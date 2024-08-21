Moss Pure review: Stunning moss wall art that purifies air

Looking to bring a touch of nature indoors without the hassle? Discover how Moss Pure's living moss art can transform your space with zero maintenance and maximum style!

Zero-maintenance moss wall art

This past spring, my husband and I wanted to add some greenery to our apartment. We settled on artificial fiddle-leaf fig trees–we’ve loved their look on social media! But after stumbling on the Moss Pure Custom Living Moss Wall Art here at Gadget Flow, I’m rethinking that purchase. These moss walls are gorgeous, purify the air, and are maintenance free!

Moss Pure is the brainchild of Jamie Mitri, an engineer with 2 Bachelor of Science degrees in Chemical Engineering and Biology. Noticing a lack of live moss in air filters and plant-based art, Jamie entered her idea in a startup challenge at MIT—and won first place!

Today, Moss Pure offers 100% living moss wall art with patent-pending designs for air filtration and stress relief. It requires no water, maintenance, or sunlight and relies on real biology, engineering, and design principles.

Want to learn more? Check out my in-depth review below!

Live moss vs. artificial moss in art

Moss Pure’s fusion of biology, engineering, and art is beautiful: it brings a natural touch to any indoor or outdoor space and doesn’t need watering or upkeep.

In reality though, other moss pieces use preserved or dried moss, which is treated with toxic chemicals and dyes and doesn’t last without needing maintenance or replacement.

How? The live moss and proprietary technology in Moss Pure products improve the carbon dioxide, VOCs, particulate matter, and more in the air.

And we don’t have to take the brand’s word for it. The company has had its products certified in a U.S. laboratory. The results show that Moss Pure improves air quality in just minutes!

A zero-maintenance design

Going back to those fig trees, my husband and I chose them because they didn’t need watering or maintenance. But Moss Pure, too, has a zero-maintenance design, and its ingredients are completely natural.

Here’s how it works: a patent-pending science called The Moss Sauce contains the nutrients moss needs to stay alive both indoors and outdoors indefinitely.

Meanwhile, The Moss Sauce design allows the live moss to use toxic chemicals in the air as nutrients and food sources. Since the moss gets what it needs from the air, you don’t have to do anything. This moss art doesn’t need water, sun, or maintenance of any kind.



This is a game-changer for my family and me. Because of busy schedules, it’s easy to forget to care for plants. It’s nice to know that there’s finally a plant we won’t neglect.

A beautiful live moss wall

Moss Pure isn’t your typical moss-based air purifier. Artistically designed to look like wall art or company logos, the technology blends into any interior, elevating the space.

Imagine a adding a wall of moss at your company’s entrance, with your logo at the center. Or picture a hanging a moss ‘picture’ in your dining room. Each piece is unique and created with care—the Moss Pure team installs the moss, and Jamie works directly with clients.

It’s the most unique—and gorgeous— artwork I’ve had in my home, period!

This one-of-a-kind design allows the moss wall to adapt well to various applications. The company has worked with interior designers, construction companies, architects, and businesses like hospitals, labs, restaurants, etc. If you can imagine moss art in your space, chances are Moss Pure can create it for you.

Moss art for stress relief

In a 2022 study by the American Psychological Association, 27% of all adults said that on most days, they are so stressed that they couldn’t function. Stress is a major issue in the US, and it has far-reaching effects on health, relationships, and productivity.

Bringing sights of nature into our daily routine can help. Harvard’s Edward O. Wilson found that stress and anxiety could be reduced when visions of nature were brought into their subjects’ environment.

With this in mind, Moss Pure developed its own stress and anxiety relief method. Using proprietary science and interior design techniques, its biophilic design engages both vision and senses like touch and smell to help people relax.

See the other Moss Pure products

Maybe your walls are packed with artwork that you don’t want to part with. Don’t worry, Moss Pure has options for you, like the Moss Pure Mini. It’s a tabletop moss decoration that purifies the air and looks beautiful on a nightstand or desk. It was featured in Oprah Daily’s List of Graduation Gifts They’ll Actually Use in May of 2023.

There’s also the Rotating Moss Pure Mini, which elevates desk decor with its intriguing, moving design. Add to these predesigned moss walls, and you’ve got a range of purifying moss wall art options at your disposal—and they all use Moss Pure’s science-backed proprietary technology.

Final thoughts on the Moss Pure Custom Wall Art

Wrapping up, it’s safe to say that Moss Pure has changed how I view indoor greenery. What started as a hunt for the ideal artificial plant turned into an appreciation for living, zero-maintenance moss art that goes beyond aesthetics. With Moss Pure, you’re not just adding beauty to your home or office—you’re also improving air quality, reducing stress, and embracing a truly innovative approach to biophilic design.

For someone like me who loves the idea of greenery but doesn’t have the time for plant care, Moss Pure is a wonderful option. The fact that it’s backed by real science and crafted with care makes it even more impressive.

Whether you’re looking to jazz up your home decor, improve air quality, or create a calming space, Moss Pure has you covered.

Want a Moss Pure Custom Moss Wall too? Contact the company today to design your live moss wall!