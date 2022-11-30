This docking station lets you enjoy 2 beautiful screens at once

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Treat yourself to 2 displays while working from your MacBook with the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-12 Dual USB-C. Learn more about it here.

iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C in black

Enjoy 2 displays at once with the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C. This innovative docking station offers dual 4K at 60z and boasts the same power as Thunderbolt 3. Plus, with 96W of laptop charging, it quickly powers your 16″ MacBook Pro.

iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C in black

Want to spread your work over 2 screens while working from a laptop? It’s possible, and you don’t even need Thunderbolt 3 when you have the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C.

It lets you connect 2 external 4K displays @60Hz simultaneously using 2 HDMI ports. That way, you can see your creative work in all its crisp, beautiful detail. Let’s check it out.

Enjoy dual 4K @60Hz displays

It’s always easier to edit photos, and videos or create a webpage when you can see everything you’re working on. And sometimes, that necessitates a second external display.

This innovative USB-C docking station allows you to easily add those external displays using just two HDMI ports. This allows the ports to support 2 4K extended displays with up to 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60 Hz.

iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C in action

This feature only works with a 15″ MacBook Pro (2019, 2018, 0r 2017), a 16″ MacBook Pro (2021, 2019), or the MacBook 2020 Intel series.

Get dual 4k @30Hz displays with other models

And if you own a 14″ MacBook Pro (2021), 15″ MacBook Pro (2016), and 13″ MacBook Air (2019, 2018), your first 4K monitor will have a 60Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the second will have a refresh rate of 30Hz.

Compatible with macOS Sierra 10.12 or later or Windows 8, 10, or newer, this device is plug and play and thus easy to use even without any Display Link.

Power your devices like a pro

What’s more, this innovative docking station also charges your MacBook Pro/Air with up to 96W of power. This should take care of even the heftiest 16″ MacBook Pro.

iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C design

Meanwhile, the 18W PD 3.0 USB-C port simultaneously provides high-speed charging for your phone or another portable device. So you could power both your iPhone and your iPad with this gadget.

Transfer data at lightning-fast speeds

Need to transfer files and other data while using this innovative docking station? The iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C boasts 5 Gbps Fast Data Transfer.

The 4 USB-A and dual USB-C ports comply with the USB 3.0 standard and thus support these fast rates. They’re 10 times faster than USB 2.0.

Moreover, the SD and MicroSD (TF) slots read data simultaneously and can transfer files up to 104 MB/s.

This is a docking stating that helps you get more done faster. Because who wants to put everything on hold while transferring images and files? You don’t.

And with this cool docking station, you can use both SD and MicroSD slots simultaneously.

Expand your capabilities with 12 additional ports

Laptops don’t have a lot of ports these days. But with the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C, you should have every connection you need.

iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C design

That’s because it offers a whopping 12 ports in 1 sleek design. The 12 ports include 2 HDMI 2.0, 1 USB-C 3.0, 1 18W PD USB-CD 3.0, 4x USB-A 3.0, 1x SD, 1x MicroSD (TF), 1x Gigabit Ethernet, and 1x 3.5 mm audio.

It’s a comprehensive setup, taking your workspace to the next level and expanding your efficiency. It’s especially beneficial while working from home.

Get a product guarantee

Even better, the company offers a 12-month worry-free warranty for this innovative docking station, as well as friendly customer service.

If you run into any issues, you can contact someone 24 hours a day, during weekends. If you encounter any problems, the company will gladly send you a new one for free.

It’s a good business practice and another great reason to add the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C to your workstation.

Read our verdict on the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C

As a professional, you want everything you need to do your work right in front of you. This innovative docking station makes that a possibility.

It brings you 2 external displays at 60 Hz connectivity and also delivers 12 useful ports, laptop charging, and device charging.

It’s the ideal workstation gadget, increasing your productivity and your comfort. Get it for $143.99 on Amazon. What devices do you rely on for work? Let us know in the comment section.