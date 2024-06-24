GMG Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi pellet grills review: grill with smarts at home

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 24, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Upgrade your BBQ game with the Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi pellet grills. From backyard feasts, to camping cookouts they offer delicious results!

GMG Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi pellet grills review: grill with smarts at home
The GMG Prime 2.0 transforms your summer cooking

At my home, grilling is one of the summer’s highlights. There’s something so relaxing about cooking and eating outdoors. For that reason, I’m always looking for ways to improve our BBQ game. Recently, I came across the Green Mountain Grills Prime 2.0 series and was impressed by their innovative yet practical features. Plus, these Wi-Fi pellet grills suit everyone from seasoned pitmasters to weekend cooks!

One feature that caught my attention was the smart control capabilities. Thanks to the Prime App, I can control the grill’s temperature from my smartphone. That way, I can shoot hoops with the kids while the grill cooks.

Other useful features include an advanced digital controller and an efficient pellet system—they allow even heat distribution and efficient fuel use.

Want to learn more? Keep reading to see my in-depth review of the Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi pellet grills.

GMG Prime 2.0 series in a video

Choose from 3 Wi-Fi-enabled smart grills

This series boasts 3 different grill models. The flagship of the bunch is the Peak Prime 2.0. Thanks to its 12V Direct Power and rounded chamber, it produces a high-quality wood-fired flavor. It’s also the largest model at 62.5″ wide and 36.25″ deep, so it’s great if you regularly cook for a crowd.

Next, the Ledge Prime 2.0 has the same features as the Peak Prime 2.0, except for being slightly smaller, 52″ wide and 33.5″ deep. It is also more affordable than the Peak Prime 2.0, at $999 instead of $1,199. It’s great for cooks who want top-quality results but have limited space.

Finally, the Trek Prime 2.0 is for adventurers who want to enjoy good eats while camping or tailgating. It has portable dimensions, so you can travel with it. Like the other models, it’s also equipped the 12-V Direct Power and smart Wi-Fi control. With the TREK CART, you can bring the Treak up to about hip height and wheel it from location to location.

GMG Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi smart grills in use

Enjoy superior results with the 12V Direct Power

When it comes to grilling, it’s all about your heat source. A good one produces the juicy, tender results you’re after. Luckily, the GMG grills use 12V Direct Power, which is considered the new outdoor BBQ standard.

It allows safe and energy-efficient power consumption, faster start-ups, and better heat distribution. I rely on it to cook everything from wood-fired pizzas to BBQ rotisserie.

Combined with the new rounded/hybrid chamber, the heat distribution and smoke circulation deliver some of the best results I’ve seen, making the series an amazing addition to my summertime party repertoire.

GMG Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi grills cooking food

Simplify your cooking with the grill app

The new and improved Prime App is one of the most important features of the GMG Prime 2.0 series. It makes the entire grilling process easier and more enjoyable. For instance, it gives me access to the wide GMG recipe database for cooking ideas. There are also preset and user-created profiles, letting me put smoking on autopilot.

Then there are the smart control features, like the remote temperature control. I’m impressed that it lets me set precise cooking temperatures to a degree. It’s a far cry from my home oven’s capabilities.

But that’s not all. The server mode allows me to change the grill temperature from anywhere. So, whether I’m lounging by the pool or need to run out to the corner store, I can turn the temperature up or down, keeping my food delicious.

Add flavor with premium hardwood pellets

I’ve always been unsure about pellets for grills. In the past, brands have produced them with additives, which I don’t like. But Green Mountain Grills’ premium hardwood pellets are different. Made of 100% kiln-dried sawdust (that never touches the floor), these pellets are just like grilling over logs of wood—only they’re easier to store.

The flavors like Red Oak/American Hickory/Mountain Maple (Gold Blend) and Orchard Cherry/American Beech/Sweet Peacan (Fruitwood Blend) bring a unique smoke flavor to any grilled food.

Cook wood-fired pizzas on the grill

I have an affinity for wood-fired pizzas. They cook in minutes and have a delightful, restaurant-worthy crust. That being said, with these Wi-Fi pellet grills, I don’t need to buy a wood-fired pizza oven to get the same results.

The GMG pizza attachment turns the pellet grill into a high-heat grill with plenty of wood-fired flavor, improving our cooking game. Now, instead of relying on my home oven (or buying a separate pizza oven), I can cook pizzas on the grill.

