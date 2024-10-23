OpenAI’s eyeball-scanning Orb can tell if you’re human

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 23, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Tech News,

Imagine a future where proving you're human becomes essential. Enter the World Orb—an eye-scanning device designed to verify your humanity without compromising your privacy.

OpenAI’s eyeball-scanning Orb can tell if you’re human
OpenAI’s eyeball-scanning Orb can tell if you’re human

In a future where humans must prove their humanity in a world full of AI fakes, the OpenAI Orb—now known as the World Orb—offers a solution. This space age-y spherical device scans people’s eyeballs and creates an encrypted digital pass—called a WorldID—that verifies a person’s humanness without capturing images or collecting information.

Our current coexistence with AI isn’t that dire—yet. But with the rise of deepfakes in cyberbullying, political ads, and financial scams, we’ve already seen the very real consequences of not being able to tell a real from a fake. A reliable way to prove humanity could be a useful tool.

But how will the Orb work? And what will we use it for? It’s a bit complex, but today I’m going to break down what we know so far about World’s new device.

World Orb’s origins

World Orb
World Orb side view

Unveiled in May 2023, the Worldcoin Orb was a custom biometric imaging device created by Tools for Humanity. The idea was to provide global access to OpenAI’s digital currency, Worldcoin, through the World ID protocol.

Now, as a second iteration, the new World Orb has 30 fewer parts than its predecessor. This makes the device easier and cheaper to produce and, thus, simpler to distribute worldwide.

Engineering for scale

So what’s under the hood of the new OpenAI Orb? According to World, it’s powered by the latest NVIDIA Jetson Chipset—and it has almost 5x the AI performance over the earlier Orb version. It allows faster and more seamless proof of human verifications.

There are also enhanced visible light and infrared cameras, which allow the device to work in a range of environments and lighting. It also has 5G connectivity and a fully removable external SD card.

How does the Orb work?

In a nutshell, those fancy cameras snap photos of your face and eyes, which get encrypted and stored on your phone. Only you can control them.

The photos then generate permanently encrypted codes, which are stored in secure databases, preventing double verifications.

It’s an easy process, one completed in just a few seconds, apparently. People can delete their data at any time.

What is World ID?

World Orb

World ID refers to the information gathered by the Orb: images, metadata, and derived data (including the iris fragment).

The World ID lets you anonymously and securely verify that you are a human for online purposes. So, it would make a great, safe tool for things like signing into social apps or voting online.

Meanwhile, the Face Auth feature gives you an extra layer of security. Inspired by the face authentication tech millions of us already use, it ensures your World ID can only be used by you—the person who created it.

Privacy and Orb

Personally, I’m not keen on relying on an OpenAI Orb to capture my biometric information. But World says that the Orb is eminently secure and private. It checks that you’re uniquely human and haven’t signed up before.

It does this by looking at the fragment generated from your iris. No two people have the same iris pattern, so your set of encrypted numbers based on your iris pattern (the iris fragment) is yours alone.

And since the fragment is just a string of numbers, it reveals nothing about you. Not even your name, just that you’re human.

What the future holds for Orb

World says that it has verified nearly 7 million humans so far. Meanwhile, governments worldwide–including Kenya and France—are investigating the company’s operations due to privacy concerns.

The investigations haven’t slowed the company down. According to World’s Chief Design Officer Rich Heley, “We need more Orbs—lots more Orbs, probably on the order of 1,000 times more orbs than we have today.”

World is also starting “Orb on Demand,” which is exactly what it sounds like. That’s right, you might be able to order an eye scan the way you order a pizza.

Parting thoughts

I’d be thrilled to have a unique and anonymous way to verify my identity online. Although we are, most likely, still experiencing AI in its infancy, it’s already impossible to tell an AI-generated image from a real one. So, the time is ripe for a technology like the World ID.

However, I have serious doubts about whether or not a private company can remain secure and handle highly personal biometric data. Since the issue of identifying humanity isn’t a pressing concern at the moment, let’s see where this one takes us!

