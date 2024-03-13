LEFEET P1 underwater scooter: ideal for exploring shipwrecks and caves

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 13, 2024, 9:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Love exploring underwater? Enhance your adventures with this modular and travel-friendly sea scooter!

LEFEET P1 underwater scooter: ideal for exploring shipwrecks and caves
LEFEET P1 elevates your underwater adventures

I live near the sea and try to explore the depths whenever I can. Over the years, I’ve found that an underwater scooter is an excellent way to cover more mileage while I’m beneath the waves. So I was thrilled to learn that I would be covering the LEFEET P1 compact underwater scooter for Gadget Flow.

When I go diving, I want to explore as much underwater ground as possible. With the LEFEET P1 in my kit, it’s easier than ever to do so. While there are a slew of underwater scooters on the market, this one has a super convenient modular design.

This ensures the scooter is easy to break down and transport in my car. Even better, it sets up easily, so I can start diving right away. Interested in learning more? Check out my review of the LEFEET P1 below!

LEFEET P1
LEFEET P1
LEFEET P1
LEFEET P1 in underwater scenes

A unique modular design

There are many underwater scooters available on the market. And, while they’re all fun and powerful, most have a bulky shape. You can’t travel with them, and they require a good bit of storage space. The LEFEET P1 tackles these issues with its unique modular design.

You see, the individual components detach from the main part of the machine and fit into a compact easy-to-carry case. The case fits in suitcases, which is great if you’re flying. And, for those who live near a beach, it’s ideally sized to fit any vehicle.

Easy everyday storage and fast setup

Everyday storage isn’t a hassle either. Again, due to the compact, modular design, I’m able to fit this compact underwater scooter in my apartment’s coat closet.

Now, it’s true that many modular products have a catch: a long and complicated setup procedure. But the LEFEET P1 isn’t one of those products.

On the contrary, I find the assembly quick and easy. Due to the quick-release structure, assembling the batteries and accessories is simple and doesn’t require any tools.

That means I can start my underwater explorations faster!

LEFEET P1 close up

A small but powerful footprint

Don’t let this versatile underwater scooter’s size fool you. While it may be compact, it sure packs a punch in transit.

Yes, although it weighs just 5 pounds, I was surprised to learn that it could propel me at up to 5.1 miles per hour. When the alternative is swimming with your hands and legs, this is quite fast.

At a speed like that, I can cover my area’s most popular beach in an hour. And all the while, I’d weave between sea turtles and colorful species of fish.

LEFEET P1 on an oxygen tank

The slim shape offers underwater mobility

And, while this underwater scooter’s compact shape is great for travel and storage, it’s also ideal for exploration. There are old shipwrecks just off the coast of where I live, but exploring them with a larger scooter isn’t easy.

Thankfully, when fully constructed, the LEFEET P1 is just slightly larger than a DSLR camera with a telelens. So, I can use it in tight underwater spaces like caves, coral swim-throughs, and—yes—those shipwrecks I mentioned.

The compact design lets me do more, which is so liberating!

A safe, durable, and easy-to-use design

I was happy with the LEFEET P1’s durable design. Made of strong composite material, the structure feels sturdy and reliable underwater. Thanks to its light weight, it also remains agile.

What’s more, the ON/OFF switch is waterproof and reliable, which gives me peace of mind during dives. This switch is also easy to use, which enhances its safety.

Meanwhile, managing this sea scooter is easy with the remote control. It brings wireless convenience to my fingertips, letting me navigate without a hiccup.

My next sea scooter

So there you have it, folks! The LEFEET P1 compact underwater scooter is a great new option for anyone who loves exploring the water. As someone who lives near the sea and enjoys diving whenever I can, I this underwater scooter is one I’m considering for myself.

What sets the LEFEET P1 apart is its unique modular design. Unlike other underwater scooters that can be bulky and cumbersome to transport and store, the LEFEET P1 breaks down easily into compact components that fit into a carrying case. It’s great for air travel, and setup is a breeze.

Despite its small size, the LEFEET P1 doesn’t compromise on power. With speeds of up to 5.1 miles per hour, it propels you effortlessly through the water. Plus, its slim shape makes it excellent for navigating tight underwater spaces like caves and shipwrecks.

Overall, I can’t recommend the LEFEET P1 enough to fellow ocean enthusiasts. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting, this compact underwater scooter will elevate your underwater explorations!

Preorder the LEFEET P1 today for just $719 on Kickstarter!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008.
