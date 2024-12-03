Exploring HOMMI’s designer art toys: Handcrafted elegances meets playful design

Check out the HOMMI Drop 1 x Karim Rashid collection. It's where art meets sci-fi and gaming collaboration with a visionary designer.

Meet QUENTIN Play, ARLO Checker & ATLAS Max!

I’m always searching for fresh ways to inject some energy and personality into my home and office. The problem? Most decorative pieces out there are just mass-produced, uninspired fillers. But that all changed when I stumbled upon something truly unique— the HOMMI Drop 1 x Karim Rashid collection. These designer art toys aren’t just collectibles—they’re bold, eye-catching statements!

Karim Rashid, a design visionary with over 4,000 creations in production and 400+ prestigious awards like Red Dot, iF Design, and Good Design Awards, brings his unique touch to this series. His work, featured in iconic spaces like MoMA and the Centre Pompidou, transforms everyday design into something extraordinary.

Now, his genius takes shape in these exclusive HOMMI art toys—perfect for sci-fi enthusiasts, design aficionados, or anyone craving a touch of futuristic fun for their home. Ready to meet your new robot inspired collectibles?

HOMMI: Art via collaboration and innovation

By partnering with high-profile, trendsetting artists from around the globe, HOMMI curates masterpieces that fuse bold design with cultural resonance. Each collaboration reflects the team’s dedication to authenticity, innovation, and the transformative power of art.

What I love about HOMMI’s limited-edition creations is how they turn everyday spaces into reflections of individuality and style. Each piece draws inspiration from pop culture, sci-fi, and timeless trends.

With HOMMI, art truly comes to life. Each piece is a vibrant expression and a conversation starter—a creative spark that makes any room unforgettable!

The HOMMI Drop 1 x Karim Rashid collection

3 Art toys for collectors and sci-fi fans

The HOMMI Drop 1 x Karim Rashid Artbots are a show-stopping addition to any collection. These Robots aren’t just art toys, they’re statement pieces! Made from high-quality resin, each Artbot has its own unique shape and style.

What really impresses me is the craftsmanship. Every single one is meticulously hand-painted, with each piece weighing between 2 and 5 kilograms. I love that they’re individually numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity—it adds to the feeling that you own something truly special. With only limited editions of each design, every Artbot is truly one-of-a-kind!

QUENTIN Play: A retro-inspired robot art toy

Let me introduce you to QUENTIN Play—this robot adds serious personality to any room. With its bold, retro look and free-spirited attitude, QUENTIN Play shakes things up and definitely breaks away from the ordinary. The brightly-hued illustrations are a playful nod to classic gaming joysticks and computers, bringing a nostalgic yet fresh energy to your space.

I’m struck by the fluorescent pink and green colors paired with the quirky orange cone perched on the robot’s head. It’s hard not to smile when you look at it—this toy has a whimsical charm, but with enough contemporary flair to make it feel completely unique.

If you’re looking to add a retro-modern touch to your gaming setup or living space, this robot is the ideal addition.

QUENTIN Play in lifestyle pictures

ARLO Checker: A playful sci-fi droid

Next, let’s talk about the ARLO Checker. This guy is all about combining playful design with a touch of futuristic curiosity. With his loveable droid shape and black-and-white checkerboard pattern, ARLO Checker will definitely fuel your imagination.

Born from the sci-fi tales of Karim Rashid’s childhood, the ARLO Checker is a tribute to the joy of exploring the unknown. He reminds us to look at the world with wonder, just like a child.

ARLO Checker in lifestyle scenes

ATLAS Max: Blending elegance and futurism

Inspired by the gold-plated androids of the 1980s, ATLAS Max embodies a unique blend of sleek design and nostalgic charm. With his shiny gold exterior and bold, sophisticated shape, ATLAS Max is great for anyone who appreciates both classic sci-fi and modern aesthetics.

Whether you display him in a stylish boardroom, the office of a sci-fi enthusiast, or a contemporary living space, it draws the eye and gets people talking.

ATLAS Max at different angles

Limited-edition artwork

You can’t deny the exclusivity factor. Each version of these designer art toys is made in a limited run of just 1,000 pieces—you won’t easily run into another one.

When your Artbot arrives, it comes with a certificate of authenticity that confirms its premium build, design, and materials. Moreover, you get a series stamp under the robot’s feet.

High-quality resin material

These designer toy robots are true collector’s items, and you can understand this from the high-quality resin material. Lightweight yet durable, resin accepts glazes that make it look like stone, bronze, or porcelain and is widely used in the art world.

Meanwhile, the art toys range in weight from 7.8 to 11 pounds, so they’re quite sturdy. They’ll serve as modern sculptures and are ideal for private collections, homes, and even as hotel and restaurant art.

Art as gifts

The art toys in the HOMMI Drop 1 collection also make great gifts. They’re an impressive way to show the sci-fi, Star Wars, or art fan in your life just how much you care.

Can you imagine the look on your partner’s face when they unwrap a cute but elegant robot toy they can display in the office or game room?

Even better, you can order the Drop 1 collection from the company’s online shop, which can ship nearly anywhere.

Art toys for collectors and sci-fi fans

HOMMI isn’t just another art toy brand; it merges sci-fi, nostalgia, and modern design, channeling a vibrant and fun energy into every meticulously crafted piece. The collaboration with Karim Rashid, a maestro of modern art, has resulted in a collection that enriches rooms with storytelling and imagination.

The trio of Artbots—ARLO Checker, QUENTIN Play, and ATLAS Max—bring creativity to any room. With their high-quality resin build and limited run, owning one of these Artbots gives you a unique and cherished item that speaks volumes about your art appreciation.

Ready to bring home your own Artbot? Starting at just $270, these limited-edition pieces are waiting to make a bold statement in your space. Don’t miss out—secure yours today and bring a touch of futuristic fun to your surroundings!

Disclaimer: This review is based on product details and specifications available online. This product has not been personally tested, and opinions are gathered from trusted information.