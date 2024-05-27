9 Best gadgets for software developers they’ll swear by

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 27, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Need a gift for the developer in your life? Check out our picks below. Each one promotes a tidy, efficient workflow.

We like to think of software developers as people who work best in organized settings with clear workflows. But can you imagine that 19.99% of software developers claim to have insufficient or inadequate work tools?

Add to it an often hectic schedule, and you get a more realistic picture of most software developers’ workday. However, with more and more innovative gadgets entering the market, coding doesn’t have to be a mess. Therefore, I’ve compiled the 9 best gadgets for software developers. I hope that at least one of them will help you come up with gift ideas for a coder.

1. Laptop

Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Chip in a video

 

Let’s start with the absolute essentials. Developers’ productivity greatly improves when they use a laptop suited to their specific tasks.

In general, the more its CPU, the faster your laptop operates. This ensures a smooth and efficient coding experience.

Boasting up to a 12-core CPU, Apple MacBook Pro is tailored to handle demanding tasks. Developers will also benefit from its Liquid Retina XDR display as they stare at the screen for long periods.

Are you considering a development machine for Windows folks? Microsoft’s Surface Pro 11th Edition boosts performance and productivity via its powerful NPU.

2. Keyboard

Logitech CASA POP UP DESK
Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk in a kitchen

Moving on to laptop accessories, here’s a sleek and highly functional keyboard pick. Working from home is comfy with the Casa Pop-Up Desk all-in-one set, which features a laptop stand, touchpad, storage, and the Case Keys keyboard.

Measuring only 27.5cm in height, Casa Keys still includes various function keys. Besides, both the keyboard and the touchpad let you move around freely as they are wireless.

3) Desktop storage

SanDisk Desk Drive
SanDisk Desk Drive with a laptop

When it comes to desktop storage, developers know SSDs are much faster for loading Visual Studio Code.

The SanDisk SSD offers up to 4x the speed of traditional desktop HDD, with read speeds reaching 1000 MB/s. Besides, saving your work is quicker, which is useful for larger projects.

4) Portable SSD

Samsung Shield T7
Samsung T7 Shield in blue

In 2023, about 60% of developers had fully remote jobs. As a developer chasing skill-expanding opportunities, you’ll find yourself working in a remote setting sooner or later.
Samsung T7 Shield’s rugged design and durability ensure protection against water and dust. Also, you can easily connect it to whatever device you have at hand, from Macs and PCs to other machines. For this reason, it’s one of the best gadgets for software developers.

5) Power bank

Belkin BoostCharge with devices

Today, many software developers use 2 screens to help them avoid the hassle of debugging. When coding for long periods, a simple charger won’t suffice as it’s designed to charge only a single device at a time.

The Belkin BoostCharge 4-port power bank lets you charge 4 devices simultaneously, giving power to the family, too. Plus, developers can also benefit from its portability.

6) Desk

Autonomous SmartDesk Levitate in an office

If I was a software developer, I’d first of all look for a desk with an ergonomic design. After all, a desk set too low can curve your lower back and increase strain.

With its dual-motor system, SmartDesk Levitate guarantees seamless shifts from sitting to standing. Just one touch and voila! It lifts to your level.

Developers will also appreciate the health perks. It lowers the risk of chronic problems like heart disease, commonly linked to sitting too long.

7) Monitor rig

Monobloc Monitor Rig front view

While we all know that programming is often lucrative, only the professionals truly understand how mentally draining it can be. Here’s a tip: to create a productive but less stressful work environment, start by removing the desk’s clutter.
Monoblocc monitor rig can go a long way in reducing burnout as it helps programmers attach audio and video accessories right to the monitor arm.

8) Chair

Razer Iskur V2 product image

At their core, programmers are creative people. And gaming lets them think outside the box in ways they can’t while coding. However, if a chair doesn’t suit your body size or sitting style, you’ll experience discomfort along the way.

I recommend using the Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair because it adjusts to your unique features and preferences.

Additionally, with a wide adjustment angle, programmers can easily find their favorite posture for writing code, too.

9) Desk decor

Sharge Capsule Gravity
Sharge Capsule Gravity in color options

As many as one in 5 software developers say deadlines are their biggest challenge. Therefore, there’s no wonder that my programmer friend frequently complains about time, as she sometimes misses hangouts due to her tight schedule. Sometimes, she needs to work up to 12 hours.

A versatile digital clock, Capsule Gravity assists programmers with:

  • staying on track with project timing
  • improving work efficiency via the Pomodoro timer
  • charging devices anytime and anywhere with 20W

Parting thoughts

It’s easy to get confused while trying to find gifts that computer programmers will adore. However, now you have a decent understanding of their needs and wants with these 9 best gadgets for software developers.

Curious about more gift ideas? Dive into Gadget Flow’s over 300 categories and discover your favorite products.

Note: This blog was written by Grigor Baklajyan and edited by Lauren Wadowsky.

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
