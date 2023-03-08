Sustainable Physical Health helps you care for your body at any age

Achieve a strong, healthy body without pain when you subscribe to Sustainable Physical Health. This method keeps you mobile and flexible, even as you age.

Sustainable Physical Health helps you care for your body at any age
Sustainable Physical Health keeps you fit throughout life’s stages

Stay fit and healthy without overdoing it when you follow the Sustainable Physical Health method. It’s a holistic approach to health that keeps you mobile, fit, and flexible throughout life’s stages.

Tired of the no-pain, no-gain attitude that’s so common in the health and fitness sectors? Maybe gym workouts leave you immobile for days. There’s another way that Sustainable Physical Health creator, Jack Bilton, wants to share.

Jack spent 9 years dealing with chronic pain until he found new ways of caring for his physical health. He’s now sharing his story and method on Kickstarter. Let’s check it out!

Sustainable Physical Health keeps you mobile

Overexercise can harm the body

Exercise is good for you, but running too hard or working out too much can harm the body, says Business Insider. In fact, overexercising can negate your trip to the gym, lead to heart and artery damage, and cause exercise addiction.

Like everything else, moderation is key when it comes to exercise and health. Jack’s Sustainable Physical Health method offers a way to do exactly that using an easy-to-follow routine.

Sustainable Physical Health strengthens your body without pain

Follow The Course for improved mobility

Sustainable Physical Health is divided into 2 parts: mobility and nutrition. The Course focuses on mobility and includes up to 30 minutes per day of video instruction.

This first phase will be about 3–4 weeks in length or 21–28 days. The videos will share everything Jack has learned about sustainable health over the last 9 years.

Notably, he communicates the essential aspects of physical health, things that many trainers and nutritionists rarely cover.

Check out the course outline

For now, Jack has created a course outline with sample unit descriptions on the project’s Kickstarter page. Unit 1 covers setting realistic expectations, prompting users to ask, “Where am I on my physical health journey?”

Unit 2 is all about mobility. Users will learn about the 3 different mobility stages and how using them creates a powerful resource that can help you with any physical movement or activity.

In Unit 3, you learn how to put the mobility sessions together as you journey toward sustainable physical health. As you do so, you learn what Jack believes is one of the most important but rarely discussed areas of physical fitness.

Finally, Units 4 and 5 serve as bonus units. They cover topics that connect to physical health and provide ways to round out what you learned in the previous units.

Sustainable Physical Health helps you care for your body at any age
People on a yoga mat (Image Credit: krakenimages, Unsplash)

Get mobility resources from The Daily Hub

The practical portion of the method, The Daily Hub, starts by covering health basics and then expands to become a hub of resources.

Some of The Daily Hub’s topics include tracking your progress during mobility sessions, weekly check-in questions, follow-along videos, nutrition information, a place to keep notes, and much more.

Overall, The Daily Hub is designed to guide you throughout your health and fitness journey, providing helpful and practical resources you can integrate into your daily routine.

Choose a program you can do for the rest of your life

Packed with informational theory and resources, Sustainable Physical Health is a program you can follow daily.

It takes your personal goals into account and helps you achieve a strong, healthy body with exercise that benefits it. Even better, it’s a program you can follow for the rest of your life.

The same can’t be said of intense marathons and triathlons. While they’re fun and exhilarating, you have to stop doing them at some point.

Sustainable Physical Health, on the other hand, offers exercise that supports your movement and flexibility, no matter your age. Essentially, it’s a program you can follow throughout your life.

Sustainable Physical Health helps you care for your body at any age
People doing low-impact exercise (Image Credit: Kaylee Garret, Unsplash)

Learn to have a mindset of self love and awareness

So often, we’re bombarded by negative advice when we start a new fitness program. Phrases like, “you have to be obsessed with working out to get results,” and “no pain, no gain,” are ones you’ve probably heard.

And while they may offer some short-term motivation, in the long run, statements like these are detrimental to a wellness attitude.

Sustainable Physical Health, on the other hand, helps you develop a mindset of self-love and awareness. It’s a program where you’ll work on short- and long-term goals, not just now, but for the rest of your life.

Choose Sustainable Physical Health for a better life

When you follow Sustainable Physical Health, you improve your strength, flexibility, and movement now and when you hit old age.

Moreover, the program is easy and won’t result in delayed muscle pain. Ready for a new kind of fitness journey? Back this project on Kickstarter today!

A standard pledge costs about $99 and includes lifetime course access and future updates. You also get a 1-year free membership to The Daily Hub.

What sustainable health approaches do you follow? Tell us about them in the comments.

