This docking station lets you enjoy 2 beautiful screens at once

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 30, 2022, 7:30 am EST under Product Reviews,

Treat yourself to 2 displays while working from your MacBook with the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-12 Dual USB-C. Learn more about it here.

This docking station lets you enjoy 2 beautiful screens at once
iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C in black

Enjoy 2 displays at once with the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C. This innovative docking station offers dual 4K at 60z and boasts the same power as Thunderbolt 3. Plus, with 96W of laptop charging, it quickly powers your 16″ MacBook Pro.

iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C in black

Want to spread your work over 2 screens while working from a laptop? It’s possible, and you don’t even need Thunderbolt 3 when you have the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C.

It lets you connect 2 external 4K displays @60Hz simultaneously using 2 HDMI ports. That way, you can see your creative work in all its crisp, beautiful detail. Let’s check it out.

Enjoy dual 4K @60Hz displays

It’s always easier to edit photos, and videos or create a webpage when you can see everything you’re working on. And sometimes, that necessitates a second external display.

This innovative USB-C docking station allows you to easily add those external displays using just two HDMI ports. This allows the ports to support 2 4K extended displays with up to 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60 Hz.

iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C in action

This feature only works with a 15″ MacBook Pro (2019, 2018, 0r 2017), a 16″ MacBook Pro (2021, 2019), or the MacBook 2020 Intel series.

Get dual 4k @30Hz displays with other models

And if you own a 14″ MacBook Pro (2021), 15″ MacBook Pro (2016), and 13″ MacBook Air (2019, 2018), your first 4K monitor will have a 60Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the second will have a refresh rate of 30Hz.

Compatible with macOS Sierra 10.12 or later or Windows 8, 10, or newer, this device is plug and play and thus easy to use even without any Display Link.

Power your devices like a pro

What’s more, this innovative docking station also charges your MacBook Pro/Air with up to 96W of power. This should take care of even the heftiest 16″ MacBook Pro.

iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C design

Meanwhile, the 18W PD 3.0 USB-C port simultaneously provides high-speed charging for your phone or another portable device. So you could power both your iPhone and your iPad with this gadget.

Transfer data at lightning-fast speeds

Need to transfer files and other data while using this innovative docking station? The iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C boasts 5 Gbps Fast Data Transfer.

The 4 USB-A and dual USB-C ports comply with the USB 3.0 standard and thus support these fast rates. They’re 10 times faster than USB 2.0.

Moreover, the SD and MicroSD (TF) slots read data simultaneously and can transfer files up to 104 MB/s.

This is a docking stating that helps you get more done faster. Because who wants to put everything on hold while transferring images and files? You don’t.

And with this cool docking station, you can use both SD and MicroSD slots simultaneously.

Expand your capabilities with 12 additional ports

Laptops don’t have a lot of ports these days. But with the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C, you should have every connection you need.

iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C design

That’s because it offers a whopping 12 ports in 1 sleek design. The 12 ports include 2 HDMI 2.0, 1 USB-C 3.0, 1 18W PD USB-CD 3.0, 4x USB-A 3.0, 1x SD, 1x MicroSD (TF), 1x Gigabit Ethernet, and 1x 3.5 mm audio.

It’s a comprehensive setup, taking your workspace to the next level and expanding your efficiency. It’s especially beneficial while working from home.

Get a product guarantee

Even better, the company offers a 12-month worry-free warranty for this innovative docking station, as well as friendly customer service.

If you run into any issues, you can contact someone 24 hours a day, during weekends. If you encounter any problems, the company will gladly send you a new one for free.

It’s a good business practice and another great reason to add the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C to your workstation.

Read our verdict on the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C

As a professional, you want everything you need to do your work right in front of you. This innovative docking station makes that a possibility.

It brings you 2 external displays at 60 Hz connectivity and also delivers 12 useful ports, laptop charging, and device charging.

It’s the ideal workstation gadget, increasing your productivity and your comfort. Get it for $143.99 on Amazon. What devices do you rely on for work? Let us know in the comment section.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Apple accessories gift guide—best iPhone, iPad & MacBook gadgets to buy
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Apple accessories gift guide—best iPhone, iPad & MacBook gadgets to buy

Shopping for your Apple user is pretty easy. There’s a slew of stylish accessories that can enhance their iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. And, of course, you want to give the best, and that’s what we’re highlighting in our Apple accessories..
Hear any sounds at home, wherever you are, with this smart home monitor
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Hear any sounds at home, wherever you are, with this smart home monitor

Get alerts for sounds around the house—whether it’s a broken window or a crying baby—with Earzz. This innovative smart home monitor listens for the sounds that are important to you and sends notifications. Want to do some laundry while the..
Holiday gift guide—the best STEM gadgets to buy for the little engineers in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—the best STEM gadgets to buy for the little engineers in your life

Christmas is less than a month away. So if you have a little scientist or engineer, you’re scouring reviews for the best STEM gadgets. And that’s where this roundup comes in. If you want to give gifts that go beyond..
Replace all your fromage knifes with just 1—the Revel steel cheese knife
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Replace all your fromage knifes with just 1—the Revel steel cheese knife

Make serving cheese easier with the Revel Cheese Knife. This fromage knife replaces multiple cheese knives with its clever 3-blades-and-1-fork design. Love cheese plates? Then you know you need a soft cheese knife for Brie, a cleaver for semi-hard cheeses..
Spark Catch is the durable LED-illuminated baseball that lets you play catch at night
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Spark Catch is the durable LED-illuminated baseball that lets you play catch at night

If you’ve ever played baseball or catch, you know how easy it can be to lose track of the time. Once the sun goes down, it can be quite difficult to track a pitch or stray ball without decent lighting...
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals and tech discounts from around the web
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals and tech discounts from around the web

Cyber Monday marks the height of the holiday shopping season. Deals are often better today than on Black Friday, and you can score them while sitting in front of your computer, listening to Christmas music. But in the swarm of..
Best yoga gadgets and accessories to buy this winter
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best yoga gadgets and accessories to buy this winter

Focus on your practice this winter with the best yoga gadgets and accessories. Whether you want to delve deeper into your practice or start yoga for the first time, these gadgets can help you better hold those poses and unwind...
Holiday gift guide—the most popular gadget gifts to buy
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—the most popular gadget gifts to buy

Shopping for someone special? Maybe you want to treat a family member to something they’ll love. Whoever you’re shopping for this holiday season, the most popular gadget gifts to buy will surely be hits. So we’re rounding up the coolest..
Best Black Friday deals and discounts from around the internet
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Black Friday deals and discounts from around the internet

Happy Black Friday, everyone! The 2022 holiday shopping season has officially begun, and with are countless deals on the brands you love. So whether you’re shopping for a new TV or a robot vacuum, check out today’s roundup. It has..
Top games of the week: Heroes of Might & Magic, Fit to Print & Creature Comforts: Maple Valley
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Heroes of Might & Magic, Fit to Print & Creature Comforts: Maple Valley

If you’re into tabletop board games, you’re in luck. This week’s game roundup focuses on them entirely. From cute animal fantasy worlds to psychology-themed puzzles, these titles bring old-fashioned tabletop fun to game night. We mentioned cute animal games. This..
Prep for winter power outages and more with the Growatt INFINITY 1500 portable power station
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Prep for winter power outages and more with the Growatt INFINITY 1500 portable power station

Ensure your home and outdoor devices have plenty of power with the Growatt INFINITY 1500. Boasting 1,512 Wh capacity and 2,000 W output, this versatile portable power station handles a wide range of power-hungry devices. Are winter blackouts a concern..