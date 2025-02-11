Aurzen ZIP: Will this tri-fold projector level up your movie nights on the go?

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

We wanted to upgrade our family movie nights, and the Aurzen ZIP caught our eye. But did it live up to the hype? Here's what I think about this foldable projector.

It’s unbelievably compact!

Movie night is sacred in our house. Every Friday, we go all out—homemade stovetop popcorn, a brand-new movie for the kids, and either a fresh-baked or delivery pizza. Dessert? Always. Cookies, brownies, or whatever sweet treat we’re craving. Lately, my husband and I have been thinking about leveling up our setup. A projector would bring that big-screen magic home—and it could make for some epic summer backyard movie nights. That’s where the Aurzen ZIP comes in.

I stumbled on the Aurzen ZIP Tri-Fold Projector at work. It’s a pretty wild, foldable projector. One that fits in your pocket.

I’m not exaggerating. This tiny device unfolds to beam movies, presentations—pretty much anything you want—and it looks like a beefed-up version of an old-school RAZR Flip phone. Naturally, I had to investigate. Is this the ultimate movie night upgrade? Let’s see for ourselves!

Aurzen ZIP in a YouTube video

A sweet tri-fold design

I’ve been holding off on buying a projector for couple of reasons. First, we just invested in a huge, gorgeous TV and I want to make sure we get plenty of use out of it. Second, we live in a cozy city apartment, so I’m always thinking about storage. A projector just seemed like another gadget to squeeze in somewhere—and honsetly, I’m picky about that.

But the Aurzen ZIP Tri-Fold Projector? It folds down to the size of your palm and is only about an inch tall—so those are problems solved. I can easily stash it in my desk drawer, right where I need it, without it taking up space or cluttering up the apartment.

The compact design makes it perfect for travel, too. I could toss it in an overnight bag for weekends at the lake or in the mountains—imagine watching a movie under the stars!

And my husband? He could easily slip it into his laptop bag for PowerPoint presentations at work. Whether it’s for work or play, this little projector has some serious versatility!

Aurzen ZIP in lifestyle scenes

Big-screen experience with Zero-Lag Autofocus

I know what you’re thinking: What about picture quality?

It turns out, the image quality on the Aurzen ZIP is pretty good. It’s powered by the company’s ToF zero-Lag Auto Focus Technology, which means the projector handles all the fine-tuning for you. It automatically adjusts the focus and the vertical keystone correction.

What does that mean for me? No wasting time with endless setup and fiddling. The images and video are crystal-clear right from the start—basically, I just hit play and start watching the movie. And the best part? I get to enjoy it with my family without any tech headaches.

Aurzen ZIP and a bag

Super-simple screen mirroring

Another feature I love on the Aurzen ZIP is the easy screen mirroring. If you’ve ever worked with a projector before, you know the struggle of mirroring your phone via spotty Wi-Fi connections and tricky setups. That’s all in the past here.

The Aurzen ZIP’s screen mirroring is as effortless as using a pair of earbuds. I can just tap the “Mirror” button to start projecting cookie decoration patterns onto baked cutouts for my kids to trace with icing. Or show an image of dinosaurs for them to trace on the table, if that’s what they feel like drawing.

Aurzen ZIP in a meeting

Better mobile content

One of my favorite features? I can stream content straight from apps like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and the like. The Aurzen ZIP actually rotates, so I can watch everything in full-screen or vertical mode. Pretty cool, right?

It’s a step up from watching on my phone—everything’s bigger and more immersive. I can totally see fans of these apps loving this projector for the better viewing experience. It’s like taking mobile content to a whole new level.

No more cables, more flexibility

Honestly, I’m over tangled HDMI cables and their short reach. That’s where the CastPlay feature comes in. I just plug it in, and suddenly I can wirelessly stream content from devices like my Nintendo Switch or TV box to the big screen. No more hassle—just an easy setup.

And if I need even more flexibility, the MagPlay mount has my back. It uses vacuum suction to stick to smooth surfaces like glass, mirrors, or walls, and the magnetic force lets me easily mount it on metal surfaces too. I can literally stick my Aurzen ZIP anywhere—rotate it to any angle—and enjoy a seamless movie night or presentation.

But the real star here is the PowerPlay feature. With a 10,000mAh battery and PD fast charging, I get up to 3 hours of playtime. Plus, I can adjust the height and rotate it from 0-90°—so no matter where I am, I get the perfect angle for projection.

Easy app control

As a working mom, anything that makes my life even a little bit easier is a win—between work, homework, and after-school activities, there’s never enough time. That’s why I’m so into the Aurzen ZIP’S app—too few projectors have one.

Called the Aurzen Hub, this app lets me control everything through its touchpad, virtual keyboard, and function buttons. No more wasting time on clunky, confusing commands.

It’s so simple to use, even my boomer parents could figure it out (sorry, Mom and Dad!). This is definitely one of those “I wish all tech worked this seamlessly” moments.

Up to 1.5 hours of battery life

Another thing no one has for? Remembering to charge devices. Thankfully, this compact projector has a built-in 5000 mAh battery. It gives you up to 1.5 hours of viewing time on one charge. Then, it recharges quickly with 24W Type C PD fast charging.

My verdict on the Aurzen ZIP

So, is the Aurzen ZIP worth buying? For my family, absolutely! The foldable design, easy mirroring, and flexible setup options make it a no brainer. For busy familes who love movies and art, the Aurzen ZIP will be your go-to gadget.

But it’s not just for families. Movie buffs, TikTok enthusiasts, gamers, and professionals will all love this foldable projector. It brings the big screen right into your pocket and lets you project your content, wherever and whenever you want.

What are you waiting for? The Aurzen ZIP is up for preorder on Kickstarter, with rewards starting at $249—38% off the MSRP of $300. Ready for more cinematic movie nights? I know I am!