flat pins.

No need to worry about whether it will fit your specific outlets; this clever device is designed to do so. I appreciate how user-centric this design is because it means that more people can benefit from the Sleek Socket’s clutter-conquering capabilities. The creators put thought into helping us conveniently organize our space.

Choose from a range of cord lengths and outlets

One cord length certainly doesn’t fit every room, nor are 3 outlets enough in some cases. For these reasons, this cord concealer kit comes in a range of cord-length configurations and different numbers of outlets.

Take the 8-foot Flagship Kit, for instance. It’s ideal for bedrooms and living rooms where you might want to set up a TV in a corner that isn’t right next to an outlet. The 8-foot, 3-outlet kit gives you the length to do that.

However, if you want to hide cords in small spots, like kitchen counters, the 3-foot, 3-outlet flagship is a great choice. Its cord connects your kitchen gadgets to your outlet without becoming an eyesore itself.

Sleek Socket produces a range of other kits, including inverted outlets, inverted dual strip options, surge protectors, and more.

Cover your TV cord

Is your smart TV mounted to the wall? If you haven’t changed your electrical outlet’s position, you could be looking at a big, ugly cord hanging from your TV and destroying your modern aesthetic.

If you don’t want to go through the hassle and expense of electrical work, the Sleek Socket for Mounted TVs and Floor Devices is a great alternative.

It discreetly and completely hides your entire outlet, unsightly plugs, and that dangling cord. Finally, your living room can be as sleek and streamlined as you’ve dreamed.

Child- and pet-proof your wires

Every parent to a child or pet knows outlets aren’t the only threats. Cords can be just as dangerous, especially if a child or animal tries to bite one. Luckily, this outlet concealer kit offers a child and pet-proofing version.

This Sleek Socket kit comes with 8 feet of protective cord clips that wrap around wires, preventing pets and small children from accessing and chewing them.

Get a neat, safe, and beautiful space

The Sleek Socket is my new go-to solution for a clutter-free, safe, and aesthetically pleasing living space. The hassle and eyesore of tangled cords and bulky plugs are now a thing of the past, thanks to this outlet concealer kit.

The simplicity of the Sleek Socket’s installation is a breath of fresh air. There’s no need for tools or professional help—it attaches effortlessly to the top of an outlet, just like a traditional plug.

Moreover, the adhesive cord concealer kit ensures that cords are neatly secured to the wall. The result is not just a tidier appearance but also increased safety. Not to mention, I feel so much more productive and relaxed in an organized environment.

Want a Sleek Socket, too? The sets start at $23.95 on Amazon, and they’re available now!

Hands on Review

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 review: this iPhone 15 phone case has a designer’s touch
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 review: this iPhone 15 phone case has a designer’s touch

Looking to protect your iPhone 15 with a stylish, innovative case? Then check out the PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4. It’s a collaboration between PITAKA and Jonathan James, a fashion designer who has worked for Dior, Hermès, and other brands...
Our favorite Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers you can snag now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Our favorite Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers you can snag now

Attention, bargain shoppers! Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days is upon us, and you know what that means. Yes, it’s time to round up the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers out there. We scoured the virtual aisles to..
DRYE Liner review: this glove liner uses an ultrathin, anti-sweat material
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky

DRYE Liner review: this glove liner uses an ultrathin, anti-sweat material

Prevent rashes, itchy skin, and sweat buildup while wearing gloves with the DRYE Liner. This anti-sweat glove liner is made from an ultrathin material with game-changing moisture transport technology. In my 30s, I suddenly developed allergies. Dust, pets, pollen—you name..
10 Most innovative tech gadgets that will hit stores soon
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Most innovative tech gadgets that will hit stores soon

Love being in the know about all the latest tech gadgets? I know I do. And that’s why I’m thrilled to present what are, in my humble opinion, the most innovative gadgets that will hit stores soon. This list is..
Google Tensor G3 chip is the pathbreaking AI brain behind the Pixel lineup
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Google Tensor G3 chip is the pathbreaking AI brain behind the Pixel lineup

Google launched their 2023 Pixel lineup today with the Tensor G3 chip. This included the new Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro along with the Google Pixel Watch 2. One of the major advancements that this lineup has seen is..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

BlueNexus review: this AI wireless pool cleaner maps and plans its own route
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

BlueNexus review: this AI wireless pool cleaner maps and plans its own route

Tired of the hassle of cleaning your pool? Then check out the BlueNexus. This AI wireless pool cleaner has a cordless design, advanced 3D mapping, and a robust 165W motor, delivering a sparkling clean pool. Pools are wonderful in hot..
Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient

There are approximately 300 million people worldwide who practice yoga, and this number is growing. Out of these 300 million people, we think a majority probably practice yoga at home. Whether they do yoga exclusively at home or in combination..
STOR box review: This DIY 3D-printed organizer tidies parts and components
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

STOR box review: This DIY 3D-printed organizer tidies parts and components

Are you a 3D-printing enthusiast who’s constantly looking for ways to optimize your workspace? Do you find yourself drowning in a sea of components and parts? Then check out the STOR box, a 3D-printed organizer that’s designed to improve how..
Orange Dongle review: Secure your off-grid communications
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Orange Dongle review: Secure your off-grid communications

Love being outdoors? Whether you hike, bike, or take rambling walks in the countryside, outdoor adventures are good for the mood and health. However outdoor adventures often happen in areas with limited cellular signal. And that’s where the Orange Dongle..
Best gadgets for iPhone 15: cases, chargers, earbuds and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets for iPhone 15: cases, chargers, earbuds and more

Apple revealed its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series last week. From the USB-C compatibility to the 48 MP camera, the series is packed with features that will make Apple fans swoon. But how can you get the most out of..
PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle review: this hydrogen infuser boosts hydration levels
Product Reviews
By Mane

PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle review: this hydrogen infuser boosts hydration levels

Hydrogen water is everywhere recently, gaining popularity as one of the new health trends. If you still haven’t jumped on the wagon, you may be intrigued by the health benefits. According to recent studies, hydrogen water has antioxidant properties and..