This body fat management solution lets you set your own health goals

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 12, 2022, 8:30 am EST

It isn't always easy maintaining your waistline. But the Olive healthcare Bello2 puts an end to that challenge. With accurate measurements and personalized regimens, it can improve your health.

Bello2 scans your body

Keep tabs on your health with the Olive Healthcare Bello2 personal body fat trainer. This body fat management solution helps you avoid chronic diseases by scanning 5 areas for visceral fat, body fat, metabolic levels, and BMI.

An estimated 133 million Americans suffer from chronic diseases like diabetes or heart disease. And, while a healthier lifestyle can prevent most of these issues, not everyone can change their habits so easily. That’s where the Olive Healthcare Bello2 comes in.

This health gadget uses a 9 Block Therapy program to help you reach your health goals and ward off chronic disease. Let’s check out the particulars below.

Bello2 is small and portable

How does this preventative health gadget work?

Bello2 works by scanning 5 body areas. You can do this anytime, anywhere. As the device scans, it collects crucial information about your body, including fat and metabolic levels as well as BMI.

By using this handheld device, you can see all the details about your body’s health and learn what you need to do to get it on the right track.

Bello2 has a sleek design

What’s 9 Block Therapy?

Wish you could create your own fitness routine? With this body fat management solution, you can. In fact, its 9 Block Therapy program detects your body shape and health using your measurements.

After that, you can program your health goals on the app. Perhaps your goal is to gain muscle tone or reduce visceral fat? You can set those parameters in the app.

In fact, depending on your preferences, you’ll get a diet and exercise plan tailored to you. It even lets you enjoy the comprehensive diet program FatSecret for free.

So it really is a user-customized service that classifies your body type and gives you the best plan for you. It’s always easier to commit to a lifestyle change when it keeps your needs and goals in mind.

Bello2 by a pool

What’s the technology behind this body fat trainer?

How does this gadget take those ultra-precise body composition measurements? The answer is Near Infrared (NIR) technology, and it measures the tissue chromophores of humans.

According to the brand, Bello2 takes real-time tissue measurements using LED NIR wavelengths. They calculate oxyhemoglobin, deoxyhemoglobin, lipids, and water by looking at tissue absorption. This allows the device to analyze body composition more accurately.

A man using Bello2

Is this preventative health device safe?

Although this body fat trainer uses advanced tech to measure your body’s parameters, the company says it’s safe to use. According to the brand, NIR has longer wavelengths than other technologies that measure body composition. So its energy is weaker and doesn’t have any radiation exposure issues.

Bello2 in a person’s hand

How can you track your health on this metabolic device?

While the device takes incredible measurements, it’s not a standalone product. It works with the Bello app, which uploads all of your measurements and helps you track changes over time.

That way, you can easily see your body composition throughout the day, no matter where you are.

Can you take this gadget with you when you travel?

If you travel often, you know that staying healthy on the road takes some planning. Luckily, this body fat management solution fits right in.

Thanks to its portable design, it’s easy to take with you anywhere, from the gym to your international trip. Having it with you lets you add in exercise and diet updates while you’re away.

So, even while you’re out of your typical habitat, you can still work towards your health and fitness goals. This gadget makes doing that a breeze.

Does Bello2 work with other apps?

These days, it’s helpful if your health devices integrate with your favorite apps. And the Bello2 does. Actually, its automated BMR calculation is compatible with Apple Health, Google Health, and FatSecret.

This lets you compare the calories you eat with the calories you consume. Using this data, it lets you know if you should exercise more.

If you want to ward off chronic disease and lead a healthier lifestyle, go for the Bello2. This handy device takes accurate measurements of your body’s composition, keeping you informed about your health.

Meanwhile, the helpful 9 Block Therapy analyzes your body’s shape, lets you set your own goals, and provides plans for reaching them. Finally, it gives access to a large diet program, FatSecret.

Preorder the Olive Healthcare Bello2 personal body fat trainer for $175 on Indiegogo. Have you used any health gadgets that you swear by? Let us know about them in the comments.

