GMG Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi pellet grills review: grill with smarts at home

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Upgrade your BBQ game with the Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi pellet grills. From backyard feasts, to camping cookouts they offer delicious results!

The GMG Prime 2.0 transforms your summer cooking

At my home, grilling is one of the summer’s highlights. There’s something so relaxing about cooking and eating outdoors. For that reason, I’m always looking for ways to improve our BBQ game. Recently, I came across the Green Mountain Grills Prime 2.0 series and was impressed by their innovative yet practical features. Plus, these Wi-Fi pellet grills suit everyone from seasoned pitmasters to weekend cooks!

One feature that caught my attention was the smart control capabilities. Thanks to the Prime App, I can control the grill’s temperature from my smartphone. That way, I can shoot hoops with the kids while the grill cooks.

Other useful features include an advanced digital controller and an efficient pellet system—they allow even heat distribution and efficient fuel use.

Want to learn more? Keep reading to see my in-depth review of the Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi pellet grills.

GMG Prime 2.0 series in a video

Choose from 3 Wi-Fi-enabled smart grills

This series boasts 3 different grill models. The flagship of the bunch is the Peak Prime 2.0. Thanks to its 12V Direct Power and rounded chamber, it produces a high-quality wood-fired flavor. It’s also the largest model at 62.5″ wide and 36.25″ deep, so it’s great if you regularly cook for a crowd.

Next, the Ledge Prime 2.0 has the same features as the Peak Prime 2.0, except for being slightly smaller, 52″ wide and 33.5″ deep. It is also more affordable than the Peak Prime 2.0, at $999 instead of $1,199. It’s great for cooks who want top-quality results but have limited space.

Finally, the Trek Prime 2.0 is for adventurers who want to enjoy good eats while camping or tailgating. It has portable dimensions, so you can travel with it. Like the other models, it’s also equipped the 12-V Direct Power and smart Wi-Fi control. With the TREK CART, you can bring the Treak up to about hip height and wheel it from location to location.

GMG Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi smart grills in use

Enjoy superior results with the 12V Direct Power

When it comes to grilling, it’s all about your heat source. A good one produces the juicy, tender results you’re after. Luckily, the GMG grills use 12V Direct Power, which is considered the new outdoor BBQ standard.

It allows safe and energy-efficient power consumption, faster start-ups, and better heat distribution. I rely on it to cook everything from wood-fired pizzas to BBQ rotisserie.

Combined with the new rounded/hybrid chamber, the heat distribution and smoke circulation deliver some of the best results I’ve seen, making the series an amazing addition to my summertime party repertoire.

GMG Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi grills cooking food

Simplify your cooking with the grill app

The new and improved Prime App is one of the most important features of the GMG Prime 2.0 series. It makes the entire grilling process easier and more enjoyable. For instance, it gives me access to the wide GMG recipe database for cooking ideas. There are also preset and user-created profiles, letting me put smoking on autopilot.

Then there are the smart control features, like the remote temperature control. I’m impressed that it lets me set precise cooking temperatures to a degree. It’s a far cry from my home oven’s capabilities.

But that’s not all. The server mode allows me to change the grill temperature from anywhere. So, whether I’m lounging by the pool or need to run out to the corner store, I can turn the temperature up or down, keeping my food delicious.

Add flavor with premium hardwood pellets

I’ve always been unsure about pellets for grills. In the past, brands have produced them with additives, which I don’t like. But Green Mountain Grills’ premium hardwood pellets are different. Made of 100% kiln-dried sawdust (that never touches the floor), these pellets are just like grilling over logs of wood—only they’re easier to store.

The flavors like Red Oak/American Hickory/Mountain Maple (Gold Blend) and Orchard Cherry/American Beech/Sweet Peacan (Fruitwood Blend) bring a unique smoke flavor to any grilled food.

Cook wood-fired pizzas on the grill

I have an affinity for wood-fired pizzas. They cook in minutes and have a delightful, restaurant-worthy crust. That being said, with these Wi-Fi pellet grills, I don’t need to buy a wood-fired pizza oven to get the same results.

The GMG pizza attachment turns the pellet grill into a high-heat grill with plenty of wood-fired flavor, improving our cooking game. Now, instead of relying on my home oven (or buying a separate pizza oven), I can cook pizzas on the grill.

Barbecue like a pro with the rotisserie option

Another feature I love about this series is the built-in rotisserie mount brackets. They make installing the wood-fired rotisserie accessory easy for some of the tastiest, juiciest meats around.

Imagine a whole chicken roasted to perfection with a slight smokey flavor on weeknight! You can do the same with pork shoulders, ribs, loins, and more.

My thoughts on the Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi smart grills

Wrapping up my review of the Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi pellet grills, I must say that this series has changed my approach to outdoor cooking. Whether I’m grilling up a feast for friends and family or enjoying a quiet dinner of wood-fired pizza, the innovative features and smart controls make every session a breeze. Also, the ability to manage the grill from my smartphone means I can multitask without sacrificing the quality of my food.

If you’re looking to improve your BBQ skills, I highly recommend trying these grills. They’ve certainly improved my backyard cooking, and I’m sure they’ll do the same for you.

Want a Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi pellet grill of your own? They start at just $499 on the official website!