Barbecue like a pro with the rotisserie option

Another feature I love about this series is the built-in rotisserie mount brackets. They make installing the wood-fired rotisserie accessory easy for some of the tastiest, juiciest meats around.

Imagine a whole chicken roasted to perfection with a slight smokey flavor on weeknight! You can do the same with pork shoulders, ribs, loins, and more.

My thoughts on the Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi smart grills

Wrapping up my review of the Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi pellet grills, I must say that this series has changed my approach to outdoor cooking. Whether I’m grilling up a feast for friends and family or enjoying a quiet dinner of wood-fired pizza, the innovative features and smart controls make every session a breeze. Also, the ability to manage the grill from my smartphone means I can multitask without sacrificing the quality of my food.

If you’re looking to improve your BBQ skills, I highly recommend trying these grills. They’ve certainly improved my backyard cooking, and I’m sure they’ll do the same for you.

Want a Prime 2.0 Wi-Fi pellet grill of your own? They start at just $499 on the official website!

 

Product Reviews

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Essential bicycle gadgets to keep you safe and comfortable
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Essential bicycle gadgets to keep you safe and comfortable
Riding a bike is a great way to exercise, enjoy the outdoors, and reduce your carbon footprint. But, on any given ride, you may encounter various obstacles. You could run into a pothole, have a run-in with a car, or..
Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient
There are approximately 300 million people worldwide who practice yoga, and this number is growing. Out of these 300 million people, we think a majority probably practice yoga at home. Whether they do yoga exclusively at home or in combination..
10 cool tech gadgets that are coming soon
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
10 cool tech gadgets that are coming soon
Want to stay ahead of the trends and know about the latest gadgets months before their release? Then this roundup is for you! Today, I’m giving you a sneak peek of the hottest, most exclusive tech on the horizon. These..
Aqara Smart Lock U100 review: This HomeKit smart lock unlocks in multiple ways
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Aqara Smart Lock U100 review: This HomeKit smart lock unlocks in multiple ways
As a homeowner, I love my smart door lock. It opens easily with a passcode or a phone so I don’t have to carry house keys. Plus, it locks automatically behind me, so I don’t have to worry about security...
Check out the most lightweight headphones you can buy for your EDC
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Check out the most lightweight headphones you can buy for your EDC
If you work or study, chances are you want a pair of lightweight headphones. After all, you’ll wear them on subway commutes and while walking. You’ll also need them for calls and online meetings—either at an office or on the..

Popular Blog Posts

Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..

You Might Also Like

4 Gesture control devices you never knew you needed
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan

4 Gesture control devices you never knew you needed

The world’s gesture recognition market is projected to reach approximately $116.79 billion by 2032. The increasing demand for touchless and contactless interfaces is a key driver of the industry. At their most basic level, digital control devices offer operation without..
Father’s Day sale: 5 Aqara smart home gifts for every Dad
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan

Father’s Day sale: 5 Aqara smart home gifts for every Dad

With Father’s Day just around the corner, I remember my Dad’s practical approach to gift-giving discussions. His constant thought on this has been, “I’ve got what I need. If there’s something I want, I likely have it already.” I feel..
Mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom

We all love a good gadget to add to our bedroom. There’s nothing better than that feeling when you wake up in the morning and just admire it. The trouble is, it’s hard to know what you really need. Sure,..
DeerTV review: A weatherproof outdoor TV enclosure you can rely on
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

DeerTV review: A weatherproof outdoor TV enclosure you can rely on

Outdoor TVs have been trending for quite a while now. From backyards to patios and bars to music events, outdoor TVs make outdoor entertainment more immersive and fun than ever. But how can you keep your TV safe from the..
WWDC 2024: Apple Intelligence, Genmoji, Math Notes & more
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

WWDC 2024: Apple Intelligence, Genmoji, Math Notes & more

Welcome to our coverage of Apple’s highly anticipated WWDC keynote 2024. Today, the tech giant unveiled its annual updates to Apple’s tech platform, including iPadOS, macOS, WatchOS, iOS, and others. But Apple also had some new software and features to..
Audi active coach: How to achieve stress-free driving
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Audi active coach: How to achieve stress-free driving

If your heart races when you approach busy intersections or drive side-by-side with large trucks, you’re not alone. Recent studies show that certain situational factors can increase stress levels. Add to that the everyday work stress, and you’ll get a..