Want more cutting-edge tech news? Check out Gadget Flow’s magazine, where we cover the latest tech leaks, product releases, and more!

 

Tech News

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Halloween gifts for the procastinators: Last-minute but still lit
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Halloween gifts for the procastinators: Last-minute but still lit
Halloween is just around the corner—only 9 days away! But don’t stress if you still need a gift for the Halloween superfan in your life. For some, Halloween is more than just costumes and candy; it’s practically a lifestyle. So,..
What is an ergonomic keyboard? Is it your perfect match?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
What is an ergonomic keyboard? Is it your perfect match?
When I think about how years of typing can lead to all sorts of strain on our muscles and joints—I can’t help but wonder why ergonomic keyboards aren’t more popular. They keep your arms and hands in a more natural..
The Impact of 5G on Mobile Gaming: Faster, Smoother, Better
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
The Impact of 5G on Mobile Gaming: Faster, Smoother, Better
Over the past 10 years, the mobile gaming industry has seen a meteoric rise inpopularity. Smartphones and tablets have evolved into potent gaming platforms forvarious genres, including casual puzzle games and more advanced strategy games,like the Spades card game. However,..
OnePlus set to reveal OxygenOS 15: Here’s what to expect!
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
OnePlus set to reveal OxygenOS 15: Here’s what to expect!
OnePlus has always been all about taking Android customization to the next level with OxygenOS. They kicked off the OxygenOS 14 beta program back in September 2023, and it rolled out some really cool features. Now that Android 15 is..
Best home appliances for efficiency in 2024: Convenience hacks for your space
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best home appliances for efficiency in 2024: Convenience hacks for your space
As a working mom of 2, I REALLY don’t have time to clean—or cook, for that matter. But that doesn’t mean we live in a garbage pit and order takeout 5 nights a week. Home appliances for efficiency have helped..

Popular Blog Posts

How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..

You Might Also Like

How Tesla Optimus robot got its moves: The inside scoop
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

How Tesla Optimus robot got its moves: The inside scoop

Elon Musk kicked things off by saying, “This will be the biggest product ever—of any kind,“ as he unveiled the Tesla Optimus robot. While the ‘We, Robot’ event was supposed to spotlight the robotaxi, it was the Optimus robots that..
The best vacuums for pet hair that’ll save your home (and sanity)!
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best vacuums for pet hair that’ll save your home (and sanity)!

You’re a devoted pet parent, and your fur baby’s well-being is a top priority. You splurge on the best food, stay on top of vet visits and make sure she’s spoiled with toys and love. But keeping your home free..
Hey Android users! Xbox games on Android are coming Soon!
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Hey Android users! Xbox games on Android are coming Soon!

It’d be awesome if they brought more Xbox games to Android, right? I mean, iPad already has Divinity, so why not Android too, especially if the devices have good enough specs? A lot of games would work really well on..
No tricks, just tech: Must-have Halloween gadgets & gifts for adults
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

No tricks, just tech: Must-have Halloween gadgets & gifts for adults

Need a gift for a Halloween party host? Maybe Halloween is your other half’s favorite day of the year. Well, you’ve come to the right place. Today, I’m rounding up the top Halloween gifts for adults in 2024. Growing up,..
2024’s Best new mom gifts, recommended by a real mom
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

2024’s Best new mom gifts, recommended by a real mom

Whether she’s your sister, best friend, or colleague, the new mom (or soon-to-be) in your life is about to experience a whole new chapter—one filled with joy, exhaustion, and plenty of surprises! No parenting book or advice (though they help)..
OnePlus 13 leaks: What to expect before you upgrade
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

OnePlus 13 leaks: What to expect before you upgrade

The OnePlus 13 is just around the corner! The Chinese company is set to unveil its latest flagship smartphone sooner than we thought. Based on the latest OnePlus 13 leaks, we’re looking forward to a fresh design, Android 15 featuring..